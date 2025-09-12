Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Arrives in India with Blade Design, Galaxy AI, and ANC

Samsung has launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, the Galaxy Buds3 FE. What makes this release stand out is how it brings down several premium features from Samsung’s higher-end earbuds to a more accessible price. The Buds3 FE feature a new blade design for a secure fit, improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and integration with Galaxy AI. The earbuds are priced at ₹9,999.

Key Takeaways

Price and Availability: The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available on Samsung’s official online store, major e-commerce sites, and select offline retail outlets.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at ₹9,999 and will be available on Samsung’s official online store, major e-commerce sites, and select offline retail outlets. Blade Design: The earbuds feature a distinct blade-shaped wingtip that ensures a secure and comfortable fit for different ear shapes. This makes them practical for long listening sessions and active use.

The earbuds feature a distinct blade-shaped wingtip that ensures a secure and comfortable fit for different ear shapes. This makes them practical for long listening sessions and active use. Galaxy AI Integration: Paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds3 FE supports AI features such as Live Translate and Interpreter mode for real-time communication across languages.

Paired with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, the Buds3 FE supports AI features such as Live Translate and Interpreter mode for real-time communication across languages. Active Noise Cancellation: Enhanced ANC helps block out background noise, while Ambient Sound mode allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed.

Design and Audio Experience

The Galaxy Buds3 FE carry forward Samsung’s Fan Edition approach of offering popular features at a more approachable price. The most noticeable change is the blade-inspired wingtip design. Beyond its modern look, it helps the earbuds stay in place more securely, something that often frustrates TWS users during workouts or even while commuting. Buyers will be able to pick between White and Graphite color options.

In terms of sound, each earbud comes with a single-driver system tuned for clarity and bass depth. The improved ANC uses microphones to cancel out external sounds, making listening more immersive whether it is for music, calls, or podcasts. When users want to stay aware of their surroundings, Ambient Sound mode steps in without the need to remove the earbuds. For calls, a three-microphone system ensures better voice clarity.

Smart Features and Battery Life

One of the most significant highlights is the addition of Galaxy AI. Previously reserved for Samsung’s premium lineup, features like Live Translate offer real-time translations during phone calls, while Interpreter mode helps with face-to-face conversations by showing translated text on the paired smartphone. For frequent travelers or multilingual users, these additions can be quite practical.

Battery performance also looks reliable. The Galaxy Buds3 FE can last up to 8.5 hours on a single charge with ANC switched off, extending to 30 hours in total with the charging case. With ANC on, users can expect up to 6 hours of playback and 21 hours with the case. Connectivity is powered by Bluetooth 5.2, and Auto Switch support allows seamless transitions between paired Galaxy devices such as a smartphone and a tablet.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE position themselves as a solid middle-ground option. They are not competing directly with Samsung’s most premium earbuds but instead aim to deliver much of the same experience at a more accessible price point.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE in India?

A. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE is priced at ₹9,999 in India.

Q. Do the Galaxy Buds3 FE support Galaxy AI features like Live Translate?

A. Yes, the Galaxy Buds3 FE supports Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate and Interpreter mode, when paired with a compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Q. What is the battery life of the Galaxy Buds3 FE?

A. With ANC off, the earbuds offer up to 8.5 hours of playback, extending to 30 hours with the case. With ANC on, they provide up to 6 hours of playback, extending to 21 hours with the case.

Q. Are the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE good for workouts?

A. Yes, the new blade design is specifically engineered to provide a secure and comfortable fit, making them suitable for workouts and other physical activities.