Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro Review: Is it the best Windows 11 laptop? Let’s find out!

I’ll be honest — when I first unboxed the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro, I was expecting just another premium Windows laptop. You know the drill: slick on paper, nice display, solid specs, but something or the other always lets it down — whether it’s the battery life, the build quality, or the software integration. But after using this machine daily for a few weeks, I can confidently say — this is not just another Windows laptop! It’s Samsung’s best attempt yet at redefining what a thin-and-light Windows machine can do in 2025.

I’ve been using the ₹1,26,990 variant — powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 226V, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 512GB SSD, and that glorious 3K AMOLED display. And spoiler alert: I’ve barely touched my MacBook since.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro (₹1,31,990 variant)

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

Intel Core Ultra 5 226V RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X (non-upgradable)

16GB LPDDR5X (non-upgradable) Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

512GB NVMe SSD Display: 14-inch 3K AMOLED (2880 x 1800), 120Hz, HDR True Black 500 certified

14-inch 3K AMOLED (2880 x 1800), 120Hz, HDR True Black 500 certified Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics 130V (8GB shared memory)

Intel Arc Graphics 130V (8GB shared memory) Weight: 1.23 kg

1.23 kg Thickness: 11.6 mm

11.6 mm Ports: 2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt), 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, microSD, headphone jack

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt), 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, microSD, headphone jack Webcam: 2MP Full HD

2MP Full HD Battery: 63Wh cell with 65W fast charging

63Wh cell with 65W fast charging Build: Aluminium chassis

Aluminium chassis Colour Variant: Graphite (Tested)

Design That Actually Turns Heads

The first thing I noticed? Just how sleek and premium the Galaxy Book5 Pro feels in hand. We’re talking about a laptop that weighs just 1.23 kg and is only 11.6 mm thick. Carrying it around feels effortless — whether it’s sliding into my backpack for a commute or using it one-handed while lounging on a couch.

The all-metal chassis gives it a serious premium vibe — no cheap plastic, no fingerprint-magnet gloss. The matte finish is elegant, the curves are subtle, and even the screen bezels have that minimalist charm without feeling too fragile.

And kudos to Samsung for the ports selection — I didn’t need a single dongle. Two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and a full HDMI on the right, plus a USB-A 3.2 port, headphone jack, and microSD on the left. Everything I needed, built right in.

A Display That Makes You Fall in Love with Windows Again

The real showstopper here is the display — a 14-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X touch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. And let me tell you — it’s jaw-droppingly good. I’ve never used a laptop with a display this good!

Samsung’s OLED game is unmatched, and that extends here. Blacks are pitch dark, colours are incredibly vibrant, and the dynamic range is stunning. Whether I’m editing a video, watching a Netflix documentary, or just browsing the web — it all looks and feels fantastic. If Apple would have a laptop with this kind of display, it would have cost at least Rs. 5 Lakhs.

It’s also VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500. You get true HDR content that actually looks like HDR — not the washed-out mess most laptops pass off. Even in bright sunlight, visibility is solid, thanks to Gorilla Glass with DX and Samsung’s Vision Booster tech that adjusts contrast dynamically.

The display covers 120% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and you can switch colour profiles for different workflows — something I’ve come to appreciate while switching between Premiere Pro edits and photo work in Lightroom.

In short, if display quality matters to you, this is one of the best screens on a laptop in 2025.

Now let’s talk about something I never thought I’d gush over — the keyboard. Typing on the Galaxy Book5 Pro is just pure joy. The keys are softly scooped and spaced perfectly. Initially, they felt a tad stiff, but after a few hours of use, they loosened up beautifully. Now I’m hitting 90+ WPM comfortably. Just one complaint here, the shallow key travel. Some users might find it to be a problem but like I said, you’ll start feeling comfortable with it after using it for a couple of hours.

And late-night writing sessions? No problem – the backlighting is subtle but effective. There’s no light bleeding around the keys, and it doesn’t strain the eyes.

The trackpad is also one of the better ones I’ve used on a Windows machine. Big, accurate, responsive, and gesture-friendly. My only minor nitpick? Only the bottom half of it physically clicks. If you’re used to clicking near the top, it takes a bit of re-learning. But that’s a tiny tradeoff in what’s otherwise a top-tier input setup. And it supports Windows Precision driver as well.

Surprisingly Loud and Clear Sound

I wasn’t expecting the speakers to impress me. I mean, thin-and-light laptops rarely sound good, right? Wrong. The Book5 Pro packs a punch.

You get two 5W woofers and two 2W tweeters tuned by Dolby Atmos. And the result? A quad-speaker setup which is surprisingly loud, crisp, and immersive audio. Watching movies without headphones was actually enjoyable — something I don’t usually say for laptops.

There’s a bit of bass, plenty of midrange clarity, and the stereo separation is pretty solid too. Of course, if you want studio-level sound, use headphones — but for Zoom calls, YouTube, and casual streaming, this speaker setup is way better than most laptops in this range.

Decent Webcam, Even Better With Galaxy Ecosystem

The only average bit? The webcam. It’s a 2MP shooter — decent for calls but not groundbreaking. The image is clear enough in good lighting but struggles in low light.

But — and this is big — if you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can use it as a webcam via Camera Share. I tested it with my Galaxy S24 Ultra and the quality leap is massive. It’s like plugging in a professional webcam. For someone who attends a lot of virtual meetings, that’s a huge win.

Performance That Goes Beyond Expectations

Let’s get into the guts of this thing. On paper, it’s powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 5 226V, backed by 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and Intel’s Arc 130V GPU. But in real-world use? This thing flies.

I used it daily for writing, editing photos, working on Excel sheets, web browsing with 30+ tabs open, and video editing. Never once did it choke. Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Audition — everything ran smooth, even with multitasking.

Even gaming performance was better than expected. I’m not a heavy gamer, but I ran Valorant, GTA V, and F1 2024 — all at playable frame rates. It’s not an RTX laptop, of course, but it can handle casual to mid-level gaming surprisingly well.

But what impressed me most? Stability. No thermal throttling, no weird bugs, no unexpected slowdowns. It’s just consistent — the kind of reliability you don’t get from many Windows machines.

AI That’s Actually Useful, Not Gimmicky

Since this is a Copilot+ PC, you get all of Microsoft’s AI features built into Windows 11 — like Cocreator in Paint, live call translations, and AI-powered background blur for video calls. And yes, they’re fun to use, but what really stood out were Samsung’s own Galaxy AI features.

Circle to Search — straight from Samsung phones — is now on the laptop but it’s called AI Select which is powered by the default search engine you have selected on your laptop. You literally draw a circle around anything on your screen, and boom — search results pop up. Works shockingly well.

Then there’s Galaxy Studio, where AI helps enhance your photos automatically. It can fix lighting, sharpen images, and even remove noise. It doesn’t always get it perfect, but for casual photos, it’s a great time-saver.

The built-in NPU can handle up to 40 TOPS, which future-proofs this laptop for upcoming AI workflows too. Whether it’s generating images, processing effects, or running AI-based productivity tools — this laptop is clearly built for the AI era.

The laptop runs on One UI 7.0 Book powered by Windows 11.

Battery Life That Just Keeps Going

Thin and light laptops usually struggle with battery life — especially when they have OLED screens. But this one? It crushed my expectations.

I consistently got 15 to 16 hours of usage on mixed workloads. That included YouTube, Word, Excel, a bit of Photoshop, and even light gaming. For just web and docs? I could stretch it close to two full working days.

And when I needed to charge, the 65W charger juiced it up to 40% in half an hour, with a full charge taking around an hour. It’s the kind of all-day stamina that makes you genuinely forget where your charger is.

The Samsung Ecosystem — Finally Clicks

What truly surprised me is how well the Samsung ecosystem has come together this year. With my Galaxy phone and Tab in hand, I could:

Instantly Quick Share files from phone to laptop.

Use my Tab as a second screen (super handy when editing).

Mirror my phone’s screen on my laptop.

Run phone apps on the desktop.

Use the phone camera as a webcam.

Take calls and respond to messages without ever picking up the phone.

This is Samsung’s best shot at matching Apple’s ecosystem — and honestly, they’re not far behind

anymore. Everything just works, and it works reliably.

Verdict: Is It Worth ₹1.27 Lakh?

Absolutely.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro isn’t just another premium laptop — it’s a complete productivity and entertainment package. It looks gorgeous, feels rock-solid, and performs like a champ. The display is one of the best in the business, the battery life is fantastic, and the ecosystem integration genuinely boosts your workflow.

I’ve used MacBooks, Surface Laptops, even Dell’s XPS line — and while all of them have their strengths, this one might just be the best balance of it all in 2025.

If you’re spending north of ₹1 lakh and want a machine that doesn’t compromise on design, display, or day-to-day performance — this is it. Whether you’re a student, a content creator, a working professional, or just someone who wants the best Windows laptop money can buy, the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro delivers.

It’s not just good. It’s shockingly great.

FAQs

Q1. Is the Galaxy Book5 Pro good for video editing?

A1. Yes. The AMOLED screen is highly colour-accurate, and the Core Ultra 5 + Arc GPU combo handles 1080p and light 4K edits smoothly.

Q2. Can the RAM or SSD be upgraded?

A2. The RAM is soldered and non-upgradable. The SSD is upgradable; there’s an extra slot.

Q3. Does it support stylus input?

A3. No, the Galaxy Book5 Pro touch display does not support S Pen or stylus input.

Q4. Is the Galaxy Book5 Pro better than the MacBook Air M3?

A4. It depends, but in most cases, Yes! The Galaxy Book5 Pro offers a better port selection and a brighter AMOLED screen, but the MacBook Air still wins on raw battery endurance and macOS optimizations.

Q5. How does Circle to Search (AI Select) work on this laptop?

A5. Yes, it’s called AI Select in Galaxy Book5 Pro. You can draw a circle around anything on the screen using the trackpad or touch input, and it instantly shows search results—works like a charm.