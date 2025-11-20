Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Long-Term Review: Still the Best Android Phone of 2025!

Okay! This is not going to be your normal review but it’s a very detailed review which I’ve decided to do after using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra as my daily driver for over 6 months now! I know there are already thousands of reviews of this phone already on the internet but most of those fail to provide you an outlook on how it holds up in the life of a common user who has used it for a very long period of time. However, this particular review is coming out just to address that particular situation. So, having spent an extended period with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in the striking Titanium Silverblue finish, I can confidently say that this device is a top-tier Android flagship. Priced in India at INR 1,29,999, it’s a significant investment, and after thorough usage across diverse scenarios, I’m here to share an unbiased perspective on what it truly offers over the long run.

Key Takeaways:

A premium, comfortable design built with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Armor 2.

A truly exceptional display with vivid colors, deep brightness, and fluid 120Hz refresh.

Consistently smooth performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Versatile cameras that impress in most scenarios, with some room for improvement in low light.

Excellent battery life that often stretches beyond a day with ease.

Unique S Pen functionality remains useful; however, charging speeds are still behind some rivals.

Design and Build Quality: Familiar Lines, Fresh Touches

From the moment I unboxed the Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Silverblue, its premium presence was clear. The Titanium Silverblue is subtle and sophisticated, adding a touch of elegance without being overtly flashy. Samsung has largely stuck to the familiar, somewhat boxy design language of its Ultra series, but with some subtle yet meaningful refinements. The device feels solid and well-constructed, a testament to its titanium frame. The corners are slightly more rounded compared to its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold for extended periods, especially for a device of its size.

The front is dominated by the expansive 6.9-inch display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2. This new glass is not just about durability; its anti-reflective properties are truly impressive. I’ve used this phone extensively outdoors in bright Indian sunlight, and reflections are significantly reduced, which makes a considerable difference in usability. Despite its large screen, the device feels balanced in hand, a slight reduction in overall mass contributing to a less “brick-like” feel. The IP68 rating for dust and water resistance adds peace of mind, and it has indeed withstood a few accidental splashes without issue during my usage. The floating camera design on the rear also contributes to a cleaner aesthetic. While some might find the design iterative, I see it as a refinement of an already capable blueprint, focusing on usability and durability.

Display: It’s a treat to your eyes

The display on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is, simply put, a marvel. The 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with its QHD+ resolution delivers crisp details and vibrant colors that make any content come alive. Whether I was browsing social media, watching high-resolution videos, or playing graphically intensive games, the visual experience was consistently immersive. The adaptive 120Hz refresh rate ensures butter-smooth scrolling and animations, adapting seamlessly to the content on screen, which helps with battery management.

Brightness is another area where this display truly shines. With a peak brightness of 2600 nits, outdoor visibility is exceptional. Even under direct afternoon sun, I found the screen legible, a crucial factor for daily use. The slim bezels further enhance the immersive feel, pushing the screen-to-body ratio to impressive levels. Compared to other flagships I’ve used, the S25 Ultra’s display stands out for its clarity, color accuracy, and overall brilliance. Samsung has consistently been a leader in display technology, and the S25 Ultra is a prime example of that expertise. The only complaints I have with the display is that it supports 8-bit colour depth only whereas flagships in 2025 comes with 12-bit colour depth which makes a major difference and low 480 Hz PWM dimming. A high PWM dimming displays put less strain on the eyes and Samsung should consider fixing it in the Galaxy 26 series.

Performance: Built for Everything

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. This combination translates to a consistently fluid and powerful user experience. In my long-term use, the phone has handled everything I’ve thrown at it without a hitch. Multitasking, switching between a dozen or more apps, editing photos and videos on the go, and running heavy productivity applications – the S25 Ultra takes it all in stride. There’s no noticeable lag or stutter, even when pushing the device hard.

Gaming on this phone is a joy. Titles like Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Mobile, and BGMI run at high frame rates with excellent graphics settings. The Adreno 830 GPU (if indeed that’s the variant for the Elite chip) does a stellar job. Critically, Samsung has implemented an advanced cooling system, including a vapor chamber, which effectively dissipates heat. During extended gaming sessions or heavy camera use, the phone gets warm, but never uncomfortably hot, maintaining optimal performance. This is a significant improvement over some previous generations and ensures that sustained performance is truly achievable. For users who demand top-tier performance for both work and play, the S25 Ultra delivers.

Camera System: Comprehensive, with Slight Caveats

The camera setup on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is comprehensive and versatile, featuring a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP 5x optical telephoto, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto lens. Over months of capturing everything from vibrant street scenes to detailed macros and distant subjects, I’ve formed a clear picture of its capabilities.

In good lighting, the 200MP primary camera captures incredibly detailed photos with excellent dynamic range and pleasing, vibrant colors that are not overly saturated. The default processing strikes a good balance. The autofocus is generally fast and reliable. The 3x and 5x telephoto lenses are genuinely useful.

The 5x optical zoom, especially, allows for impressive long-range shots with good detail and stable images. I’ve found myself using the zoom features far more than on other phones, capturing subjects that would otherwise be out of reach.

However, it’s not without its quirks. In challenging low-light conditions, while the main camera still captures usable photos, some noise can creep in, especially in shadow areas. The dedicated Night mode helps, brightening images and retaining some detail, but it doesn’t always lead to a dramatically sharper image compared to competitors with larger sensors. The ultrawide camera performs well in good light, delivering decent detail and good color consistency with the main sensor, though images can appear slightly softer at the edges.

Video recording is a strong suit. The S25 Ultra can record up to 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps across multiple lenses. Footage is crisp, detailed, and stable, especially with the Super Steady mode. The addition of Log video mode offers more flexibility for post-production, which is a boon for aspiring videographers. The Audio Eraser feature works reasonably well in reducing background noise, making recorded videos sound cleaner. Selfies from the 12MP front camera are consistently good, with accurate skin tones, excellent dynamic range, and reliable autofocus.

While the camera system is highly capable and versatile for most users, those seeking absolute perfection in low-light stills or an outright lead in sensor technology might find minor areas for improvement compared to some direct rivals that have opted for larger, more specialized sensors. Nonetheless, for consistent, high-quality photos and videos in a wide range of situations, the S25 Ultra delivers.

Battery Life: Endurance Champion

One of the most impressive aspects of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in my long-term usage has been its battery life. The 5,000mAh battery, combined with the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip and Samsung’s software optimizations, truly makes this a day-and-a-half phone for many users. With my typical mixed usage, which includes web browsing, social media, a few hours of video streaming, some light gaming, and plenty of camera use, I consistently ended my day with 30-40% charge remaining. On lighter usage days, it would easily stretch into the second day without needing a top-up.

Even under heavy usage, such as extended gaming sessions or prolonged GPS navigation, the S25 Ultra comfortably lasts a full day, typically leaving me with 15-20% by bedtime. This level of endurance alleviates battery anxiety and is a significant advantage for users on the go.

However, when it comes to charging, Samsung still lags behind some competitors. The 45W wired fast charging, while decent, isn’t the fastest in the market. A full charge from empty takes around an hour, which is acceptable but not class-leading when some rivals offer 80W or even 120W charging that can fill a battery in less than 30 minutes. Wireless charging at 15W is convenient but also not particularly fast. Samsung has improved the flexibility of its 45W charging, allowing it to work with standard 3A USB-C cables, which is a welcome change. The battery care features, offering different levels of protection (Basic, Maximum, Adaptive), are a thoughtful inclusion to help prolong battery health over time.

Software: One UI Continues to Mature

The Galaxy S25 Ultra initially came with One UI 7.0 but the One UI 8 update is now available for this phone. The new One UI 8 has given a complete make over to this phone! The best got better! Over my months of use, One UI has proven to be a highly refined, feature-rich, and smooth user experience. The interface is intuitive, and customization options are plentiful without being overwhelming. Samsung’s commitment to seven years of OS and security updates is a major selling point, ensuring the phone remains current and secure for a considerable period.

It feels like I have a brand-new phone after installing One UI 8 on my Galaxy S25 Ultra! The biggest change is how much more integrated Galaxy AI feels, especially with the addition of the Gemini AI Agent for seamless, conversational task management across apps – I can ask it to do complex things like find a restaurant and text the info to someone all at once. The Audio Eraser is also vastly improved and now works in Voice Recorder and Samsung Notes, not just videos, which is a lifesaver for cleaning up background noise. For personalization, the new Lock Screen Clock that dynamically changes its size and position to avoid obscuring photos is a great visual touch. Plus, the overall UI feels smoother with better animations, and simple utility features like Quick Share and Split Screen multitasking have been fine-tuned to be much more intuitive, making my Ultra feel even more like a productivity powerhouse.

The software animations are fluid, and the overall responsiveness of the system is excellent. The split notification panel and powerful AI-powered search within settings are small but impactful improvements that enhance daily usability. Samsung’s suite of proprietary apps and features, like Samsung DeX for a desktop-like experience and the robust Samsung Wallet, add significant value.

S Pen: Quietly Essential

The integrated S Pen remains a defining feature of the Ultra series, and on the S25 Ultra, it’s as useful as ever. Its seamless integration into the phone’s body is a feat of engineering. For jotting down quick notes, sketching, precise photo editing, or navigating the UI with greater accuracy, the S Pen is an invaluable tool. I’ve used it extensively for annotating documents, signing digital forms, and even for casual doodling. The responsiveness is excellent, with minimal latency, making the writing and drawing experience feel natural. While some reports suggested a change in its air control functions, for the core functions of precise input and navigation, it remains highly effective and a differentiator for the S25 Ultra in the crowded flagship market.

Audio and Connectivity: Reliable All-Around

The stereo speakers on the Galaxy S25 Ultra deliver clear and immersive sound. Whether I was listening to music, watching videos, or taking calls, the audio quality was consistently good. They get quite loud without distortion, and there’s a noticeable depth to the sound, even a hint of bass, which is commendable for smartphone speakers. Call quality, both through the earpiece and the loudspeaker, has been excellent, with clear voice transmission and reception.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra supports 5G (including mmWave), Wi-Fi 7, and Ultra-Wideband (UWB). In terms of network performance, I experienced stable and fast 5G connectivity in areas where it’s available. Wi-Fi 7 ensures rapid and reliable wireless connections. UWB enhances precise location tracking, especially for features like finding compatible devices. The phone is future-proofed with these advanced connectivity options.

Verdict: Reliable, Polished, and Future-Proof

After months of living with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB + 256GB, Titanium Silverblue), my overall impression is that it’s a highly refined and dependable flagship smartphone. It doesn’t necessarily introduce any single, ground-breaking innovation that dramatically changes the smartphone landscape, but it consistently excels in nearly every aspect. It builds upon a strong foundation, refining existing features and delivering a polished user experience.

The design, while familiar, feels more comfortable and durable. The display is simply the best I’ve encountered on a smartphone, offering an unparalleled viewing experience. Performance is consistently top-tier, handling any task with ease. The camera system is versatile and produces excellent results for most users, especially with its impressive zoom capabilities, though low-light stills could see some improvements. Battery life is a true highlight, providing genuine all-day endurance. One UI 7 offers a mature and feature-rich Android experience, backed by Samsung’s lengthy software support. The S Pen continues to be a unique and productive tool.

At its price point of INR 1,29,999, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a premium device aimed at users who demand the best overall experience. If you’re coming from an older flagship (S22 Ultra or earlier, or an older iPhone), the upgrade is substantial and highly recommended. For S23 Ultra or S24 Ultra users, the decision is more nuanced; the S25 Ultra offers refinements and a few new AI features, but perhaps not enough to warrant an immediate upgrade unless the enhanced display, improved battery life, or subtle design changes are particularly compelling to you.

In the competitive Indian market, while some rivals might offer faster charging or specific camera advantages, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s strength lies in its balance. It’s a complete package that delivers consistency, reliability, and a premium experience across the board. It’s a device that you can confidently use for years to come, knowing it will continue to receive updates and perform at a high level.

FAQs

Q1: How does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s battery life compare to previous models?

A1: It’s better overall, especially compared to the S24 Ultra. The phone often lasts a full day and a half on moderate use, thanks to its efficient processor and software tuning.

Q2: Is the camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra a significant improvement over the S24 Ultra?

A2: There are refinements in detail and processing, particularly for video. While not a night-and-day difference in hardware, it’s a step forward in consistency and reliability.

Q3: Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra support expandable storage?

A3: No, there’s no microSD card slot, continuing the trend from past Ultra models.

Q4: How long will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra receive software updates?

A4: Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates, a class-leading commitment in the Android ecosystem.

Q5: Is the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra detachable, and what are its main uses?

A5: Yes, it’s integrated and easily accessible. It’s great for note-taking, sketching, document signing, and precise UI navigation.

Q6: What is the peak brightness of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s display, and how does it perform in sunlight?

A6: Peak brightness is 2600 nits. Combined with anti-reflective glass, it remains readable even in direct sunlight.

Q7: Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra suitable for heavy gaming?

A7: Absolutely. The powerful chipset and vapor chamber cooling make it ideal for demanding games without throttling.

Q8: What are the main Galaxy AI features on the S25 Ultra?

A8: Features include Live Translate for real-time translation, Circle to Search for quick lookups, and Generative Edit for AI-powered photo editing.