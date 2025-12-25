Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price drops to Rs 69,999 in Croma December Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has received a massive price cut at Croma, making it far more attainable than usual. As part of the ongoing Cromtastic December Sale, the flagship phone can now be picked up at an effective price of Rs 69,999, provided you take advantage of the exchange offers on the table.

Under normal circumstances, the Galaxy S25 Ultra carries a price tag of Rs 1,29,999, which is firmly in premium territory. This limited-time deal runs from December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026, and is currently available at Croma’s offline retail stores across India. It is worth noting, though, that prices and offers online may vary slightly depending on availability and location.

Key Takeaways

The effective price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra drops to Rs 69,999.

Customers can get a direct exchange value of up to Rs 45,000.

An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 is included.

The sale is valid from December 15, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Extra bank offers may further reduce the final payable amount.

How the offer works

The price reduction mainly hinges on Croma’s exchange program, which is split into two parts. First, buyers receive a standard exchange value for their existing smartphone. Depending on the brand, model, and overall condition, this amount can go as high as Rs 45,000.

On top of that, Croma is offering a flat exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 exclusively for customers upgrading to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. When both benefits are applied together, the total discount adds up to Rs 60,000. This brings the effective price down from Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 69,999. And if you happen to use select bank cards, such as HDFC, there may be instant cashback offers as well, which can lower the cost even further.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra officially launched in India on January 22, 2025. It features a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which helps reduce reflections and improves durability, something you tend to appreciate more after a few months of daily use.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, designed to handle demanding performance and on-device AI tasks without much fuss. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and starts at 256GB of internal storage. Samsung has also used a titanium frame here, keeping the overall weight at around 218 grams, which feels solid but not overly heavy.

On the camera front, the setup is quite extensive. There is a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x zoom. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 12MP front camera. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Why this deal matters

For many users in India, Samsung’s Ultra series often feels just out of reach due to its pricing. Bringing the Galaxy S25 Ultra below the Rs 70,000-mark changes that equation quite a bit. It makes the device a realistic option for people who want a no-compromise flagship without paying full price.

The timing also works in its favor. With the year coming to an end, some buyers may be looking to upgrade as a sort of fresh start. Add to that Samsung’s promise of seven years of software updates, and the phone begins to look like a long-term investment rather than a short-lived upgrade. In that context, this Croma deal is not just eye-catching, it is actually hard to ignore.

FAQs

Q. Is the Rs 69,999 price a flat discount?

A. No, this is an effective price. It includes the value of your old phone plus a special exchange bonus.

Q. Which banks offer extra discounts at Croma?

A. HDFC Bank credit cards often provide the highest instant discounts during this sale. You should check at the store for the latest card offers.

Q. When does the Croma December Sale end?

A. The sale is scheduled to end on January 4, 2026.

Q. Does the S25 Ultra come with an S-Pen?

A. Yes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes a built-in S-Pen for note-taking and drawing.

Q. Can I get this deal on the Croma website?

A. While the sale is live online, the highest exchange bonuses are usually found at Croma physical stores.