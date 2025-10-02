Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic Review: The Return of a Timeless Classic

In the world of smartwatches, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Classic series has always stood out. It combines the look and feel of a traditional timepiece with the brains of a modern computer. The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is the latest in this line, and it brings back a much-loved feature that many users missed. I have been using the LTE 4G variant of the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, in the 4.6cm size and White color, to see if it lives up to its promise. My goal was to see if the new features are worth the high price and if the classic design still works.

Key Takeaways

The physical rotating bezel is a joy to use and remains the most intuitive way to navigate a smartwatch.

The new Exynos W1000 processor provides a very smooth and fluid user experience.

The Super AMOLED display is incredibly bright and easy to read, even in direct sunlight.

The watch has a premium, durable build with a stainless-steel frame and a Sapphire Crystal glass screen.

Battery life is a major downside. With all features on, it struggles to last a full day.

The LTE 4G connectivity is a great feature for being independent from a phone.

Design and How It Feels

The moment I put on the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, it felt like a premium timepiece. The White color on the stainless-steel case gives it a clean and modern look. The build is solid, and the watch has a good weight to it. The most noticeable part of the design is the physical rotating bezel. For someone who has used smartwatches for a while, this bezel is a treat. It has a satisfying click to it and makes navigating menus, notifications, and apps incredibly easy. Using the bezel feels more natural than swiping on the screen.

The watch body is a “cushion” shape, a rounded square, which is a new style for the Classic series. This design makes the watch look a little more modern and unique. It feels comfortable on my wrist and does not feel bulky despite its size. The watch is also very durable, with a Sapphire crystal glass on the screen and a stainless steel frame. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability. This means the watch can handle a lot.

Display and Visual Experience

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic features a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen is very sharp and the colors are vibrant. The pixels are not visible, and text looks crisp and clear. The display’s brightness is a major highlight. With a peak brightness of 3000 nits, it is very easy to read the screen outdoors, even in bright sunlight. This is a very useful feature for people who work out or spend a lot of time outside. The display is also an Always-On-Display, so you can always see the time and your information.

The display works well with the physical rotating bezel. I found myself using the bezel to navigate almost all the time, which kept the screen clean of fingerprints. The screen’s high brightness and clear colors make it one of the best smartwatch displays I have used.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic is powered by the Exynos W1000 chipset. This is a new, powerful processor that makes a big difference in the user experience. The watch feels very fast. Apps open instantly, and scrolling through menus is fluid with no lag. Multitasking is also easy. I could switch between different apps like Samsung Health, Google Maps, and Spotify without any stuttering. The watch also has 2 GB of RAM and a generous 64 GB of internal storage, which is more than enough for apps and music.

The watch runs on One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6. This is a great combination of Samsung’s software features and Google’s app ecosystem. The software is clean and well-designed. I enjoyed using the new AI features, like the AI-powered Energy Score and the Running Coach. The software also includes Google Gemini, which is a helpful AI assistant that I could talk to directly from my wrist to get information or set reminders. The overall software experience is very polished and easy to use.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Health and fitness tracking is a big part of the Galaxy Watch8 Classic. It comes with Samsung’s latest BioActive Sensor that can track a lot of things. It measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep. The watch also has an ECG sensor, a body composition sensor, and a new Vascular Load feature that tracks stress on your vascular system.

In my testing, the heart rate tracking was accurate, and the GPS locked on quickly and provided precise data for my runs. The sleep tracking was also good, and the watch provided useful insights. However, I did notice that some of the SpO2 readings were a bit strange, showing unusually low numbers at times. This is a known issue from what I have seen in user forums. The new Antioxidant Index feature requires you to place your thumb on the sensor, which is a new way to get a reading. The watch is a very good fitness companion for both casual users and athletes.

Battery and Charging

The battery is where the Galaxy Watch8 Classic falls short. It has a 445mAh battery in the 46mm model. With all the features on, especially with LTE activated, the battery barely lasts a full day. I had to charge the watch every night. If I had a heavy day with a lot of GPS use or music streaming, I sometimes had to charge it in the evening to make it through the night for sleep tracking. The watch supports 10W wireless charging. A full charge from empty takes a little over an hour. This is not a very long time, but the fact that you have to charge it every day is a downside for a premium watch.

Connectivity

My review unit is the LTE 4G variant. This is a very useful feature. I could leave my phone at home and still make and receive calls, send texts, and stream music on the go. The watch also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. The dual-frequency GPS is also a great feature. It provides more accurate location tracking, which is important for running or cycling. The watch also has NFC for mobile payments.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels, 3000 nits Peak Brightness, Sapphire crystal glass

1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438 x 438 pixels, 3000 nits Peak Brightness, Sapphire crystal glass Processor: Exynos W1000 (3nm)

Exynos W1000 (3nm) RAM and Storage: 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage

2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage Battery: 445 mAh

445 mAh Charging: 10W wireless charging

10W wireless charging OS: One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6

One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6 Connectivity: LTE 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, dual-frequency GPS

LTE 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, dual-frequency GPS Sensors: BioActive Sensor (BIA, ECG, PPG), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor

BioActive Sensor (BIA, ECG, PPG), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Durability: IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H

IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H Price in India: Rs. 51,999 (LTE 4G, 4.6cm), Rs. 46,999 (Bluetooth, 4.6cm)

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a very good smartwatch. It brings back the much-loved physical rotating bezel and pairs it with a powerful new processor and an incredibly bright display. The watch feels and looks premium, and its software is a joy to use. The LTE variant that I reviewed is especially useful for people who want to stay connected without carrying their phone all the time. The watch is a great tool for fitness and health, with a lot of sensors and tracking options.

However, the high price and the battery life are its two main problems. For a watch that costs over Rs. 50,000, you would expect it to last longer than a day. If you are a fan of the classic look and the rotating bezel, and you do not mind charging your watch every night, then this is a very good choice. If battery life is your top priority, you might want to consider other options. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic is a premium smartwatch for a user who values style and a smooth user experience over everything else.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic waterproof?

A: The watch has an IP68 rating and is water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM). This means you can wear it in the rain, while swimming, and in the shower.

Q: Does the Galaxy Watch8 Classic work with an iPhone?

A: No, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic is only compatible with Android phones.

Q: What is the main difference between the Galaxy Watch8 and the Watch8 Classic?

A: The main difference is the design. The Watch8 Classic has a physical rotating bezel, a stainless-steel case, and a larger internal storage. The regular Watch8 has a digital bezel and an aluminum body.

Q: How accurate is the heart rate and fitness tracking?

A: The heart rate and GPS tracking are generally considered very accurate by users. However, some users have reported that the SpO2 (blood oxygen) readings can sometimes be inaccurate.

Q: What is the benefit of the LTE version of the watch?

A: The LTE version allows you to make and receive calls, send texts, and use data from your watch without needing to have your phone with you.