Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped for Major Battery Upgrade After Five Years

It looks like Samsung might finally be ready to shake things up with the battery in its flagship Ultra series. According to a leak from tipster PandaFlash on X, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra could be the first in five years to break away from the 5,000mAh battery standard that’s been in place since the Galaxy S20 Ultra debuted back in 2020.

The big news? Samsung is reportedly considering stacked battery technology for its 2026 model. If that holds true, it could mark a serious step forward for both battery life and charging speeds.

Key Takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be the first Ultra model in years to adopt a new battery capacity.

Samsung has used a 5,000mAh battery consistently since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020.

Stacked battery technology could allow for more energy in the same space, or slimmer phones.

This change is expected for the S26 Ultra, not the upcoming S25 Ultra.

Faster charging speeds beyond the current 45W limit could also be on the horizon.

Let’s break it down a bit. Stacked batteries work differently from the typical rolled or folded designs found in most current smartphones. Instead of being wrapped like a Swiss roll, so to speak, the cells are layered vertically. That structure makes better use of space, which means you can either pack in more battery without bulking up the phone or keep the battery size steady while making the phone thinner.

Now, this won’t be coming to the Galaxy S25 Ultra—at least not according to the current leaks. That model is still expected to stick with the familiar setup. But with the S26 Ultra, Samsung may be aiming to raise the bar.

There are two clear benefits if this pans out. First, users could get significantly more usage between charges, which, honestly, is something people have been asking for over and over. Second, stacked batteries generally support faster charging. Right now, Samsung caps its Ultra phones at 45W fast charging, which lags behind many of its Chinese competitors. With this new design, it might be feasible to bump that up to 65W or even beyond—though again, that’s speculative for now.

For context, Samsung’s current 5,000mAh battery has been a consistent choice across five generations, from the S20 Ultra through to the latest S24 Ultra. Performance gains during that time have largely come from better chips and smarter software, not from the battery itself.

So if Samsung really is gearing up for a battery overhaul in the S26 Ultra, it could be a meaningful moment for the series. Of course, nothing is final. It’s early days, and as with all things in tech development, plans can and do change. But even so, this early info is worth watching—especially if battery performance is high on your smartphone wishlist.

At a time when rival brands are aggressively pushing battery tech and charging speeds, a move like this could help Samsung stay competitive in the ever-crowded premium phone market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the expected battery capacity of the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

A1. While the exact capacity is unknown, the rumoured stacked battery technology would allow for a capacity greater than the current $5,000mAh$ in the same physical space.

Q2. What is stacked battery technology?

A2. It is a manufacturing technique where battery cells are layered on top of one another. This design increases energy density, allowing for a larger capacity battery in the same size or a smaller battery with the same capacity.

Q3. Will the Galaxy S25 Ultra have this new battery?

A3. No, current reports indicate the Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected in 2025, will continue to use the existing $5,000mAh$ battery. The new technology is tipped for the Galaxy S26 Ultra in 2026.

Q4. How long has Samsung used a 5,000mAh battery in its Ultra phones?

A4. Samsung has used a $5,000mAh$ battery in its Galaxy S Ultra models for five years, starting with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020 and continuing through the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Q5. When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to be released?

A5. Following Samsung’s typical release schedule for its S series, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be announced and released in the first quarter of 2026.