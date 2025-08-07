Samsung Expands One UI 8 Beta to Galaxy S24 and Foldable Phones

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is widening the availability of its One UI 8 beta program to more of its popular devices, including the Galaxy S24 series. Starting next week, owners of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 in India, the U.S., the U.K., and Korea can test the new software. The update introduces more advanced Galaxy AI features designed to make daily tasks simpler and more intuitive. This move follows the initial beta release for the Galaxy S25 series in May.

Key Takeaways

Wider Beta Access: The One UI 8 beta is coming to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 next week.

The One UI 8 beta is coming to the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6 next week. Availability in India: The program is officially available for users in India, alongside Korea, the U.S., and the U.K.

The program is officially available for users in India, alongside Korea, the U.S., and the U.K. Future Expansion: In September, the beta will extend to the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and several A-series phones like the A55 and A54.

In September, the beta will extend to the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and several A-series phones like the A55 and A54. AI Focus: The update improves Galaxy AI with multimodal functions and better integration with Google’s Gemini.

The update improves Galaxy AI with multimodal functions and better integration with Google’s Gemini. How to Join: Interested users can sign up for the beta test through the Samsung Members application.

Interested users can sign up for the beta test through the Samsung Members application. Official Release: The stable, final version of One UI 8 is scheduled to launch in September, starting with the Galaxy S25 series.

One UI 8 Beta Rollout Details

Samsung is taking a phased approach to the One UI 8 beta rollout. The first new wave of devices eligible next week includes some of Samsung’s latest high-end phones: the

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6.

The program will broaden further in September. At that time, owners of the

Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54 will also get the chance to participate. This expansion is important as it includes several popular mid-range A-series devices, allowing a larger set of users to experience the new software before its official release. Users can register for the beta program through a notice on the Samsung Members app.

What’s New in One UI 8

The core of the One UI 8 update is a smarter and more helpful artificial intelligence experience. Samsung is focusing on

multimodal AI, which means the software can understand user context from multiple inputs, such as voice and on-screen activity, to provide more relevant assistance. This allows for more natural interaction with the device.

A specific improvement is the deeper integration with Google’s AI model, Gemini. When using the Galaxy Buds3 or Buds3 Pro, users can now call upon Gemini with a voice command or a long press on an earbud. The software is built to adapt to Samsung’s various device types, from standard phones to foldables, to improve user productivity.

The official version of One UI 8 is planned for a September release. It will first arrive on the Galaxy S25 series before rolling out to other eligible devices in sequence. Samsung will use the feedback from beta participants to refine the software for the final public launch. Additionally, a

One UI 8 Watch update is set to arrive for more Galaxy Watch models later this year, moving beyond the Galaxy Watch8 series.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the One UI 8 beta program?

A1: It is a program that allows Samsung Galaxy users to test the new One UI 8 software before its official public release. It helps Samsung find and fix bugs based on user feedback.

Q2: Which phones can get the One UI 8 beta?

A2: Initially, the beta will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold6, and Z Flip6. In September, it will expand to the S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, and select A-series models (A36 5G, A55 5G, A35 5G, A54). The S25 series was the first to receive the beta.

Q3: How can I join the One UI 8 beta in India?

A3: You must register through the Samsung Members app. Look for a notice or banner about the One UI 8 beta program within the app and follow the registration steps. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Q4: Will installing the beta erase my phone’s data?

A4: Typically, installing an official beta update from Samsung does not erase your data. However, because it is beta software, unexpected errors can occur. It is always highly recommended to back up all your important data before proceeding.

Q5: When is the final version of One UI 8 coming out?

A5: Samsung plans to release the official, stable version of One UI 8 in September. The rollout will begin with the Galaxy S25 series and then continue for other devices.