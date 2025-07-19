Samsung has just introduced its latest addition to the mid-range smartphone segment, the Galaxy F36 5G, in India. It’s clearly aimed at users who want a solid camera, a bit of AI flair, and dependable performance, all without crossing into premium price territory. The device officially hits the market on July 29.

Key Takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launched in India on July 19, 2025.

It comes with a 50MP triple rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The phone is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC.

It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The starting price for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is ₹17,499.

It includes AI-powered features like Object Eraser and Edit Suggestions.

The highlights are easy to spot. It’s got a 50MP triple camera system with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a capable Exynos 1380 processor, and a vivid 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. Pricing starts at ₹17,499 for the base model, which includes 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Galaxy F36 5G looks and feels like it wants to stand out a bit too. It features a vegan leather finish on the back, a nice touch that lends a more refined feel to the phone, and it’s pretty slim at just 7.7mm thick. Available in Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black, it seems to lean slightly into the fashionable crowd.

On the front, the 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display is bright, punchy, and fluid, thanks to that 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has gone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for protection, which should hold up better against drops and scratches.

Performance-wise, the Exynos 1380 chipset is at the heart of this device. It’s paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and you can choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage. Plus, there’s a microSD card slot in case you need more room. It’s running Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 on top. Notably, Samsung is offering six years of OS updates and seven years of security patches here, which is rare for this price bracket and definitely commendable.

As for the cameras, this is arguably where the Galaxy F36 5G really wants to make an impression. The 50MP main shooter comes with OIS, which should help a lot with night photography or even just everyday shots when your hands aren’t perfectly steady. Rounding out the rear camera setup is an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there’s a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung has also thrown in AI tools like Object Eraser and Edit Suggestions, which could come in handy for people who like editing photos directly on their phone.

Battery life looks promising too. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside, and it supports 25W fast charging, not blazing fast, but definitely sufficient for most users. You also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5G support, dual SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and a few newer AI-driven features like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live.

Pricing remains one of its stronger suits. The base 6GB/128GB variant is priced at ₹17,499, while the higher-end 8GB/256GB version goes for ₹18,999. With launch offers, including a ₹1,000 instant bank discount and a ₹500 coupon, the starting price effectively drops to ₹15,999. That’s a pretty solid deal considering what’s on offer.

Sales kick off on July 29 at 12 PM, and you can grab one via Flipkart or Samsung’s own online store. If you’re in the market for a feature-rich phone without breaking the bank, this one might just be worth a look.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are the main camera features of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G?

A1: The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. It also has a 13MP front camera.

Q2: Which processor powers the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G?

A2: The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G and does it support fast charging?

A3: The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Q4: What operating system does the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G run on?

A4: The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G runs on Android 15 with One UI 7.

Q5: Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G in India?

A5: You can buy the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G from Flipkart and Samsung’s official online store starting July 29.