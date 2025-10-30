Samsung Galaxy AI Expands to Support Gujarati and Filipino Languages

Samsung has rolled out a new update for its Galaxy AI platform, adding support for two additional languages: Gujarati and Filipino. The expansion began on October 29, 2025, and brings the total number of supported languages to 22. It’s a meaningful step for Samsung, particularly because Gujarati is one of the most widely spoken languages in India. The move opens up access to advanced AI tools for millions of new users across regions where these languages are prevalent.

New Languages: Gujarati and Filipino

Total Languages Supported: 22

Core Features Updated: Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Browsing Assist

Usage Insights: 91% of Galaxy S25 users in India actively use Galaxy AI

Future Goal: Samsung aims to reach 400 million Galaxy AI-enabled devices by the end of 2025

Expanding Accessibility and Connection

With this update, Gujarati speakers can now interact with Galaxy AI in their native language. Live Translate is one of the standout features, offering real-time, two-way voice and text translations during phone calls. It’s especially useful for people who often communicate across languages, making everyday conversations smoother and more personal.

The Interpreter feature, on the other hand, is perfect for face-to-face communication. It provides instant translations on a split-screen interface—ideal for travelers or anyone navigating multilingual environments.

Chat Assist also benefits from the language expansion. It helps users fine-tune the tone of their messages, suggesting edits to make texts sound more professional or casually friendly, depending on the context.

Beyond communication, Samsung has ensured that productivity tools like Note Assist and Transcript Assist are now more inclusive. Note Assist automatically generates summaries or creates pre-formatted note templates, making it easier to stay organized. Transcript Assist helps users record, transcribe, and even translate voice recordings from meetings or lectures—something that can save hours of manual effort.

Meanwhile, Browsing Assist quickly summarizes web content, giving users the gist of news articles and online pages without reading everything in detail. It’s one of those subtle but time-saving features that can make a big difference in daily use.

Developed Locally, Designed Globally

Interestingly, the Gujarati language model was developed at the Samsung R&D Institute India in Bengaluru. Giridhar Jakki, who heads the Language AI team there, emphasized that adding Gujarati marks a significant step forward in improving AI accessibility across India. He mentioned that users can now use tools like Call Assist and Interpreter fully in Gujarati, powered by Samsung’s advanced on-device AI.

This local approach to AI model development ensures not only better accuracy and cultural nuance but also improved privacy. Since much of the processing happens directly on the device, responses are faster, and user data remains more secure.

Adoption and Growth

Samsung’s Galaxy AI has seen rapid adoption since debuting with the Galaxy S24 series. The company reports that over 70% of Galaxy S25 users worldwide use AI features regularly—a number that jumps dramatically in India. Here, a remarkable 91% of Galaxy S25 users engage with AI-driven features, showing how deeply integrated these tools have become in daily smartphone use.

Globally, Samsung notes that nearly 47% of consumers rely heavily on AI for everyday tasks, reflecting a broader trend toward AI-assisted living.

Following this expansion, Samsung reaffirmed its target of reaching 400 million Galaxy AI-enabled devices by the end of 2025, up from 200 million in 2024.

Users with compatible Galaxy devices can enable Gujarati or Filipino by downloading the relevant language packs directly through the Settings app. Once installed, the new languages integrate seamlessly across all supported Galaxy AI tools.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What new languages did Samsung add to Galaxy AI?

A: Samsung added Gujarati and Filipino to the Galaxy AI suite.

Q2: How many languages does Galaxy AI support now?

A: With the new additions, Galaxy AI supports a total of 22 languages.

Q3: How can I download the Gujarati language pack?

A: You can find and install it through the Settings app on your compatible Galaxy device.

Q4: Which Galaxy AI features support Gujarati?

A: You can use Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Browsing Assist in Gujarati.

Q5: How popular is Galaxy AI in India?

A: According to Samsung, Galaxy AI is extremely popular in India, with 91% of Galaxy S25 users actively using its features.