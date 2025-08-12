News

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Price Drops by Over Rs 13,500 on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G with savings worth over Rs 13,500, combining a price drop, bank discounts, and an exchange bonus.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has just become a lot more affordable on Flipkart. By stacking a direct price cut with select bank card offers and an exchange bonus, buyers can now save over Rs 13,500 compared to what the phone cost at launch.

For anyone who’s been holding off on upgrading, this deal could make the A55 a far easier choice, especially if you value a premium look and balanced all-round performance without stepping into flagship territory.

Key Takeaways

Total Savings: Over Rs 13,500 when combining a flat discount, a bank offer, an exchange bonus, and your old phone’s trade-in value.
Immediate Reductions: Rs 10,000 worth of direct discounts through the price drop, bank offer, and extra exchange bonus.
Applicable Models: All Samsung Galaxy A55 5G variants currently available on Flipkart.
Standout Specs: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1480 processor, IP67 water resistance, and a 50MP main camera with OIS.

How the Offer Works

The Galaxy A55 5G launched in India in March 2024, with the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 39,999.

Right now, Flipkart lists the same variant at Rs 35,999, that’s a Rs 4,000 drop straight away. Paying with an ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank credit card knocks off another Rs 3,000 instantly, taking the price to Rs 32,999.

Then comes the exchange offer. Flipkart is giving an extra Rs 3,000 bonus on top of your old phone’s trade-in value. For example, if your old device is valued at Rs 3,500, you’d get Rs 6,500 off in total for it (Rs 3,500 base value + Rs 3,000 bonus).

Add it all up, Rs 4,000 discount, Rs 3,000 bank offer, and Rs 6,500 exchange value, and the overall benefit reaches Rs 13,500.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Specifications

This phone aims to blend durability with a strong media experience, featuring a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front.

  • Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, Vision Booster for better sunlight visibility.
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 1480 chipset.
  • Cameras: 50MP OIS main lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, plus a 32MP front camera.
  • Battery: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging support (charger sold separately).
  • Durability & Updates: IP67 dust and water resistance, One UI 6.1 on Android 14, with four years of OS upgrades and five years of security patches.

At its new effective price, the Galaxy A55 5G holds its own in the mid-range space, particularly for those who want a vivid display, stable cameras, and long-term update support.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What was the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G in India?

Ans: The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Ques: What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G?

Ans: Key features include a 6.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Exynos 1480 processor, a 50MP OIS main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Ques: Is the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G waterproof?

Ans: The phone has an IP67 rating, which means it is water-resistant. It can be submerged in up to 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Ques: How does the Flipkart exchange offer work for this deal?

Ans: You get the standard trade-in value for your old phone plus an additional bonus of Rs 3,000, which further lowers the final price of the new Galaxy A55 5G.

Ques: How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G receive?

Ans: Samsung has promised four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy A55 5G, ensuring the device remains current for a long period.

