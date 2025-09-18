Samsung Expands Galaxy AI to 400 million Devices by 2025 End

Samsung has set an ambitious target for its artificial intelligence suite, planning to bring Galaxy AI to 400 million devices worldwide by the end of 2025. The company first introduced its AI features with the Galaxy S24 series in 2024, promoting it as the world’s first AI phone. What started as a headline feature has since grown into a full ecosystem that now stretches across smartphones, tablets, wearables, and even PCs.

High User Engagement and Popular Features

Since launch, Galaxy AI has seen a surge in usage. On the Galaxy S25 lineup, engagement is even stronger, with Photo Assist usage nearly doubling compared to the S24 series.

Photo Assist offers AI-powered editing tools right inside the Gallery app. Meanwhile, Audio Eraser lets people clean up unwanted background noise from their videos, something especially useful for social media clips or travel recordings.

Communication tools stand out as well. The Interpreter feature provides real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, while Live Translate works during voice calls, direct chats, and even text messages. Samsung’s partnership with Google has also introduced additions like Gemini Live and the widely used Circle to Search, which allows users to look up anything on screen simply by circling it with their finger.

The Technology and India’s Contribution

Under the hood, Galaxy AI relies on specialized hardware. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy powers the experience, making sure devices can handle intensive AI tasks smoothly. On the camera side, every Galaxy S25 model and the Galaxy Z Flip7 comes with a 50MP rear camera, while the S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 push things further with a 200MP ultra-wide lens. Together with Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, these devices even support 8K video recording.

India’s contribution to this technology has been central. Samsung Research and Development Institute in Bengaluru, the company’s largest R&D hub outside Korea, worked extensively on features such as Photo Assist, Live Translate, Interpreter, and Audio Eraser. It’s a reminder of how much Indian expertise shapes global tech products. For users in India, Galaxy AI supports Hindi natively, alongside more than 30 languages, making the experience far more inclusive.

New features and improvements continue to reach users through software updates, including the recent One UI 8 rollout. By combining global reach with local innovation, Samsung appears intent on making Galaxy AI a daily utility rather than just a headline feature.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Galaxy AI?

A. Galaxy AI is a collection of artificial intelligence features developed by Samsung, some in partnership with Google, integrated into its devices. It includes tools for photo editing, real-time translation, search, and productivity.

Q. Which devices will get Galaxy AI?

A. Samsung started with its flagship Galaxy S24 series and has continued with the S25 and the latest Galaxy Z series. The company is expanding it to other devices in its ecosystem, including tablets and wearables.

Q. Are Galaxy AI features free to use?

A. Currently, Galaxy AI features are available at no extra cost on supported devices. Samsung’s past statements suggest that some advanced, cloud-based AI features might require a subscription in the future, but no official announcement has been made.

Q. Does Galaxy AI work without an internet connection?

A. Some Galaxy AI features, like parts of Live Translate, are designed to work on-device without an internet connection. However, more complex features, especially those involving generative editing or extensive cloud processing, require an active internet connection to function.

Q. How did Samsung’s Bengaluru center contribute to Galaxy AI?

A. Samsung’s R&D center in Bengaluru, known as SRI-Bengaluru, was responsible for developing or helping develop several key Galaxy AI features. These include Photo Assist, Audio Eraser, Interpreter, and Live Translate.