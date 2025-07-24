Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets New Health Features with One UI 8 Update

News

Samsung rolls out the One UI 8 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, adding new health tools like Running Coach and an improved user interface.

Samsung Electronics has officially started rolling out the One UI 8 Watch software update for its Galaxy Watch Ultra, expanding the capabilities of its flagship wearable with a fresh wave of health and interface upgrades. Announced on July 22, 2025, from Gurugram, India, this update delivers many of the tools first seen on the new Galaxy Watch8 series to existing Watch Ultra users.

Contents
Key TakeawaysFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways

  • Update Availability: The One UI 8 Watch update is now available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
  • New Health Features: Users get new health monitoring tools, including Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index.
  • Interface Improvements: The user interface is updated with features like Multi-Info Tiles for a customizable view and a Now Bar for easy access to current tasks.
  • New Color Option: The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a new Titanium Blue finish, alongside three other titanium options.
  • Galaxy Watch8 Series: The update brings features from the new Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Watch8 Classic models to the Watch Ultra.

Perhaps the most noteworthy aspect of the update is how it leans into health tracking. The Galaxy Watch Ultra now gets the “Running Coach” feature, which offers real-time insights while running. It’s aimed at helping users improve both form and endurance, something a bit more tailored than just counting steps. Alongside it is two new metrics: Vascular Load and the Antioxidant Index. Vascular Load essentially gives you a sense of your arterial stiffness, which can be a pretty solid indicator of cardiovascular health. The Antioxidant Index, meanwhile, offers a glance at how well your body might be fending off oxidative stress. It’s a bit abstract, sure, but for those really dialed into their wellness journey, it adds a new layer of self-awareness.

On the interface side, usability gets a thoughtful refresh. One of the more convenient additions is “Multi-Info Tiles,” which allow users to pull together data from various apps, think heart rate, weather, maybe a calendar reminder, into one customizable view. It reduces that repetitive swiping through screens that, let’s be honest, can get tedious fast. There’s also the “Now Bar,” which acts like a quick-access strip, keeping whatever you’re currently doing, a timer, a workout, a music session, within easy reach no matter where you are in the UI.

Samsung also took this moment to debut a new Titanium Blue color variant for the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It joins three other titanium options, adding a bit more flair for those who like their gadgets with a bit of personality. While the Watch Ultra is being positioned for adventure seekers, the kind of folks who appreciate rugged durability and outdoor-ready performance, the broader Galaxy Watch8 line caters to slightly different tastes. The regular Watch8 is more about everyday health, and the Classic edition has that more refined, traditional feel.

All this comes ahead of the global launch for the Galaxy Watch8, Watch8 Classic, and the new Titanium Blue variant of the Watch Ultra, which Samsung says is happening soon. Until then, current Watch Ultra users get a solid upgrade that not only freshens up their device but actually gives it a bit more purpose, especially if health and usability are at the top of their list.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is One UI 8 Watch?

A1: One UI 8 Watch is a software update from Samsung for its smartwatches. It introduces new health-tracking capabilities and an interface optimized for small screens , with features like Multi-Info Tiles and the Now Bar.

Q2: Which Samsung watch models are getting the One UI 8 Watch update?

A2: The press note confirms the One UI 8 Watch update is available for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Q3: What are the main new features in the One UI 8 Watch update?

A3: The primary new features include health tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index , along with user interface improvements such as Multi-Info Tiles and the Now Bar.

Q4: Is the Galaxy Watch Ultra still a good option?

A4: According to the document, the Galaxy Watch Ultra remains the ultimate wearable companion for those who love outdoor adventure , with robust performance and durability. The new software update adds the latest health and interface features, keeping the device current.

Q5: When will the new Samsung Galaxy Watch8 series be released?

A5: The document mentions that the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will be globally launched soon.

