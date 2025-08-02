Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Reveal Camera, Specs, and Price Details

Even though the Galaxy S25 series hasn’t hit the market yet, early leaks have already begun painting a rough sketch of what we might expect from its successor, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It’s a bit early to call anything final, but the buzz is pointing toward some meaningful upgrades, especially in the camera department and under-the-hood performance.

Here are some of the key takeaways from what’s leaked so far:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Processor: Expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-gen chip, likely built on a 2 nm process for better power efficiency and overall performance.

Expected to feature Qualcomm’s next-gen chip, likely built on a 2 nm process for better power efficiency and overall performance. 200MP Main Camera Upgrade: Same resolution, but with a larger 1/1.10-inch sensor and bigger 0.7μm pixels for better low-light photography.

Same resolution, but with a larger 1/1.10-inch sensor and bigger 0.7μm pixels for better low-light photography. 50MP Ultrawide Camera Rumored: A notable jump from the current 12MP, promising sharper wide-angle shots.

A notable jump from the current 12MP, promising sharper wide-angle shots. UFS 4.0 Storage Technology: Continues with ultra-fast data speeds for quicker app loading and smoother file handling.

Continues with ultra-fast data speeds for quicker app loading and smoother file handling. Expected Launch in Early 2026: Likely between January and March, following Samsung’s usual release cycle.

Likely between January and March, following Samsung’s usual release cycle. Possible Price Range: May hover around or slightly above the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ₹1,29,999 launch price in India, though this remains speculative for now.

Camera system improvements take the spotlight

Most of the chatter around the Galaxy S26 Ultra is focused squarely on the camera. According to tech leaker Ice Universe, Samsung might not raise the megapixel count beyond 200MP, but it’s working on making the sensor itself larger, about 1/1.10-inch, up from previous models. Pixel size may also increase from 0.6μm to 0.7μm. This matters because bigger pixels can capture more light, which in turn leads to better low-light performance. It’s not official yet, but even these tweaks could make a big difference for night photography.

There’s also talk about the ultrawide lens jumping to 50MP. That would be a significant improvement and could bring more depth and sharpness to landscape or group shots.

Performance and storage expectations

Internally, the S26 Ultra is rumored to be among the first phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. This next-generation processor is expected to be manufactured using a 2 nm process, smaller, faster, and more efficient than current chipsets. That should translate into smoother multitasking and extended battery life.

As for storage, Samsung seems set to stick with UFS 4.0, which remains one of the fastest standards in mobile devices. Details on RAM and storage variants haven’t surfaced yet, but if history is any indication, the company will likely offer multiple high-end configurations.

Release window and pricing in India

Samsung usually launches its Galaxy S series early in the year, and there’s little reason to think 2026 will be different. That puts the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s likely release window somewhere between January and March.

Pricing remains one of the fuzzier details at this stage. The Galaxy S24 Ultra debuted at ₹1,29,999 in India, and given the expected hardware upgrades, there’s a decent chance the S26 Ultra might cost a little more, though we won’t know for sure until closer to launch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to be released?

A: Based on Samsung’s typical launch cycle, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2026, likely between January and March.

Q2: What are the biggest rumored upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

A: The most significant rumored upgrades are a new, larger 200MP main camera sensor for better low-light photography and the inclusion of the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor for improved performance.

Q3: What will be the price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in India?

A: While there is no official price, it is expected to be in the premium flagship category. Considering the Galaxy S24 Ultra launched at ₹1,29,999, the S26 Ultra could be priced similarly or slightly higher.

Q4: Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra have a new design?

A: There are no specific leaks about the design yet. Samsung typically refines its design with each generation, so you can expect a similar premium build with possible minor changes to the screen bezels or materials used.

Q5: What processor will the Galaxy S26 Ultra use?

A: The Galaxy S26 Ultra is widely expected to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.