Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price Drops by Rs 29,000 on Flipkart: A Guide to the Offer

If you’ve been holding off on buying the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, now might genuinely be the moment to make a move. Flipkart is offering a massive price drop that makes the device far more accessible—especially for those who previously found the launch price a little on the higher side. Initially pegged at Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant, it’s currently going for just Rs 31,999. That price includes a combination of flat discounts and a special bank offer, which together trim a significant Rs 29,000 off the sticker.

This limited-time offer is part of Flipkart’s current promotional wave, and it could easily be one of those rare moments where premium tech dips well into mid-range territory. If a solid Android phone with high-end features has been on your wishlist, this might be worth a second look.

Key Takeaways:

The 128GB version of the Galaxy S24 FE is now listed at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart.

Users with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card get an extra Rs 4,000 cashback, pulling the price down to Rs 31,999.

That’s a total price drop of Rs 29,000 from the original Rs 59,999.

The 256GB variant is also discounted, priced at Rs 41,999 (originally Rs 65,999), with similar potential cashback options.

Samsung’s Fan Edition lineup has always tried to strike a balance between flagship flair and affordability. And honestly, the S24 FE sticks to that script quite well. It offers much of what you’d expect from a high-end device—a vibrant AMOLED display, strong performance under the hood, and a camera system that’s more than capable—all while keeping the price somewhat grounded.

How to Grab This Deal

To take advantage, head over to Flipkart through either its website or the app. The base model with 128GB of storage is currently marked at Rs 35,999. But here’s the kicker: if you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you get an instant Rs 4,000 cashback. That brings your effective price down to just Rs 31,999.

There may also be a few more savings tucked away depending on your payment method. Keep an eye out for other ongoing bank offers, or even the chance to redeem Flipkart SuperCoins. These small tweaks might bring the cost down just a bit more, especially if you already bank with one of Flipkart’s partner institutions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications

As for the specs, the Galaxy S24 FE doesn’t skimp. You’re looking at a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, complete with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ and carries an IP68 rating—a pretty solid assurance against dust and water.

Under the hood, the device runs on Samsung’s Exynos 2400e processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. There are two storage options: 128GB and 256GB, although it’s worth noting there’s no microSD card slot for expansion.

The rear camera setup is a triple lens affair: a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter that offers 3x optical zoom. Around front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera, more than decent for everyday use.

It even supports 8K video recording—perhaps overkill for some, but nice to have in your pocket regardless. The phone houses a 4,700mAh battery and supports both 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. On the software side, it ships with Android 14 layered with Samsung’s One UI 6.1. Most impressively, Samsung has promised seven years of OS and security updates, which really helps stretch out the device’s long-term value.

Samsung’s Fan Edition phones—the S20 FE, S23 FE, and now the S24 FE—have carved a niche by offering flagship-caliber experiences without the flagship cost. And with this steep price cut, the S24 FE just became a whole lot more tempting.

FAQs

Q1: What is the effective price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on Flipkart with all offers?

A1: With the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card cashback, the 128GB variant can effectively cost Rs 31,999.

Q2: When was the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launched in India?

A2: It launched in India in September 2024.

Q3: Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE support 5G connectivity?

A3: Yes, the phone supports 5G.

Q4: Is the storage expandable on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

A4: No, there’s no option to expand storage via microSD card.

Q5: What are the main camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

A5: It features a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.