Samsung Galaxy A06 5G Price in India Drops to INR 9,899 Ahead of Festive Season

Samsung has reduced the price of its Galaxy A06 5G smartphone in India, just ahead of the festive season. From September 15, 2024, the device will be available at a special starting price of ₹9,899 for a limited time. The idea is to give users of older feature phones or 4G models a more accessible entry point into the world of 5G.

Key Takeaways

New Price : The Galaxy A06 5G now starts at ₹9,899.

: The Galaxy A06 5G now starts at ₹9,899. Monthly Plan : Buyers can own the phone with EMI options starting at ₹909 per month.

: Buyers can own the phone with EMI options starting at ₹909 per month. Charger Offer : A Samsung 25W travel adapter, which usually costs ₹1,399, can be purchased for ₹299 with the phone.

: A Samsung 25W travel adapter, which usually costs ₹1,399, can be purchased for ₹299 with the phone. Processor : Powered by the MediaTek D6300 chipset.

: Powered by the MediaTek D6300 chipset. Camera and Battery : Features a 50MP main camera and a 5000 mAh battery.

: Features a 50MP main camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Software Promise: Offers 4 generations of OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates.

Offer and Device Details

Samsung’s festive offer around the Galaxy A06 5G is part of its push to make 5G adoption more widespread in India. The phone is positioned as the most affordable 5G option in the Galaxy A series, built to provide consistent performance and long-term usability rather than competing with premium devices.

In terms of connectivity, it supports 12 5G bands and uses carrier aggregation to deliver stronger network connections and faster speeds across all major telecom operators in India. The MediaTek D6300 processor handles everyday activities such as multitasking, video streaming, and casual gaming. There is also a RAM Plus feature, which allows users to expand memory virtually up to 12GB.

On the camera side, the Galaxy A06 5G comes with a 50MP main sensor at the back, supported by a 2MP depth camera, while the front carries an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It also features a 6.7-inch HD+ display, making it suitable for watching videos and browsing comfortably. A 5000 mAh battery powers the device, and with 25W fast charging support, users can expect shorter charging times.

Durability and Special Functions

Samsung is promising longevity for this model with 4 generations of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. That commitment is something not often seen in this segment. For durability, the phone has an IP54 rating, which offers protection against dust and water splashes.

Data security is handled by Samsung’s Knox Vault platform, designed to protect sensitive information. In addition, the phone includes a Voice Focus feature developed specifically for India. This feature reduces background noise during calls, which can make conversations clearer in noisy surroundings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the festive offer price of the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G in India?

A. The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is available for a limited period starting price of ₹9,899.

Q. What are the main specifications of the Galaxy A06 5G?

A. The Galaxy A06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ display, MediaTek D6300 processor, a 50MP main camera, and a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Q. How many software updates will the Galaxy A06 5G receive?

A. Samsung will provide 4 generations of operating system upgrades and 4 years of security updates for the Galaxy A06 5G.

Q. Is there any offer on the charger with the Galaxy A06 5G?

A. Yes, with the purchase of the Galaxy A06 5G, you can buy a Samsung 25W travel adapter worth ₹1,399 for just ₹299.

Q. What processor does the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G use?

A. The phone is powered by the MediaTek D6300 processor.

Q. Is the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G water-resistant?

A. The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G comes with an IP54 rating, which means it is protected against dust and water splashes but is not fully water-resistant.