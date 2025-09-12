News

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Arrives in India with Blade Design, Galaxy AI, and ANC

Samsung launches the Galaxy Buds3 FE in India. Get details on the new blade design, Galaxy AI features, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation, price, and availability.

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Arrives in India with Blade Design, Galaxy AI, and ANC

Samsung has launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, the Galaxy Buds3 FE. What makes this release stand out is how it brings down several premium features from Samsung’s higher-end earbuds to a more accessible price. The Buds3 FE feature a new blade design for a secure fit, improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and integration with Galaxy AI. The earbuds are priced at ₹9,999.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Price and Availability: The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available on Samsung’s official online store, major e-commerce sites, and select offline retail outlets.
  • Blade Design: The earbuds feature a distinct blade-shaped wingtip that ensures a secure and comfortable fit for different ear shapes. This makes them practical for long listening sessions and active use.
  • Galaxy AI Integration: Paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds3 FE supports AI features such as Live Translate and Interpreter mode for real-time communication across languages.
  • Active Noise Cancellation: Enhanced ANC helps block out background noise, while Ambient Sound mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

Design and Audio Experience

The Galaxy Buds3 FE carry forward Samsung’s Fan Edition approach of offering popular features at a more approachable price. The most noticeable change is the blade-inspired wingtip design. Beyond its modern look, it helps the earbuds stay in place more securely, something that often frustrates TWS users during workouts or even while commuting. Buyers will be able to pick between White and Graphite color options.

In terms of sound, each earbud comes with a single-driver system tuned for clarity and bass depth. The improved ANC uses microphones to cancel out external sounds, making listening more immersive whether it is for music, calls, or podcasts. When users want to stay aware of their surroundings, Ambient Sound mode steps in without the need to remove the earbuds. For calls, a three-microphone system ensures better voice clarity.

Smart Features and Battery Life

One of the most significant highlights is the addition of Galaxy AI. Previously reserved for Samsung’s premium lineup, features like Live Translate offer real-time translations during phone calls, while Interpreter mode helps with face-to-face conversations by showing translated text on the paired smartphone. For frequent travelers or multilingual users, these additions can be quite practical.

Battery performance also looks reliable. The Galaxy Buds3 FE can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge with ANC switched off, extending to 30 hours in total with the charging case. With ANC on, users can expect up to 6 hours of playback and 21 hours with the case. Connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.2, and Auto Switch support allows seamless transitions between paired Galaxy devices such as a smartphone and a tablet.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE position themselves as a solid middle-ground option. They are not competing directly with Samsung’s most premium earbuds but instead aim to deliver much of the same experience at a more accessible price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE in India?

A. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at ₹9,999 in India.

Q. Do the Galaxy Buds3 FE support Galaxy AI features like Live Translate?

A. Yes, the Galaxy Buds3 FE supports Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate and Interpreter mode, when paired with a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Q. What is the battery life of the Galaxy Buds3 FE?

A. With ANC off, the earbuds offer up to 8.5 hours of playback, extending to 30 hours with the case. With ANC on, they provide up to 6 hours of playback, extending to 21 hours with the case.

Q. Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE good for workouts?

A. Yes, the new blade design is specifically engineered to provide a secure and comfortable fit, making them suitable for workouts and other physical activities.

Anthropic Adds Memory Feature to Claude AI for Business Users
Microsoft Teams Now Automatically Flags Malicious Links
OnePlus Tipped to Launch Phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8s Gen 4 Pro Chips
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 to Feature iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 Deals
92% of Indians Choose Instagram Reels Over YouTube Shorts, New Report Says
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 to Feature iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 Deals Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 to Feature iPhone 16, Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 Deals
Next Article OnePlus Tipped to Launch Phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8s Gen 4 Pro Chips OnePlus Tipped to Launch Phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and 8s Gen 4 Pro Chips
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

vivo X200 Ultra Review
vivo X200 Ultra Review: You’ll hate your phone after using this one!
OnePlus Nord 5 Review
OnePlus Nord 5 Review: A Mid-Range Winner!
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds
Sennheiser Accentum Open TWS Buds Review: A Fresh Take on Open-Ear Audio
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet
Infinix Note 50s Review
Infinix Note 50s Review: A Balanced Mid-Range Smartphone for India

Latest News

YouTube rolls out multi-language audio dubbing for creators
YouTube rolls out multi-language audio dubbing for creators
By Aditi Sharma
UPI Transaction Limit For Specific Payments Hiked To INR 10 Lakh
UPI Transaction Limit For Specific Payments Hiked to INR 10 Lakh
By Swayam Malhotra
Apple A19 Pro Chip Prepares for Advanced On-Device AI
Apple A19 Pro Chip Prepares for Advanced On-Device AI
By Mahak Aggarwal
Canon Unveils Smallest Cinema EOS Camera EOS C50 in India
Canon Unveils Smallest Cinema EOS Camera EOS C50 in India
By Swayam Malhotra
OPPO to launch F31 Series in India on September 15
OPPO to launch F31 Series in India on September 15
By Shweta Bansal
Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD Arrives
Sandisk WD Blue SN5100 NVMe SSD Arrives in India with 7,100 MB/s Read Speeds
By Srishti Gulati

You Might also Like