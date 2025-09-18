Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Review: A Compelling Mid-Range Contender

The Fan Edition, or FE, series from Samsung has always walked a fine line. It aims to offer a taste of the flagship Galaxy S experience at a more accessible price point. The latest in this line is the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, which arrives in India with a price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. I’ve spent a lot of time with the device in its Navy color to see if it lives up to its promise. From the moment I unboxed it, I was curious to find out if this phone is a genuine value proposition or a confusing product in an already crowded market.

Key Takeaways

The Galaxy S25 FE brings a refined, premium design that feels great to hold and use.

Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is vibrant and bright, offering a smooth viewing experience.

The Exynos 2400 processor handles daily tasks and gaming well, with a large vapor chamber for thermal management.

The triple camera setup delivers consistent and high-quality photos, especially with the main 50MP sensor.

Battery life is excellent, and the 45W fast wired charging is a welcome improvement.

Samsung’s commitment to seven years of OS and security updates is a major advantage for long-term use.

While the phone is a strong package, its pricing puts it in direct competition with some established flagships.

Design and Display

The first thing you notice about the Galaxy S25 FE is its design. It feels premium, a direct result of borrowing the aesthetic from its flagship siblings. The flat-edged aluminum frame and matte glass back in the Navy color give it a sophisticated look that doesn’t scream for attention. It’s a clean, minimalistic design that feels sturdy and durable.

At just 7.4mm thin and weighing 190 grams, it’s also noticeably slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE. This makes one-handed use comfortable. The floating camera design, where each lens protrudes from the back without a bulky housing, has become a signature look for Samsung and it works well here. It’s also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, which is a feature you’d expect at this price.

The display on the Galaxy S25 FE is a true highlight. It’s a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with an FHD+ resolution. This screen is bright, colorful, and a pleasure to look at. Samsung has reduced the bezels, making the viewing experience more immersive. The 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fluid, from scrolling through social media feeds to navigating the user interface. It’s an adaptive refresh rate, meaning the phone can adjust it to save battery when a high refresh rate isn’t needed.

One of the biggest improvements is the peak brightness, which goes up to 1900 nits. This is a huge deal for outdoor visibility. Even under direct sunlight, I could easily see what was on the screen without squinting. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which adds a layer of reassurance against scratches and minor drops. The combination of a large, vibrant, and bright display with slim bezels makes the S25 FE a great phone for media consumption.

Performance and Software

The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chipset. This is a capable processor that handles daily tasks with ease. Apps open quickly, multitasking is smooth, and there were no signs of stuttering or lag in general use. For the most part, the performance feels snappy and consistent.

When it comes to gaming, the Exynos 2400 holds up well. I played graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty Mobile and Genshin Impact. The phone managed to run them at high settings without any major issues. However, after about 20-30 minutes of continuous gaming, I did notice the back of the phone getting warm. Samsung has included a larger vapor chamber for thermal management, which does help, but the heat is still noticeable during extended gaming sessions. This is a common trait for many high-performance phones, but it’s worth mentioning.

The variant I tested comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is a good amount of RAM for a phone at this level, and it ensures smooth multitasking. While the 128GB of storage might be enough for many, those who take a lot of photos and videos or download many large apps might find it a bit tight over time.

On the software side, the phone runs Android 16 with One UI 8 on top. Samsung has promised seven years of both OS and security updates, which is a major selling point. This means the phone will be relevant and secure for a long time, making it a great choice for users who don’t upgrade their phones every year. The phone also includes Samsung’s Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Live Translate, which were previously exclusive to the main Galaxy S25 series. These AI tools are genuinely useful and add a lot of value to the user experience. For instance, the Circle to Search feature is perfect for finding things in a picture without switching apps.

Camera System

The camera system on the Galaxy S25 FE is a familiar sight for Samsung users. It’s a triple-camera setup on the back and an improved selfie camera on the front.

Main Camera: A 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). In well-lit conditions, it captures stunning photos with a good amount of detail, natural colors, and a wide dynamic range. The images are sharp and vibrant, ready to be shared on social media.

Ultrawide Camera: A 12MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It provides a wide field of view, which is great for landscape shots or fitting more people into a group photo. The quality is good, although not as sharp as the main sensor, which is expected.

Telephoto Camera: An 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. This is a useful addition that allows you to get closer to your subject without losing image quality. The 3x optical zoom is a feature that sets the S25 FE apart from many other phones in this price range, which often rely on digital zoom.

The front-facing camera is a 12MP sensor. It’s an upgrade from the 10MP on the S24 FE and it shows. The selfies come out with good detail and colors. The phone also handles video recording well, with support for 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera.

Overall, the camera system is reliable and versatile. It may not have the bells and whistles of the S25 Ultra, but it gets the job done and produces excellent results for everyday photography and video.

Battery and Charging

Battery life on the Galaxy S25 FE is a pleasant surprise. With a 4900mAh battery, it can easily last through a full day of mixed use, including browsing, social media, watching videos, and some gaming. On days with heavy usage, I still had enough charge left by the evening to not worry about it.

When it’s time to charge, the phone supports 45W wired charging. This is a significant improvement over the 25W on the S24 FE. You can get a good amount of charge in a short time. In my testing, I was able to go from 0 to 65% in about 30 minutes, which is very convenient. It also supports 25W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, which are great features to have.

It’s important to remember that like other Samsung phones, the S25 FE does not come with a charger in the box. You’ll need to buy a compatible 45W charger separately to get the fastest charging speeds.

Technical Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1900 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB (also available in 256GB and 512GB variants)

Rear Cameras: 50MP main (f/1.8, OIS), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical zoom, OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP (f/2.2)

Battery: 4900mAh

Charging: 45W wired, 25W wireless, reverse wireless

OS: Android 16 with One UI 8

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Durability: IP68 water and dust resistance

Price in India: Rs. 59,999 (for the 8+128GB variant)

Color: Navy

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE arrives as a well-rounded and compelling package. It successfully takes the core tenets of the flagship Galaxy S series like a premium design, a gorgeous display, and a capable camera system, and puts them in a phone that is more accessible. The improvements in display brightness, battery life, and charging speeds make it a clear step up from its predecessor. The inclusion of Galaxy AI features and the promise of seven years of software updates are major selling points that add significant long-term value.

At Rs. 59,999, its pricing in India puts it in a tough spot. It sits in a market segment where it competes not only with phones from brands like Google and OnePlus but also with Samsung’s own mainline flagships from previous years, which often see price drops. However, for someone who wants a phone that feels like a flagship, has a great camera, a fantastic display, and is built to last for many years, the Galaxy S25 FE is a very strong contender. It’s a phone that doesn’t just meet expectations; it often exceeds them, making it a solid choice for a premium mid-range device.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the regular Galaxy S25?

A1. The Galaxy S25 FE is a more affordable version of the Galaxy S25. It shares many core features like the premium design and some AI capabilities but may have a different processor (Exynos 2400 vs. a newer chip), a different camera setup, and a larger body with a bigger screen. The regular S25 typically has a more powerful chipset, a slightly smaller display, and a more advanced camera system.

Q2. Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE support expandable storage?

A2. No, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE does not support expandable storage via a microSD card slot. It comes with fixed internal storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Q3. Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE suitable for heavy gaming?

A3. The Galaxy S25 FE is capable of handling heavy gaming. It runs on the Exynos 2400 processor, which is powerful enough for most modern mobile games. However, like many phones, it may get warm during prolonged gaming sessions.

Q4. How long will the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE receive software updates?

A4. Samsung has committed to providing seven years of OS and security updates for the Galaxy S25 FE, which is a major benefit for users who want to keep their phones for a long time.