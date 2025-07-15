Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Likely Soon

Samsung has officially teased its upcoming Galaxy F36 5G smartphone for the Indian market. A dedicated microsite has gone live on Flipkart, signaling that the launch may be just around the corner. The teaser bills it as a “Flex Hi-FAI” device, possibly hinting at AI-enhanced capabilities, especially on the camera front.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G officially teased on Flipkart.

Marketed as a “Flex Hi-FAI” smartphone, suggesting advanced AI features.

Expected to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED 120Hz display with Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Likely powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and preloaded with Android 15, One UI 7.

A 50MP main camera with OIS, 5000mAh battery, and 25W fast charging are anticipated.

Expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.

The Galaxy F36 5G follows in the footsteps of the Galaxy F34 5G and keeps with the of offering value-packed smartphones that lean heavily on design and performance. Since debuting with the Galaxy F41 back in October 2020, the F-series has consistently been a Flipkart-centric, online-first range aimed largely at younger buyers seeking a tech-savvy balance of features without going premium.

And while Samsung hasn’t locked in a date yet, Flipkart’s teaser does give away a few visual cues. The phone looks slim, with the SIM tray seemingly placed on the left. On the back, an oval-shaped camera module hints at a triple-camera setup. The “Hi-FAI” branding suggests Samsung might be leaning into AI in a more noticeable way this time, perhaps refining photo processing or user interaction via smarter software.

What to Expect:

Under the hood, the Galaxy F36 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. A 120Hz refresh rate will likely ensure smooth scrolling and animations, while Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection helps with durability. It may be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip, which would mark an upgrade over the Exynos 1280 used in the previous model.

The phone will ship with Android 15 out of the box, running Samsung’s One UI 7. According to early reports, Samsung is committing to six years of OS and security updates, which is honestly quite reassuring for users planning to stick with their device long-term.

On the camera front, expect a 50MP main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Flipkart’s teaser confirms 4K video recording as well. For selfies, a 13MP front camera is reportedly onboard.

Battery life should be solid, too, with a 5000mAh unit and support for 25W fast charging. A hybrid SIM slot is likely, and the device could come in a blue variant with a leather-textured rear panel.

Given Samsung’s tendency to align its F-series closely with the M-series, the F36 5G might share DNA with the recently released Galaxy M36. It’s a tactic we’ve seen before, but one that seems to work for the brand.

FAQs:

Q1: When will the Samsung Galaxy F36 5G launch in India?

A1: There’s no official launch date yet, but based on the Flipkart teaser, it’s expected to drop sometime this month.

Q2: What are the camera specs of the Galaxy F36 5G?

A2: It’s expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP selfie shooter. 4K video recording is confirmed.

Q3: What kind of display does the F36 5G offer?

A3: A 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection is anticipated.

Q4: What processor powers the Galaxy F36 5G?

A4: The Exynos 1380 chipset is likely to be under the hood.

Q5: How big is the battery, and how fast does it charge?

A5: Expect a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.