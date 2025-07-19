Samsung Foldable Phones See Record Pre-Orders in India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, just revealed that its newly launched Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE have pulled in record-breaking pre-orders. According to the company, a staggering 210,000 units were pre-ordered within just the first 48 hours—a figure that not only sets a new high for Samsung’s foldables but comes close to the pre-order volumes of the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year.

That’s no small feat, considering foldable smartphones are still finding their footing in the broader market. But Samsung seems to be betting that they won’t stay niche for long.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, called this a clear signal that young Indian consumers are quick to embrace emerging technology. He also emphasized that the Galaxy Z Fold7 represents Samsung’s most advanced smartphone experience yet, intelligent, immersive, powerful, yet somehow more portable. As for the Galaxy Z Flip7, he described it as intuitive and adaptable, built to reshape how users interact with the world around them.

Both devices ship with One UI 8 based on Android 16, integrating AI features throughout. Park believes these innovations inch Samsung closer to its goal of making foldables a standard in India.

Let’s take a closer look at what each device offers.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable to date, tipping the scales at just 215 grams. When folded, it’s 8.9 mm thick; unfolded, that drops to just 4.2 mm. Compared to its predecessor, it features an 11% larger display and uses an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with better contrast, deeper blacks, and more vivid colors. Its outdoor visibility gets a boost too, thanks to up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness and Vision Booster tech.

Engineering-wise, it shows refinement across the board. The new Armor FlexHinge is lighter and slimmer, with a redesigned water-drop style and multi-rail structure to minimize visible creasing. The cover display uses Corning’s Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a next-gen material with embedded crystals. Add in the strengthened frame with Armor Aluminum and a Titanium plate layer beneath the display, and it’s clear Samsung went all in on durability.

Performance hasn’t been ignored either. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, the Fold7 sees big gains: 41% better NPU performance, 38% faster CPU, and 26% GPU improvement over last year’s model. This makes it more capable of handling on-device AI without a hitch. It also debuts a 200MP wide-angle camera, a first for the Galaxy Z series, delivering up to 44% brighter shots and far more image detail. The phone comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black, with a Mint option exclusive to Samsung.com.

The Galaxy Z Flip7, on the other hand, is all about portability and intelligent design. It weighs just 188 grams and folds down to a slim 13.7mm. The front now features a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, the biggest on a Flip yet. It’s bright, responsive, and makes glancing at notifications or typing out quick replies more effortless. The FlexWindow is backed by the same Vision Booster for great outdoor readability. The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, offering a rich and smooth visual experience.

Durability holds up here too, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and a stronger Armor FlexHinge built from high-strength materials. And with a 4,300mAh battery, the largest on any Galaxy Z Flip yet, Samsung says it can support up to 31 hours of video playback on one charge. Color options include Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red, with a Mint variant online only.

Then there’s the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, designed to make the foldable experience more accessible. It sports a 6.7-inch main screen and a 50MP FlexCam, allowing users to shoot selfies and videos in Flex Mode, hands-free, without even opening the device. It’s available in two shades: Black and White.

What ties these devices together is their integration of multimodal AI. With One UI 8 and Android 16, users can multitask more naturally. Samsung says the interface is now smart enough to understand what users are typing, saying, or even looking at. Thanks to Google’s Gemini Live, screen-sharing with the AI assistant lets users ask context-aware questions in real time.

Privacy hasn’t been overlooked either. One UI 8 introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection or KEEP. It’s designed to create secure, app-specific environments within the device’s internal storage, ensuring sensitive data remains isolated.

All in all, Samsung’s new foldables are making a compelling case not just as tech showpieces but as viable, everyday tools. Whether they become the new norm in India is yet to be seen. But clearly, the interest is there.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the new foldable smartphone models that Samsung launched?

A1: Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Q2: How many pre-orders did the new Samsung foldable phones receive?

A2: The new foldable phones received 210,000 pre-orders in the first 48 hours.

Q3: How does the weight and thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold7 compare to previous models?

A3: The Galaxy Z Fold7 weighs 215 grams, making it lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded, making it Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable design to date.

Q4: What are the key camera specifications for the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A4: The Galaxy Z Fold7 features the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Galaxy Z series, capable of capturing four times more detail and producing images that are 44% brighter.

Q5: What improvements has Samsung made to the displays of the new foldable phones?

A5: The Galaxy Z Fold7 has an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display that is 11% larger. The Galaxy Z Flip7 features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow and a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, both with Vision Booster for improved outdoor visibility and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

Q6: What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A6: The Galaxy Z Flip7 has a 4,300mAh battery, the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, offering up to 31 hours of video playtime on a single charge.

Q7: What new AI features are included in the new foldable phones?

A7: The new devices come with One UI 8 and Android 16, providing true multimodal AI experiences. This includes Google’s Gemini Live for real-time screen sharing with an AI assistant and Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) for enhanced privacy.

Q8: What colors are available for the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 series?

A8: The Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black. The Galaxy Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available in Black and White. An exclusive Mint color is available for both the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 when purchased from Samsung.com.