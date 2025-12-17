Samsung Expands Premium Micro RGB TV Lineup for 2026 With New Sizes and Smarter Features

Samsung Electronics has announced a major expansion of its premium Micro RGB TV lineup for 2026. The company is bringing this advanced display technology to more screen sizes, making it accessible beyond ultra-large home theater setups.

Until now, Samsung’s Micro RGB TVs were limited to very large formats such as the 115-inch model introduced in 2025. With the 2026 lineup, Samsung will offer six size options: 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115 inches. This shift clearly targets high-end living rooms, not just luxury cinema rooms. The full lineup will be officially unveiled at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Micro RGB TVs use extremely small red, green, and blue LEDs, each under 100 micrometers in size. These LEDs produce both light and color directly, eliminating the need for traditional backlights and color filters. The result is more accurate colors, higher brightness, and better contrast compared to conventional LED TVs.

Key Takeaways

More size options: Available from 55 inches up to 115 inches

Micro RGB technology: Independent RGB LEDs for precise light and color control

AI processing: Powered by the new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro

Color accuracy: Certified for 100% BT.2020 color gamut coverage

Improved sound: Dolby Atmos support with Samsung’s new Eclipsa Audio•

Reduced reflections: Glare Free technology for better viewing in bright rooms

Improved Picture Quality With AI Enhancements

Samsung has focused heavily on real-world picture improvements in the 2026 Micro RGB lineup. At the core is the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, a custom processor that analyzes and enhances each frame in real time. This helps maintain sharp details, even during fast-moving scenes like sports or action movies.

The TVs also include 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which improves the clarity of lower-resolution content, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which reduces blur and judder on large screens.

Because Micro RGB creates color directly at the source, it avoids the washed-out effect common in traditional LED TVs, especially in bright rooms. The Precision Color 100 dimming system allows the TV to display deep blacks and bright highlights at the same time, improving overall contrast.

Audio and Smart Features Designed for Modern Homes

Audio performance is another major focus for Samsung this year. The new Eclipsa Audio system is designed to deliver a 3D-style sound experience using the TV’s built-in speakers, without needing a complex external setup. For users with Samsung soundbars, Q-Symphony lets the TV speakers and soundbar work together to create a wider and fuller soundstage.

On the smart side, the 2026 Micro RGB TVs introduce the Vision AI Companion. This AI-powered assistant allows users to search for content, control smart home devices, and interact with the TV using natural language. Features like Live Translate and built-in access to Perplexity make it easier to get quick information directly on the screen.

FAQs

Q1: How is Micro RGB different from standard LED TVs?

A1: Standard LED TVs use white backlights and color filters. Micro RGB TVs use individual red, green, and blue LEDs that emit their own light and color, resulting in better brightness, contrast, and color accuracy.

Q2: Will the 55-inch Micro RGB TV be affordable?

A2: Samsung has not shared pricing yet. However, the earlier 115-inch model cost around $30,000 (approximately ₹25 lakh). Smaller sizes will be cheaper but will still sit in the ultra-premium category above QLED and OLED TVs.

Q3: Is there a risk of screen burn-in with Micro RGB?

A3: Micro RGB panels use inorganic materials, which are more durable than OLED’s organic compounds. This greatly reduces the risk of burn-in over long-term use.

Q4: When will these TVs launch in India?

A4: Samsung usually brings its global flagship TVs to India a few months after international launches. Availability details for India are expected by mid-2026.