Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Rs 24,500 Price Cut in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon has rolled out a big price cut on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as part of its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. The flagship device, which originally carried a price tag of Rs 1,39,999, is now available for an effective Rs 1,15,499. That’s a total saving of Rs 24,500, thanks to a mix of a direct discount, a coupon, and an additional bank offer. For buyers waiting for the first meaningful reduction on Samsung’s top-tier phone since its launch earlier this year, this could be the right time.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the deal:

Phone Model: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage) Launch Price: Rs 1,39,999

Rs 1,39,999 Effective Sale Price: Rs 1,15,499

Rs 1,15,499 Total Savings: Rs 24,500

Rs 24,500 Offer Combination: Includes Amazon’s flat discount, an instant bank offer, and an extra coupon

Deal Breakdown and Features

The Rs 24,500 saving isn’t from a single flat reduction. Amazon is currently showing a direct discount of Rs 12,000 on the phone’s product page. Beyond that, buyers can apply a Rs 5,000 coupon before checkout. Finally, there’s a Rs 7,500 instant discount available for HDFC Bank credit card users. Put all of these together and the price comes down to Rs 1,15,499.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung’s most premium offering in 2025. It boasts a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a silky 144Hz refresh rate. Powering it is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, making the phone easily capable of handling demanding apps and gaming without breaking a sweat. The camera setup is another highlight, led by a 200MP main sensor designed for detail-rich shots, improved zoom, and stronger low-light performance. Keeping things running is a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. And, of course, Samsung has carried forward the S Pen stylus for those who like jotting notes or sketching on the go.

The timing of this discount couldn’t be better, given the Amazon Great Indian Festival is one of the biggest shopping events in the country. With this price cut, the Galaxy S25 Ultra suddenly feels more within reach for customers who might have been holding back earlier. For those interested, the process is simple enough: head over to the product page, apply the coupon, and complete the checkout with an eligible HDFC Bank card to unlock the final deal price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Is this Rs 24,500 discount available on all storage variants of the S25 Ultra?

A. The currently advertised price cut is specifically for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Offers on other variants may differ, so it is best to check their respective product pages.

Q. Can I combine this offer with an old phone exchange?

A. Yes, Amazon is offering an exchange bonus in addition to these discounts. You can check the exchange value of your old smartphone on the S25 Ultra’s product page.

Q. Which bank cards are eligible for the instant discount?

A. The Rs 7,500 instant discount is available on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

Q. What kind of warranty is provided with the phone purchased during the sale?

A. The phone comes with a standard one-year brand warranty from Samsung India, which is the same as phones purchased from offline stores.

Q. How long is this offer valid?

A. This is a limited-period offer available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and is valid only until stocks last. Prices may return to normal after the sale event ends.