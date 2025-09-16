Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Long Term Review: A Refined Flip Phone Experience

As an experienced reviewer who has reviewed all the Galaxy Z Flip smartphones Samsung has ever launched, I was curious to get my hands on the Samsung’s latest clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip7! I have put the device through its paces across various real-world scenarios for the last two months. My review unit, the 12 GB + 256 GB variant in the striking Blue Shadow color, offers a firsthand perspective on how this foldable performs in daily use. Priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in India, it sits in the premium segment, aiming to blend style, portability, and modern smartphone capabilities. So, here’s my opinion about the Galaxy Z Flip7.

Key Takeaways:

The FlexWindow (cover screen) is now larger and significantly more practical.

The crease on the main display is reduced, though not gone entirely.

Exynos 2500 chipset ensures fast, reliable performance.

AI-powered camera features are surprisingly helpful and creative.

Battery life comfortably spans a full day for most users.

The overall build feels premium and more robust, IP48 rating included.

Galaxy AI integration is smartly embedded across the experience.

Despite recent signs of a slowdown in India’s foldable market through 2024 and into Q1 2025, Samsung continues to bet on innovation. And with the Galaxy Z Flip7, it’s doubling down on refinement rather than revolution.

Design and Build Quality

The moment you pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 in Blue Shadow, its premium feel is evident. The device carries Samsung’s recognizable foldable silhouette, which is both sleek and pocketable. In its folded state, it feels compact and solid in the hand, easily slipping into even smaller pockets or purses. Unfolded, it presents a full-sized smartphone experience.

Samsung has worked on making the Z Flip7 thinner and lighter than previous iterations, and this is palpable. At 188 grams and a folded thickness of 13.7mm (unfolded 6.5mm), it feels more refined. The Blue Shadow color of our review unit is subtle yet distinct, offering a sophisticated look. Other available colors include Jetblack and Coralred, with a Mint option exclusive to samsung.com.

A crucial aspect of any foldable is its durability, and Samsung has addressed this with the Z Flip7. The phone features an Armor Aluminium frame, which provides a strong yet lightweight structure. The outer display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. During my testing, the phone felt sturdy, and I experienced no undue concerns about its construction. It also carries an IP48 rating for water and dust resistance. This means it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. While it’s not fully dustproof, the ingress protection against solid particles 1mm and larger offers peace of mind for daily use. The hinge, often a point of scrutiny for foldables, has seen improvements, allowing for a smoother folding and unfolding action, and the crease on the main screen is noticeably less prominent than on earlier models.

Displays: Main Screen and FlexWindow

The display experience on the Galaxy Z Flip7 is a dual-faceted one, with the large internal main screen and the highly functional external FlexWindow.

Main Display: When unfolded, you are greeted by a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 21:9 aspect ratio. This panel boasts a resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), providing sharp and vibrant visuals. The adaptive refresh rate, ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensures smooth scrolling, responsive touch input, and efficient power consumption. Whether I was browsing social media, watching videos, or playing graphically intensive games, the main display offered a truly immersive experience. The colors are punchy, the blacks are deep, and the brightness levels are impressive, reaching up to 2600 nits peak brightness, making outdoor visibility a non-issue even under direct sunlight.

FlexWindow (Cover Screen): One of the most significant upgrades on the Z Flip7 is its expanded FlexWindow. Measuring 4.1 inches, this Super AMOLED panel now stretches almost edge-to-edge around the camera lenses, a substantial increase from the Z Flip6’s 3.4-inch display. Its resolution of 948 x 1048 pixels is sharp, and the 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth interactions. This larger screen truly transforms the usability of the closed phone. I found myself interacting with the FlexWindow far more frequently than I anticipated. It’s not just for checking time and notifications anymore. You can respond to messages, control music playback, check weather, view calendar appointments, and even access widgets directly from this screen. Samsung has also integrated AI features like Gemini Live directly onto the cover screen, making interactions more intuitive. The ability to take selfies using the high-quality main cameras while previewing the shot on the FlexWindow is a practical and convenient feature that I used often. Real-Time Filters and the new Zoom Slider on the FlexWindow also enhance the photography experience.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2500 system-on-a-chip. Our 12 GB RAM variant, coupled with 256 GB of internal storage, delivered a consistently smooth and responsive experience throughout my testing period. There is also a 12 GB + 512 GB variant available for Rs. 1,21,999 for those who require more storage.

Daily tasks like browsing, social media, and communication are handled effortlessly. Multitasking, even with several demanding apps open, showed no signs of slowdown. I ran several graphics-intensive games, and the Exynos 2500 maintained stable frame rates and decent thermal management. While some users in India might traditionally prefer a Snapdragon chipset, Samsung’s Exynos 2500 proves to be a capable processor, providing flagship-level performance. The CPU is reportedly 9% faster, GPU 23% smoother, and NPU (Neural Processing Unit) 22% quicker compared to its predecessor, which translates to a noticeable improvement in overall responsiveness and AI processing capabilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 runs on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8 interface out of the box. One UI 8 introduces a host of refinements and features, particularly focusing on the Galaxy AI suite. These AI-powered functionalities extend to various aspects of the phone, including the camera, productivity tools, and even interactions on the FlexWindow. Features like Gemini Live, which allows for on-device AI interactions, and Circle to Search, a convenient way to get information by circling items on the screen, contribute to a smarter user experience. Samsung has also committed to seven years of operating system updates and security updates for the Z Flip7, ensuring long-term software support. This commitment is a significant advantage for consumers looking for a device that will remain current for years to come.

Camera System

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 is designed to offer a versatile shooting experience, leveraging both its hardware and AI capabilities. The phone features a dual rear camera system and a single front camera.

Rear Cameras:

50MP Wide-angle Camera: This is the primary sensor, equipped with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and f/1.8 aperture. Photos taken with the main sensor are consistently good, especially in well-lit conditions. Images show excellent detail, accurate color reproduction, and good dynamic range. Samsung’s color science tends to produce vibrant, appealing shots. The 2x optical quality zoom, enabled by the Adaptive Pixel sensor, provides useful versatility for getting closer to your subject without significant loss in quality. Low-light performance has also seen improvements, with enhanced Nightography producing clearer and brighter images by adjusting lighting and reducing noise and blur.

This is the primary sensor, equipped with Dual Pixel AF and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and f/1.8 aperture. Photos taken with the main sensor are consistently good, especially in well-lit conditions. Images show excellent detail, accurate color reproduction, and good dynamic range. Samsung’s color science tends to produce vibrant, appealing shots. The 2x optical quality zoom, enabled by the Adaptive Pixel sensor, provides useful versatility for getting closer to your subject without significant loss in quality. Low-light performance has also seen improvements, with enhanced Nightography producing clearer and brighter images by adjusting lighting and reducing noise and blur. 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera: With f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, this lens is suitable for capturing expansive landscapes or fitting more into your frame. The ultra-wide shots maintain good color consistency with the main sensor, though some edge distortion is present, which is common for such lenses.

These are some samples taken from this phone:

Front Camera:

10MP Front Camera: Located on the main display, this camera has an F2.2 aperture. It delivers clear videos and self-portraits. It’s there to get the job done, nothing extra and that’s because you can actually use the primary camera to take high-quality selfies as well, but you must be wondering how? So, keep reading further!

FlexCam and AI Camera Features: The unique folding design of the Z Flip7 significantly enhances its camera capabilities through FlexCam. You can partially fold the phone and use it as its own tripod, which is incredibly useful for hands-free selfies, group photos, and stable video recording. I particularly appreciated being able to position the phone on a flat surface and use hand gestures to trigger the shutter. The larger FlexWindow also plays a pivotal role here, allowing you to use the higher-quality rear cameras for selfies with a full preview. New AI-powered features like Real-Time Filters on the FlexWindow allow you to preview and adjust effects before capturing, and the Zoom Slider lets you quickly zoom in or out. The ProVisual Engine further optimizes scenes, delivering crisp, detailed shots without extensive manual adjustments. For video, the Z Flip7 supports UHD 4K recording at 60fps and offers 10-bit HDR for richer colors and deeper contrast. AI Zoom also aids in video, automatically framing subjects in FlexMode.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life has been a crucial area for improvement in flip phones, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 addresses this with a larger 4300 mAh battery. This is a noticeable increase from previous generations and certainly contributes to a more reliable daily experience.

In my usage, which typically involved a mix of web browsing, social media, photography, some light gaming, and communication, the Galaxy Z Flip7 consistently lasted a full day. On average, I ended most days with around 15-20% battery remaining, which is a commendable performance for a foldable. For users with lighter usage patterns, extending it to a day and a half might be possible. Samsung claims up to 31 hours of video playback, which aligns with my observations during media consumption.

When it comes to charging, Samsung says Z Flip7 supports 25W wired fast charging. But in 2025, we should not be referring 25W charging as “fast” by any means. You can expect to charge the phone to approximately 50% in about 40 minutes with a compatible 25W adapter. The phone also supports Qi Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare, allowing you to wirelessly charge other compatible devices like earbuds or smartwatches on the back of the phone. It’s important to remember that, like many premium smartphones today, the Z Flip7 does not come with a charging brick in the box, a standard practice for Samsung.

Audio and Connectivity

The audio experience on the Galaxy Z Flip7 is robust. It features stereo speakers, which deliver clear and balanced sound, suitable for media consumption, casual gaming, and hands-free calls. The sound quality is immersive enough for watching videos without headphones. For those who prefer headphones, the phone relies on USB Type-C for audio output as there is no traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is well-equipped for modern networks and wireless standards. It supports dual-SIM functionality (Nano-SIM + eSIM or dual eSIM), offering flexibility for managing personal and professional numbers. It has comprehensive 5G support for both Sub6 FDD and Sub6 TDD bands, ensuring compatibility with the latest high-speed networks in India. Wi-Fi 7 provides fast and stable wireless internet, though I do not have a Wi-Fi 7 router to test the capabilities, but the phone’s Wi-Fi worked very well with my Wi-Fi 6 router. Bluetooth v5.4 ensures efficient and reliable connections with wireless accessories. NFC is included for contactless payments and quick pairing. Location technologies like GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS provide accurate navigation. The USB Type-C port supports USB 3.2 Gen 1 for quick data transfers.

User Experience and AI Integration

The user experience on the Galaxy Z Flip7 is primarily driven by One UI 8 and the deeply integrated Galaxy AI features. Samsung has focused on making the foldable form factor more intuitive and useful through software.

The larger FlexWindow truly changes how you interact with the phone when it’s closed. I found myself checking notifications, quickly responding to messages, and controlling music without needing to unfold the device. The ability to customize widgets and wallpaper on the FlexWindow also adds a personal touch. The AI-powered “Now Brief” delivers personalized daily summaries directly to the cover screen, providing information like weather, workout records, and photo memories at a glance.

Inside, the Galaxy AI features extend to various aspects. “Circle to Search” is a quick way to search for anything on your screen by simply circling it. For communications, features like Live Translate can break down language barriers in real-time during calls or text conversations. AI-powered editing tools in the gallery allow for more sophisticated photo adjustments, like object removal or repositioning. These AI functionalities, powered by the Exynos 2500’s NPU, genuinely add convenience and smart capabilities to the daily smartphone experience, rather than feeling like gimmicks. Samsung DeX support on the Z Flip7 means you can connect it to an external monitor and use it as a desktop, which is a significant productivity advantage, especially for a compact device.

Key Specifications:

Variant : 12 GB + 256 GB (also available in 512 GB)

: 12 GB + 256 GB (also available in 512 GB) Color : Blue Shadow (also Jetblack, Coralred, Mint exclusive online)

: Blue Shadow (also Jetblack, Coralred, Mint exclusive online) Price : Rs. 1,09,999

: Rs. 1,09,999 Chipset : Exynos 2500, Deca-core up to 3.3GHz

: Exynos 2500, Deca-core up to 3.3GHz Main Display : 6.9″ AMOLED 2X, FHD+, 120Hz, 2600 nits

: 6.9″ AMOLED 2X, FHD+, 120Hz, 2600 nits FlexWindow : 4.1″ AMOLED, 948 x 1048, 120Hz

: 4.1″ AMOLED, 948 x 1048, 120Hz Rear Cameras : 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide)

: 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide) Front Camera : 10MP

: 10MP Battery : 4300 mAh

: 4300 mAh Charging : 25W wired, wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare

: 25W wired, wireless charging, Wireless PowerShare OS : Android 16, One UI 8

: Android 16, One UI 8 Build : Armor Aluminium, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating

: Armor Aluminium, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP48 rating Weight : 188g

: 188g Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB 3.2 Gen 1

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 represents a mature evolution of the clamshell foldable smartphone. It takes what was already a stylish and portable form factor and refines it with meaningful upgrades across the board. The expanded and highly functional FlexWindow is a genuine game-changer, allowing for more interactions without opening the phone. This, coupled with the powerful Exynos 2500 chipset, improved battery life, and practical Galaxy AI integrations, makes the Z Flip7 a compelling device.

While the price point of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant keeps it in the premium segment, the overall experience justifies the cost for those seeking a blend of unique design and flagship performance. Samsung’s commitment to seven years of software updates adds considerable value and longevity. The cameras deliver solid results, especially with the versatility offered by FlexCam.

However, it’s not without its minor shortcomings. The charging speed, while adequate, isn’t class-leading, and the absence of a charger in the box is something to consider. The crease on the main display, while reduced, is still present. For Indian consumers looking for a stylish, highly portable, and capable smartphone that also offers the unique advantages of a foldable design, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is a strong contender. It’s a device that feels genuinely polished and ready for everyday use, demonstrating Samsung’s continued dedication to shaping the future of mobile technology. If you are ready to embrace the foldable lifestyle and appreciate the blend of fashion and function, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is certainly worth considering.

Official Website.

