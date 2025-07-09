Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Not Support S-Pen

As Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event draws closer on July 9, a last-minute leak has sparked quite a bit of chatter in the tech world. According to Roland Quandt, a typically reliable source for such insights, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not include support for the S-Pen. That would be a big change—and maybe even a bit of a letdown—considering Samsung has backed stylus functionality in its foldable line ever since the Z Fold 3.

Key Takeaways:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may drop S-Pen support.

The change could be in pursuit of a thinner and lighter design.

Leaked materials and absence of S-Pen case slots support this theory.

The Z Fold 7 is expected to be thinner, lighter, and feature a 200MP main camera.

Likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

The S-Pen has long been a signature tool in Samsung’s ecosystem—a staple of the Galaxy Note series and, more recently, the Galaxy S Ultra and Z Fold lines. Dropping it from the Z Fold 7 would certainly represent a shift in Samsung’s strategy. It’s worth noting, of course, that previous Fold models never housed the S-Pen internally. Instead, they relied on special cases that could accommodate the S-Pen Fold Edition. But based on the current leaks, even those types of cases might not be part of the plan this time.

It seems Samsung might be prioritizing form factor over stylus support—perhaps a calculated move to slim things down. Incorporating a digitizer layer to enable S-Pen use inevitably adds a bit of bulk, and ditching that component could allow for a sleeker device overall. The rumored dimensions are telling: just 4.2mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded. Weight-wise, the Fold 7 could come in at around 216 grams, possibly making it the lightest book-style foldable we’ve seen yet.

That trade-off—portability over productivity—is bound to be polarizing. A thinner phone is undeniably appealing, especially for those who carry their foldable daily. But for users who love the S-Pen for productivity tasks, sketching, or note-taking on that spacious inner screen, its removal might feel like a step backward. And when you consider that Samsung also recently removed Bluetooth functionality from the S-Pen in the Galaxy S25 Ultra—citing minimal user engagement with those features—it starts to seem like the company may be reassessing the stylus’s role more broadly.

S-Pen aside, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is still shaping up to be a serious upgrade. We’re expecting a larger 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner display. The camera system should also see a major leap, led by a 200MP main sensor, supported by 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras. Notably, Samsung is rumored to be swapping out the under-display camera for a standard 10MP front-facing camera to improve image quality. Under the hood, the Fold 7 will likely feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and the battery will reportedly hold steady at 4,400mAh.

The July 9 Galaxy Unpacked event isn’t just about the Z Fold 7. Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a new budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 series and potentially other wearables. While the design philosophy appears to be leaning toward sleekness and portability, dropping S-Pen support could become a key point of debate for users weighing their next premium smartphone.

