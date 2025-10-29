Samsung Galaxy Phones Can Now Unlock Mahindra Electric SUVs in India

Samsung and Mahindra have teamed up to introduce a new layer of convenience for EV owners in India. The Samsung Wallet app now supports Digital Car Key functionality for Mahindra’s latest Electric Origin SUVs — the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6. With this feature, compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones can essentially replace the traditional car key, allowing users to lock, unlock, and even start their vehicles with just their phone. Interestingly, this makes Mahindra the first Indian automaker to offer this integration through Samsung Wallet.

Key Takeaways

What’s New: The Samsung Wallet app can now store and use a Digital Car Key for the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs.

Main Function: It acts as a digital replacement for the physical key fob. Owners can lock or unlock doors and start the engine directly using their Galaxy smartphone.

Key Sharing: Owners can securely share digital keys with family or friends. Access can be time-bound and revoked at any moment for added control.

Security: Protected by Samsung Knox, the key requires biometric verification like a fingerprint or PIN before it’s used.

Lost Phone Safety: If the phone is lost or stolen, the Samsung Find service allows users to remotely lock the device or erase data — including the stored car key.

How the Digital Key Works

The Digital Car Key feature stores an encrypted version of the car key inside the secure environment of Samsung Wallet. This setup typically relies on NFC (Near Field Communication) and UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technologies.

With NFC, users simply tap their phone against a sensor on the car’s door handle to unlock or lock it. To start the vehicle, the phone is placed on the wireless charging pad, which authenticates the key and starts the engine.

Meanwhile, UWB allows for what’s called “passive entry.” In this mode, you don’t even need to take the phone out of your pocket or bag. The car detects your proximity automatically, unlocking as you approach and locking again once you walk away.

Another handy feature is key sharing. The primary owner can share a digital key with someone else — perhaps a family member, a friend, or even a valet. These shared keys can have specific time limits or permissions, which the owner can modify or revoke anytime.

Security and Vehicle Platforms

Security is a major focus here. The digital key is protected by Samsung Knox, a multi-layered hardware-level security platform built into Samsung devices. Sensitive information like car keys and payment data is isolated from the rest of the operating system, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

Before the key can unlock the car or start the engine, the user must authenticate with a fingerprint or secure PIN. If the phone is misplaced, Samsung Find can remotely wipe the device, ensuring both personal data and vehicle access remain safe.

This collaboration bridges two of India’s major ecosystems — Samsung’s digital platform and Mahindra’s Electric Origin lineup. The XEV 9e and BE 6, built on Mahindra’s dedicated INGLO skateboard platform, feature advanced tech like large infotainment displays, over-the-air updates, and modern driver-assistance systems.

The Digital Car Key for Mahindra’s eSUVs is expected to roll out to users across India soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which Samsung phones support the Digital Car Key for Mahindra?

A: Samsung hasn’t released an official list yet, but it’s likely limited to high-end Galaxy smartphones that support NFC and/or UWB and run the latest version of Samsung Wallet.

Q2: What happens if my phone’s battery dies? Can I still unlock my Mahindra?

A: Yes, many compatible phones keep a small reserve of power for NFC, allowing you to tap to unlock or start the vehicle even when the main battery is drained.

Q3: Is the Samsung Digital Car Key for Mahindra free to use?

A: Absolutely. It’s included as part of the Samsung Wallet app, with no extra charges for activation or usage.

Q4: How do I add my Mahindra car key to Samsung Wallet?

A: The process typically starts via the official Mahindra vehicle app, which connects your car to your Samsung account and adds the key securely to Samsung Wallet.

Q5: Which other cars in India support Samsung Wallet Digital Key?

A: Currently, Mahindra is the first Indian manufacturer to partner with Samsung Wallet. Globally, Samsung already supports digital keys for brands like BMW, Genesis, and Kia, making this collaboration a significant step for the Indian market.