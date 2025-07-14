Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped for Major Camera Upgrade

Samsung appears to be preparing a serious camera shakeup for its next flagship. If the rumors hold true, the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a significantly larger 200-megapixel main sensor—and this time, it might come from Sony instead of Samsung’s usual ISOCELL lineup. The Galaxy S26 series is still months away, with a launch expected early next year, but leaks are already painting an interesting picture.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a new 200-megapixel Sony main camera sensor.

The sensor is rumored to be 1/1.1-inch, up from the 1/1.3-inch sensor in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

A larger sensor generally means better light capture and stronger low-light performance.

Other upgrades might include a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto lens.

The phone is also expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip and feature up to 16GB of RAM.

For years, Samsung has leaned heavily on its own ISOCELL sensors to anchor the Ultra lineup’s camera capabilities. Take the Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example—it uses the in-house 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 sensor. But according to a leak from the Weibo tipster Fixed Focus Digital, Samsung may break tradition with the S26 Ultra and go with a 200-megapixel CMOS sensor made by Sony.

What stands out most about this rumored Sony sensor is its size: 1/1.1-inch. That’s noticeably larger than the 1/1.3-inch sensor found in current models. And while that might not sound like a dramatic change on paper, in practical terms, it could mean significantly better performance in low light and greater detail retention when zooming or cropping. It feels like a conscious move by Samsung to push image quality forward and maybe, just maybe, shake up its usual formula.

Beyond the primary camera, there are whispers about other enhancements too. The S26 Ultra might bump its 3x telephoto lens from 10 megapixels to 12 megapixels—modest, but potentially meaningful for sharpness. The rest of the camera setup is expected to stay mostly intact: a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom. Altogether, it seems like Samsung is aiming for a balanced mix of refinement and performance boost across the board.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset. That should bring a lift in multitasking, gaming, and AI-heavy features. There’s even talk of an improved cooling system—a larger vapor chamber, specifically—to keep things running smoothly under pressure. As for RAM, rumors suggest all configurations will come with 16GB, which is a step up from the 12GB seen in many earlier Ultra models.

In terms of design, don’t expect a complete overhaul. The display size should still hover around 6.9 inches, similar to its predecessor. But Samsung might be refining the details: thinner bezels for a more immersive look and possibly a cleaner rear design. One of the more interesting changes being floated is the removal of the raised camera rings that have defined recent models. It’s subtle, sure, but could give the phone a sleeker aesthetic. And of course, an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance is still expected—it wouldn’t be a proper flagship without it.

Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that these are leaks and not official specs. Samsung typically reveals its S-series devices in January, so there’s still time for plans to shift. Either way, as launch day gets closer, we’ll likely hear more.

FAQ

Q1: What is the main camera upgrade expected for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

A1: It’s rumored to feature a larger 200-megapixel main camera sensor from Sony, measuring 1/1.1-inch.

Q2: How does a larger camera sensor improve photo quality?

A2: Larger sensors can capture more light, which typically improves low-light performance and helps deliver better detail and dynamic range.

Q3: Will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have other camera improvements?

A3: Yes. In addition to the new main sensor, the 3x telephoto lens may be upgraded from 10MP to 12MP. The 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP periscope cameras are expected to remain.

Q4: Which processor will power the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

A4: It’s expected to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chipset.

Q5: When is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to launch?

A5: The phone is anticipated to debut in early 2026, continuing Samsung’s typical annual Galaxy S-series release schedule.