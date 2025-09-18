Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Review: A Lighter, Sleeker, & Faster Smartwatch

The smartwatch market is full of options, but Samsung’s Galaxy Watch series has always been a top choice for Android users. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch8 brings a fresh design and some serious upgrades. It moves away from the classic circular look towards a squarish, or “cushion,” design. I have been using the 4.4 cm LTE 4G variant in the Graphite color. My goal was to find out if this lighter, sleeker watch is a good choice for people who want a powerful smartwatch without the bulk of its Classic sibling.

Key Takeaways

It is a very comfortable and light watch to wear, even during sleep and workouts.

The Exynos W1000 processor provides a very smooth, fast, and lag-free experience.

The Super AMOLED display is incredibly bright at 3,000 nits, making it easy to read in direct sunlight.

The watch has a new “cushion” design that is thin and looks good on the wrist.

The LTE 4G connectivity is a great feature that allows you to leave your phone behind.

Battery life is a major downside. It can struggle to last a full day with heavy use.

Design and How It Feels

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 feels different the moment you put it on. The Graphite color on the aluminum body looks sleek and modern. Unlike the Classic variant with its rotating bezel, this watch has a very thin profile, making it a joy to wear all day and even during sleep. The “cushion” design, a mix between a circle and a square, is a bold new look for a Galaxy Watch.

It sits flatter and more comfortably on the wrist. This makes it a great choice for workouts and for wearing it under long-sleeve shirts. The watch feels solid, and the aluminum build feels durable. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability. This means the watch can handle a lot.

The watch is very light. My 4.4 cm review unit weighed about 34 grams. This light weight makes a big difference in daily comfort. The new band system also helps the watch sit closer to the wrist. I found it very comfortable to wear for long periods.

Display and Visual Experience

The Galaxy Watch8 has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels. The screen is sharp, and the colors are vibrant. The screen is a big upgrade from previous models. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is a huge leap. I found that I could read the screen easily even in direct sunlight. This is a very useful feature, especially when you are running or cycling outdoors and need to glance at your data.

The display is also an Always On Display, so you can always see the time without having to raise your wrist. The watch has a digital bezel, which you can use by swiping around the edges of the display to scroll through menus and notifications. It works well and is a good substitute for a physical bezel.

Performance and Software

The Galaxy Watch8 is powered by the new Exynos W1000 chipset. This is a 3nm, five-core processor that is very powerful. The watch is very fast and responsive. Apps load instantly, and there is no lag when scrolling through menus or switching between apps. My review unit, with its 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, handled everything I threw at it. Multitasking is smooth, and even with many apps open in the background, the watch remains fluid.

The watch runs on One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6. This software is very well-designed for a smartwatch. It is clean and easy to use. The watch has a lot of new health features and AI smarts. The Google Gemini assistant is a great addition for voice commands and a better alternative to older assistants. The watch also has new health features like a Running Coach that gives you personalized advice on your runs. The software also has a new Now Bar that keeps your key activities front and center. I found the UI to be a bit more complex than older versions, but it is easy to learn.

Health and Fitness Tracking

Health tracking is a core strength of the Galaxy Watch8. The watch has a new BioActive Sensor that can track a lot of things. It measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), and sleep. The watch also has a body composition sensor, which can tell you your body fat percentage and other information. The watch can track a variety of activities automatically, from walking and running to swimming. The GPS tracking is very accurate, which is good for people who run or cycle outdoors.

The watch also has some new AI-powered health features. The AI-powered Energy Score tracks your energy levels throughout the day and gives you advice on how to improve. There is also a new Vascular Load feature that monitors the stress on your vascular system. The watch’s sleep tracking is also very good. I found the watch to be comfortable enough to wear at night. The watch provides a lot of data and insights that are useful for improving your health.

Battery and Charging

The battery life is the biggest problem with the Galaxy Watch8. The 4.4 cm variant I used has a 435mAh battery. With all the features on, including the Always On Display and LTE, the battery struggles to last a full day. I had to charge the watch every night. With heavy use, like an hour of GPS-tracked running, the battery drains much faster. The watch supports wireless charging, but it is slow. A full charge takes a little over 80 minutes. The lack of a two-day battery life is a major downside.

Connectivity

My review unit is the LTE 4G variant. This is a very useful feature because it allows you to make and receive calls, send texts, and stream music on the go without your phone. The watch also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3. It also has a dual-frequency GPS for more accurate location tracking.

Key Product Specifications

Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels, 3,000 nits Peak Brightness, Sapphire crystal glass

Processor: Exynos W1000 (3nm)

RAM and Storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage

Battery: 435 mAh (4.4 cm variant)

Charging: Wireless charging, takes around 80 minutes for a full charge.

OS: One UI 8 Watch based on Wear OS 6

Connectivity: LTE 4G, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, dual-frequency GPS

Durability: IP68, 5ATM, MIL-STD-810H

Price in India: Rs. 39,999 (LTE 4G 4.4 CM)

Other Variants and Prices: Bluetooth 4.0 cm (Rs. 32,999), Bluetooth 4.4 cm (Rs. 35,999), LTE 4G 4.0 CM (Rs. 36,999)

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is a very good smartwatch that focuses on speed and comfort. It has a powerful new processor that makes the software feel very fluid. The super bright display is a big plus for anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors. The watch is also very comfortable to wear, which is important for a device you wear all day and night. The LTE variant is a great choice for people who want the freedom to leave their phone behind.

However, the watch has a major problem with its battery life. It is not a two-day watch, and with all the features on, it needs to be charged daily. If you are a fan of the sleeker, lighter design and you do not mind charging your watch every night, then this is a good choice. If you want a longer battery life, you should consider Watch8 Classic. The Galaxy Watch8 is a premium smartwatch that offers a good experience but requires daily charging.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 waterproof?

A: Yes, the watch has an IP68 rating and is water resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM). This means you can wear it while swimming or in the rain.

Q: Does the Galaxy Watch8 work with an iPhone?

A: No, the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 is only compatible with Android phones.

Q: What is the main difference between the Galaxy Watch8 and the Watch8 Classic?

A: The main differences are in design and features. The Galaxy Watch8 has a sleek, squarish design with a digital bezel and is lighter. The Watch8 Classic has a classic watch design with a physical rotating bezel and a more premium, heavier build.

Q: Is the Galaxy Watch8 good for running?

A: Yes, the watch is very good for running. It is light and comfortable to wear, and it has a very accurate GPS. The new AI-powered Running Coach is also a good feature.

Q: What is the benefit of the LTE version of the watch?

A: The LTE version allows you to make and receive calls, send texts, and use data from your watch without needing to have your phone with you.