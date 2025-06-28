Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Exynos 1380 SoC Powers New Mid-Range Offering with 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung has officially launched its newest mid-range 5G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, in the Indian market. This device aims to strengthen Samsung’s position in the competitive mid-segment, bringing a blend of performance, long battery life, and a refined display experience to consumers. Powered by the Exynos 1380 System-on-Chip (SoC) and featuring a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M36 5G positions itself as a well-rounded option for users looking for a balance of functionality and endurance.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is now available in India in three color options: Velvet Black, Serene Green, and Orange Haze.

It’s powered by Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC, offering solid performance for daily tasks and casual gaming.

It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+.

A 5,000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, though the charger isn’t included in the box.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, plus an 8MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 13MP selfie camera.

Running Android 15 with One UI 7, it comes with a promise of six years of software updates.

AI features include Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live Assistant.

Sales begin July 12, 2025, via Amazon India, Samsung’s online store, and select retailers.

Continuing Samsung’s “Monster” battery tradition, the Galaxy M36 5G attempts to deliver both endurance and modern features like a high refresh rate AMOLED panel and integrated AI enhancements.

Performance and Core Specifications:

The Exynos 1380 SoC At the heart of the M36 5G is the Exynos 1380 chipset. Built on a 5nm process, it’s an octa-core SoC with four performance ARM Cortex-A78 cores at 2.4GHz and four Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. This setup is meant to balance performance with power conservation.

The Mali-G68 MP5 GPU handles graphics, supporting smooth gameplay and multimedia. The integrated NPU helps drive on-device AI tasks such as photo enhancements and language recognition.

Variants offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, providing sufficient space and multitasking capabilities.

Visual Brilliance:

Super AMOLED Display The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen delivers vivid visuals, with deep blacks and crisp contrast. The 120Hz refresh rate brings smooth scrolling and animations, especially beneficial for gamers and content consumers.

The screen is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. While durable, the use of a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout—like its predecessor, the M35 5G—has prompted mixed reactions among users online.

Samsung’s Vision Booster tech further enhances readability in bright environments.

Battery Life and Charging

With a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M36 5G aims to support full-day use, even under demanding conditions. Though not class-leading, its 25W fast charging provides reasonable recharging times. Notably, users will need to purchase a charger separately, as it’s not included in the box.

Camera System with AI Features

The rear triple-camera system is anchored by a 50MP sensor with OIS, flanked by an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13MP front camera.

Camera features include Photo Remaster and Object Eraser, powered by on-device AI. Additional tools like Circle to Search and Gemini Live Assistant highlight Samsung’s push toward smart functionality.

Design, Software, and Availability

Measuring just 7.7mm thick, the M36 5G is among the slimmest in its class. Its glass back adds a touch of sophistication, and the three available color options cater to different tastes.

Running Android 15 with One UI 7, the phone benefits from Samsung’s extended software support: six OS upgrades and six years of security patches.

It launches July 12, 2025, through major online and offline channels. Pricing is as follows: ₹16,499 (introductory price for 6GB+128GB with offers), ₹17,999 for 8GB+128GB, and ₹20,999 for 8GB+256GB.

Market Context and User Sentiment

India’s mid-range market is fiercely competitive, with users demanding high value. Some early online feedback has been cautious. Reddit users have questioned the waterdrop notch design and the step down from 6,000mAh batteries in earlier M-series phones. There’s also chatter around the Exynos 1380, with some users hoping for a Snapdragon alternative.

Yet, the M36 5G’s AMOLED 120Hz screen, capable camera setup, software longevity, and unique AI features keep it competitive. As always, user reviews post-launch will offer a clearer verdict.

FAQs

Q1: What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G?

A1: A 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 1380 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 50MP OIS camera, Android 15 with One UI 7, and AI tools like Circle to Search.

Q2: What is the price in India?

A2: Starts at ₹16,499 (6GB+128GB with offer), ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB), and ₹20,999 (8GB+256GB).

Q3: When is it available?

A3: From July 12, 2025.

Q4: Where can I buy it?

A4: Amazon India, Samsung’s online store, and select retail outlets.

Q5: Is a charger included?

A5: No, it must be purchased separately.

Q6: Why is the Exynos 1380 significant?

A6: It’s a 5nm chip with AI support and decent daily performance.

Q7: How many software updates will it get?

A7: Six Android OS updates and six years of security patches.