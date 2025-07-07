Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 Leaks Suggest Significant Upgrades Ahead of July 9 Launch

New hands-on leaks and early videos have started circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung might have in store for its next generation of foldables—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. With the official reveal just around the corner at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, the buzz suggests Samsung is steering its focus toward refining the design, enhancing display usability, and upping the ante on camera performance.

Key Takeaways:

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be thinner and lighter than ever, possibly setting a new benchmark for slim book-style foldables.

The Z Flip 7 may feature a much larger, more functional 4-inch cover display.

Both phones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Camera upgrades are likely, with the Fold 7 potentially sporting a 200MP primary sensor.

Pre-reservations have already opened in India, with early buyers getting exclusive perks.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Thinner Profile, Serious Camera Firepower

Let’s start with the Fold 7. Leaks point to a much slimmer and lighter design this year—some sources suggest it might measure just 3.9mm to 4.5mm thick when unfolded. That’s edging close to tablet territory in terms of sleekness. Fold it up, and it’s expected to be around 8.9mm thick, weighing in at roughly 215g. That’s lighter than a few current rivals, and could make a noticeable difference in how it feels in your hand.

Now, about the camera—and this is a big one. The Fold 7 is rumored to include a 200MP main sensor. That’s a significant leap and could bring it in line with Samsung’s Ultra-tier smartphones. The rest of the camera array reportedly includes a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen. The inner display? That one might stick with an under-display camera, although there have been whispers of a punch-hole option instead.

As for displays, the main inner foldable screen should be around 8 inches, while the outer cover screen could be 6.5 inches—both AMOLED, with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, the Fold 7 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. A 4,400mAh battery with 45W fast charging rounds out the core specs.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Bigger Cover Screen, Better Battery

Shifting gears to the Flip 7, and there’s one big change that stands out: the cover display. It’s reportedly getting a bump up to 4 inches, and this display curves subtly around the camera lenses. That extra screen real estate should offer more functionality—think more widgets, notifications, maybe even better multitasking without opening the phone.

Interestingly, this time around, the Flip 7 is rumored to use the Exynos 2500 chipset across all markets. That’s a notable switch from previous models, which typically leaned on Snapdragon processors. It’s expected to come with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Battery life is another area where things are apparently improving. The Flip 7 could pack a 4,300mAh battery—a decent upgrade, especially considering the slimmer profile. It might measure just 13.7mm when folded and 6.5mm when open, weighing about 188g. Camera-wise, expect a familiar dual setup: possibly a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP front-facing camera.

Both devices should launch with Android 16-based One UI 8.0 and—this part’s worth noting—Samsung is reportedly committing to seven years of major Android OS and security updates. That’s a big promise and should add some peace of mind for buyers thinking long-term.

Expected Pricing in India:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Estimated starting price of ₹1,69,990

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Estimated starting price of ₹98,990

Keep in mind, these prices are based on leaks and currency conversions. We’ll get the official numbers during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 in New York.

FAQ

Q1: When is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where the Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be launched?

A1: The event is set for July 9, 2025.

Q2: What is the main design improvement expected for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

A2: It’s expected to be significantly thinner and lighter, improving its portability and how it feels in-hand.

Q3: How large is the cover display on the rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7?

A3: The Z Flip 7 might feature a much larger 4-inch cover display.

Q4: Which processor will power the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7?

A4: The Fold 7 will likely use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, while the Flip 7 could run on the Exynos 2500.

Q5: Will there be camera upgrades on the new foldable phones?

A5: Yes, especially on the Fold 7, which is rumored to feature a 200MP primary camera sensor.

Q6: Can I pre-reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 in India?

A6: Yes, pre-reservations are currently open via Samsung’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and retail stores.