Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Review: Testing the Samsung’s Mid-Range Contender

I’ve spent a good chunk of time with the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, specifically the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the striking Orange Haze finish. Priced at INR 16,499 in India, this mid-ranger tries to blend premium features with practical value. After using it as my primary phone for several weeks – during daily commutes, binge-watching marathons, and quite a few gaming sessions – I’ve got a fair sense of what it does well and where it could do better. So, here’s my detailed, no-fluff take on the Galaxy M36 5G.

Key Takeaways

6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+.

Powered by Exynos 1380 processor, suitable for everyday use and some gaming.

Triple camera setup with a 50MP OIS main sensor.

5000mAh battery with 25W charging support (no charger in the box).

Six years of OS and security updates promised by Samsung.

Sleek 7.7mm design with a standout Orange Haze color.

Runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and features advanced AI tools.

Both front and rear cameras support 4K@30fps video.

Design and Build

Slim, Stylish, and Surprisingly Premium “The Orange Haze” variant genuinely stands out. Samsung has clearly refined the aesthetics with this release, ditching the bulky vibe often associated with earlier M-series phones. At 7.7mm thick, it’s the slimmest yet in the M3x family and feels great in hand, light enough at 197g, yet solid.

The matte finish is not just nice to look at; it also resists fingerprints far better than glossy counterparts. The silver frame pairs nicely with the dual-tone back, and the camera module is smoothly integrated, avoiding any awkward bulges. While the frame and back are plastic, the texture mimics glass surprisingly well, giving it a premium edge.

Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front adds a much-needed touch of ruggedness. It’s not something you’d typically expect at this price, but it’s there – and appreciated. During my use, the screen shrugged off everyday hazards like keys and coins without a scratch. The in-display fingerprint scanner works well, even with slightly damp fingers, and all buttons offer satisfying tactile feedback. The USB Type-C port is at the bottom, alongside the speaker grille. Overall, the Galaxy M36 5G presents a modern and visually appealing design that stands out in its price bracket.

Display

The display is arguably the Galaxy M36 5G’s crown jewel. The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel is bright, vivid, and just plain enjoyable to use. Colors pop, blacks are deep, and everything from Netflix to Instagram looks fantastic. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling buttery smooth, and although it’s not adaptive, it makes a world of difference in fluidity.

Even outdoors in bright sunlight, the Vision Booster tech kicks in and keeps everything readable. The Infinity-U notch is a bit of an old-school choice – I’d personally prefer a punch-hole but it’s small enough not to be a distraction.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1380 processor. This octa-core chipset features a configuration of 4x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. The variant I tested, with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, managed daily tasks with ease.

Apps open quickly, switching between them feels seamless, and there’s no annoying lag. Whether you’re checking emails, doomscrolling, or watching videos, it holds up well. The 120Hz display complements the processor, making the overall interaction feel snappy.

Gaming is decent but not spectacular. Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI ran smoothly on medium settings, though you might notice some frame drops during intense sequences. The phone gets warm with extended play, especially near the camera bump but thanks to a vapor chamber cooling system, things stay reasonably under control. While it is not a top-tier gaming processor, it offers a satisfactory experience for most mobile gamers who are not looking for flagship-level graphics.

Storage-wise, UFS 2.2 ensures fast loading, but again, UFS 3.1 would have made more sense in 2025 and 128GB should suffice for most but, if you need more, the hybrid SIM slot allows for a microSD card – though at the cost of your second SIM.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera.

The 50MP main sensor with OIS really carries the setup. In good lighting, it produces sharp, colorful images with impressive dynamic range. Samsung’s slightly saturated tuning makes photos look punchy, which many will like. OIS helps a lot in low light or unsteady hands, resulting in noticeably crisper images.

The 8MP ultra-wide lens is handy for group shots or landscapes, though detail does dip and edges can distort slightly. As for the 2MP macro sensor—well, it’s there. Occasionally fun, rarely essential.

The 2MP macro lens is, as often is the case, more of a supplementary sensor. It requires good lighting and a steady hand to get usable close-up shots. While it can produce some interesting results, it is not a feature I found myself using often, given its limited utility compared to the main or ultra-wide cameras.

Low-light shots are serviceable. Night mode and OIS together manage to pull decent detail out of dim scenes, though don’t expect miracles. Both front and rear cameras can shoot 4K@30fps videos, which is a pleasant surprise and handy for content creators or casual vloggers.

Overall, the camera system is competent for its price, with the 50MP OIS main sensor being the standout feature for everyday photography and video recording.

Software and AI

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G runs on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has made a significant commitment to software support for this device, promising an impressive six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. This long-term support is a major selling point, ensuring the phone remains current and secure for a considerable period, a benefit rarely seen in the mid-range segment.

One UI 7 is a mature and feature-rich interface. It is clean, intuitive, and offers a good balance of customization options without being overwhelming. Samsung’s ecosystem integration is strong, and features like Knox Vault provide enterprise-grade security for sensitive data, which is reassuring for privacy-conscious users. Other security features like Secure Folder, Auto Blocker, and Advanced App Protection are also present, adding layers of safety. There’s some bloatware, yes, but most of it can be removed or disabled.

A key highlight of the Galaxy M36 5G, as emphasized by Samsung, is the integration of advanced AI features, often seen in more premium Galaxy devices. Samsung’s “Galaxy AI” tools aren’t just window dressing. Circle to Search with Google is surprisingly useful. Gemini Live offers contextual assistance that, while still evolving, shows promise. Editing tools like Object Eraser and AI Clipper are intuitive and actually useful. AI Depth Mapping improves portrait shots with better subject-background separation.

Battery Life and Charging

The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery, a standard capacity for Samsung’s M-series, which are known for their battery longevity. In my testing, the phone consistently delivered a full day of usage on a single charge. I consistently got through a full day of mixed use, often with 20-30% left by bedtime. Light users might even squeeze out two days. Screen-on time typically ranged from 7-9 hours.

However, the charging experience is where the phone falls a bit short. It supports 25W fast charging, which is not the fastest in its segment, especially when compared to some Chinese competitors offering 33W, 45W, or even higher speeds. More notably, Samsung does not include a charger in the box. This means you will need to use your existing 25W charger or purchase one separately, adding to the initial cost.

Using a 25W charger, it takes roughly 2 hours to charge the phone from 0 to 100%. While this is acceptable for overnight charging, it can feel a bit slow when you need a quick top-up during the day. A quick 15-20 minute charge can provide enough juice to get you through a few hours, but it is not as rapid as some users might prefer.

Audio and Connectivity

The audio experience on the Galaxy M36 5G is just average. It features a single downward-firing loud speaker only. While it gets reasonably loud for casual video watching or hands-free calls, it lacks the richness and stereo separation offered by dual speakers.

Connectivity-wise, you’re covered: 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS – check! No complaints here. Just remember, using a microSD card means sacrificing dual SIM functionality.

Everyday Use

Smooth Sailing As a daily driver, the M36 5G gets most things right. One UI is snappy, the display is great, the camera performs well, and battery life is solid. Whether it’s checking notifications, hopping on video calls, or watching YouTube for hours, the experience is mostly smooth and satisfying. Even with multiple apps open in the background, the 6GB RAM variant managed well. If you are a heavy multitasker or a power user, the 8GB RAM variant might offer a slightly more fluid experience, but for most users, 6GB is sufficient.

One omission to note: There’s no 3.5mm headphone jack. Not a deal-breaker, but worth keeping in mind.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Processor: Octa-Core Exynos 1380 (4×2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 4×2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU

Octa-Core Exynos 1380 (4×2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 4×2.0GHz Cortex-A55) with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU RAM: 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable via hybrid microSD slot)

128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 (expandable via hybrid microSD slot) Operating System: Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7

Android 15 with Samsung One UI 7 Rear Cameras: 50MP primary with f/1.8 aperture, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) 8MP ultra-wide angle with f/2.2 aperture, 123˚ FoV 2MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture LED flash, Panorama, HDR, 4K@30fps video recording

Front Camera: 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 4K@30fps video recording

13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 4K@30fps video recording Battery: 5000mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging support (charger not included in box)

5000mAh (typical) with 25W fast charging support (charger not included in box) Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C Security: In-display Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Samsung Knox Vault

In-display Fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, Samsung Knox Vault Dimensions: 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.7mm

164.4 x 77.9 x 7.7mm Weight: 197g

197g Colors: Orange Haze, Velvet Black, Serene Green

Orange Haze, Velvet Black, Serene Green Audio: USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers

Verdict

A Well-Rounded Mid-Range option at INR 16,499, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G delivers what is expected from it. It delivers a lot – especially in terms of display, build, camera quality, and software longevity. While it’s not without flaws, they’re not major enough to detract from the overall package.

For anyone seeking a reliable, stylish phone with modern features and a strong update promise, the Galaxy M36 5G is easy to recommend. It’s not flashy or groundbreaking, but it’s smartly put together. A solid buy in the sub-20k bracket.

Official website.

FAQs

Q1: Does the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G come with a charger in the box?

A1: No, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G does not include a charger in the box. You will need to use an existing 25W charger or purchase one separately.

Q2: How many years of software updates will the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G receive?

A2: Samsung promises six years of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy M36 5G.

Q3: Is the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G good for gaming?

A3: The Samsung Galaxy M36 5G with its Exynos 1380 processor can handle popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and BGMI on medium to high settings with good frame rates. It offers a satisfactory gaming experience for most users, though it’s not designed for extreme, graphics-intensive gaming at the highest settings.

Q4: Does the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G have a headphone jack?

A4: No, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use USB Type-C headphones or Bluetooth earphones.

Q5: What are the main AI features on the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G?

A5: The main AI features include Circle to Search with Google, Gemini Live for AI assistance, AI Edit Tools (like Object Eraser and AI Clipper), AI Select for smart actions, and AI Depth Mapping for enhanced portrait photography.

Q6: Is the display on the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G durable?

A6: Yes, the display on the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which provides good resistance against scratches and drops.

Q7: Can I expand the storage on the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G?

A7: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has a hybrid SIM slot that allows you to expand storage using a microSD card. However, this means you will occupy one of the two SIM slots.

Q8: What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G (6GB+128GB) in India?

A8: The price for the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G (6GB+128GB) in India is INR 16,499.