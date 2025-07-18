Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Gets Significant Price Drop on Amazon India

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a premium smartphone known for its powerful features, is now available on Amazon India with a notable discount of up to Rs 73,000. This brings down the price of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant from its original price of Rs 1,49,999 to approximately Rs 78,846. This price reduction makes the S23 Ultra a very attractive option for consumers looking to acquire a high-end device without paying full price for the latest models. The discounted pricing, combined with potential bank offers like an additional discount with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, positions this as a great opportunity for buyers.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is available for around Rs 78,846 on Amazon India, a discount of up to Rs 73,000 from its launch price.

This flagship phone still offers robust performance, an excellent camera system, and a vivid display in 2025.

The S23 Ultra receives consistent software updates, including new AI features.

Its 10x optical zoom camera remains a key advantage over newer models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, released in February 2023, continues to be a top-tier Android smartphone. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a customized version of the chipset designed to provide enhanced performance and power efficiency. This processor ensures smooth multitasking, fluid gaming, and efficient handling of demanding applications. Despite newer chipsets being available, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy in the S23 Ultra still delivers a premium user experience.

One of the S23 Ultra’s standout features is its camera system. It includes a 200MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens with an impressive 10x optical zoom. This versatile setup allows for detailed photos in various lighting conditions and offers superior long-range zoom capabilities. The 10x optical zoom is a feature that some newer flagship phones have opted to reduce or remove, making the S23 Ultra a preferred choice for photography enthusiasts.

The device also sports a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This screen provides bright, sharp visuals with rich colors, making it suitable for media consumption, gaming, and productivity tasks. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering durability against drops and scratches.

Powering the S23 Ultra is a 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. User reviews consistently highlight the phone’s strong battery life, often lasting a full day or even a day and a half with moderate use. The inclusion of the S Pen, integrated seamlessly into the phone’s body, adds to its utility, offering precise input for note-taking, drawing, and navigation.

Even in 2025, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra remains a relevant choice. Samsung provides several years of Android and security updates, ensuring the phone stays current with software and receives new features. Recent updates have also brought Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search and Live Translate, to the S23 Ultra, further enhancing its capabilities. While newer models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra offer incremental improvements, the S23 Ultra’s core features and performance continue to hold up well. Its robust camera, vibrant display, lasting battery, and the S Pen make it a well-rounded device. The current discount on Amazon India presents a value proposition for those seeking a premium smartphone experience at a more accessible price point.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Specifications:

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+ resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1750 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

RAM: 8GB, 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (non-expandable)

Rear Camera: 200MP (main) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 10MP (3x telephoto) + 10MP (10x periscope telephoto)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging

Operating System: Android 13 (with promised future updates)

Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Other Features: S Pen support, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra still a good phone to buy in 2025?

A1: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is still a very capable phone in 2025. It offers a powerful processor, an excellent camera system with impressive zoom capabilities, a vibrant display, and solid battery life. Samsung also provides consistent software updates, including new AI features.

Q2: What is the main difference between the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra?

A2: The S24 Ultra features a newer processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy), a brighter flat display, a titanium frame, and some changes to the telephoto camera setup (50MP 5x optical zoom instead of 10MP 10x). The S24 Ultra also promises longer software support. However, the S23 Ultra’s 10x optical zoom remains a unique advantage.

Q3: Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra receive Android updates?

A3: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra receives several years of Android and security updates from Samsung, including the latest One UI versions and new Galaxy AI features.

Q4: How much discount is available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon India?

A4: As of the current offer, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with a discount of up to Rs 73,000, bringing its price down to approximately Rs 78,846 for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. Additional bank offers may further reduce the price.

Q5: Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have an S Pen?

A5: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen, offering enhanced productivity and creative options.