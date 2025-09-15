Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Arrives in India with New AI Features and a Free Storage Upgrade

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India, aiming to give more users access to its growing Galaxy AI ecosystem. The phone comes loaded with new AI-driven features and is available in three storage variants, with the base model priced at ₹59,999.

To make things more attractive for buyers, Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade and a bank cashback, which lowers the overall cost. Sales begin on September 29, 2025.

Key Takeaways

Pricing : Starts at ₹59,999 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at ₹65,999 and ₹77,999.

: Starts at ₹59,999 for the 128GB model, while the 256GB and 512GB models are priced at ₹65,999 and ₹77,999. Launch Offers : Buyers of the 256GB variant will be upgraded free to the 512GB model, worth ₹12,000. A ₹5,000 bank cashback is also available.

: Buyers of the 256GB variant will be upgraded free to the 512GB model, worth ₹12,000. A ₹5,000 bank cashback is also available. Availability : On sale from September 29 on Samsung.com, Samsung-exclusive and authorized retail stores, and online platforms.

: On sale from September 29 on Samsung.com, Samsung-exclusive and authorized retail stores, and online platforms. Core Features : 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery, upgraded 12MP front camera.

: 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,900mAh battery, upgraded 12MP front camera. AI Capabilities: Runs One UI 8 with features like Gemini Live, Now Bar, and AI-powered camera editing tools.

Price and Launch Offers

The Galaxy S25 FE is being launched in three versions. The 8GB+128GB model is priced at ₹59,999, the 8GB+256GB model at ₹65,999, and the 8GB+512GB model at ₹77,999.

As part of the launch offer, those who purchase the 256GB version will be bumped up to the 512GB variant at no extra cost. That’s a direct benefit worth ₹12,000. Adding the ₹5,000 bank cashback on top, the effective price for the 512GB model comes down to ₹60,999.

The device will be available in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours.

AI and Software Features

Running on One UI 8, the Galaxy S25 FE brings a full suite of Galaxy AI experiences. One of the key additions is Gemini Live, which allows real-time visual conversations. The AI can essentially see what the user sees through the camera and respond with context-specific answers.

Samsung has also added Now Bar, a lock screen feature that puts live notifications, music, and routines at a glance. Alongside this is Now Brief, which pulls together daily summaries such as traffic updates, calendar reminders, and even fitness goals.

An updated Circle to Search with Google now provides gaming tips in a floating window, so players don’t have to pause their sessions.

Camera and Performance

On the camera side, the Galaxy S25 FE introduces a new 12MP front sensor designed to capture sharper selfies. It is supported by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, with features such as improved Nightography for clearer low-light images and Super HDR for more vibrant video recording.

The AI-powered editing suite also gets some interesting tools. Generative Edit can automatically detect and suggest removing people or objects from the background of photos. Instant Slow-mo can turn a regular video into slow motion with one tap. Audio Eraser lets users filter out distracting background noise, such as wind or crowd sounds, in their videos.

For performance, the device packs a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display running at 120Hz, which should make scrolling and gaming feel smoother. The build has also been reinforced with an enhanced Armor Aluminum frame for extra durability.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 FE will receive seven generations of OS upgrades along with seven years of security updates, giving buyers long-term support.

