Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review: The Most Refined Foldable Yet

The foldable phone segment has matured over the past few years, with Samsung leading the charge. Each iteration of their Galaxy Z Fold series brings refinements, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 feels like a pivotal point. Having spent a considerable amount of time with the Blue Shadow variant, specifically the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, priced at Rs. 1,74,999 in India, I can offer a comprehensive look at what this device offers. Samsung also provides other configurations: the 12GB + 512GB model for Rs. 1,86,999 and the top-tier 16GB + 1TB variant for Rs. 2,16,999. Beyond Blue Shadow, users can also choose Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and Mint (exclusive to samsung shop).

From the moment I picked up the Galaxy Z Fold7, the immediate difference was its form factor. Samsung has consistently worked on making its foldables more manageable, and with this generation, they have achieved a remarkable feat. The phone is noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessors, making it feel less like a bulky gadget and more like a regular, albeit thicker, smartphone when folded. This design change is perhaps the most impactful for daily usability. In this review, I have talked about everything there is to know about this phone based on my experience. So, if either you are planning to buy or upgrade or just want to know all details about Galaxy Z Fold7, read this article!

Key Takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 brings a significantly thinner and lighter design, addressing previous generations’ bulk.

It introduces a larger and wider cover display, making single-hand use more comfortable.

The main foldable display sees improvements in crease visibility and overall durability.

The camera system gets a significant upgrade with a 200MP main sensor, aligning it with Samsung’s flagship S series.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, performance is top-tier across all tasks, including demanding games and multitasking.

One UI 8 with enhanced Galaxy AI features leverages the foldable form factor for productivity.

Battery life, while not drastically improved, shows efficiency gains despite the slimmer profile.

The S Pen support has been removed in this generation to achieve the thinner design.

Design and Build Quality

Samsung has put a lot of effort into refining the physical aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold7, and it shows. The device presents a sleek and premium appearance. The Blue Shadow colour hue shifts subtly under different lighting conditions, adding to its visual appeal. When folded, the dimensions are 158.4 mm×72.8 mm×8.9 mm, and when unfolded, it stretches to 158.4 mm×143.2 mm×4.2 mm. At a weight of 215 grams, it feels balanced in hand, which is commendable for a device housing two displays and a complex hinge mechanism.

The build quality instills confidence. The Armor Aluminum frame feels robust and contributes to the phone’s overall durability. Samsung states that this frame offers increased strength, and in my experience, it feels solid. Heard no creaking sound in my usage so far. The device also carries an IP48 water & dust resistance rating, meaning it can withstand water splashes or rain showers including some bigger dust particles (> 1mm) only. This means users should still be cautious about exposing the phone to dusty environments. It’s really a challenge to fully seal off a foldable phone, and IP 48 is a pretty good rating for a foldable phone, but we have recently seen other brands achieving much better IP ratings on their devices.

The hinge, now referred to as the Armor FlexHinge, is a key area of improvement. It feels smoother and more refined than previous iterations. When opening and closing the device, there’s a satisfying, fluid motion. A significant improvement is the reduced gap when the phone is folded shut. This addresses a common criticism of earlier Fold models, where a visible gap could allow dust or debris to enter. While the crease on the main display is still present, it is less pronounced and less distracting during use.

If we talk about the design, on the right side of the frame, you get very slim power button and volume rocker, and there’s nothing on the left side. The bottom houses Type-C USB port, 2 mics, and a speaker whereas the top is home for another speaker, sim-tray, and 2 more mics.

Displays: A Tale of Two Screens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 boasts two impressive Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, each serving a distinct purpose. Let’s talk about the outer cover display first!

The cover screen, a 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, is a welcome change. It now features a wider 21:9 aspect ratio, fixing one of the major complaint people had from the previous Folds. This wider format makes a substantial difference in daily usability. Typing on the cover screen feels much more natural and less cramped. I found myself using the cover display for a broader range of tasks, including replying to messages, browsing social media feeds, and checking emails, without needing to unfold the device as frequently. The resolution stands at 2520 x 1080 (FHD+), offering crisp visuals. With a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, scrolling and interactions on this display are fluid and responsive. Brightness levels are also impressive, reaching up to 2600 nits of local peak brightness, which ensures good visibility even under direct sunlight. The cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, offering enhanced scratch & drop resistance. I usually don’t do drop tests, but I tested this one accidently! My 3 years old daughter was taking selfies using the phone’s inner display camera and she accidently dropped it on the floor from the height of almost 2-foot, and nothing happened to it!!! I mean, not a single scratch and that too when it was unfolded. TBH with you guys, my heart skipped a bit at that time.

Now let’s talk about the main Foldable Display! Unfolding the Z Fold7 reveals the expansive 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO main display. This screen is truly the centerpiece of the device, offering a large canvas for productivity and entertainment. The resolution is 2184 x 1968 (QXGA+), providing a sharp and detailed viewing experience. Like the cover display, it supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which adjusts based on the content to conserve battery life. This translates to incredibly smooth animations, scrolling, and gaming.

The improvements to the crease visibility on the main display are noticeable. While it’s still there, especially if you look for it at certain angles, it blends better into the overall viewing experience. In most day-to-day scenarios, particularly when consuming content, the crease fades into the background. Samsung uses Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) for this display, which is now 50% thicker for improved durability, and there’s also titanium base plate which sits right below the internal display to provide it more durability and sturdiness. This adds a layer of reassurance regarding the longevity of the foldable panel.

However, a point of contention for some users will be the absence of S Pen support on the main display in this generation. Samsung made a deliberate choice to remove the layer required for S Pen functionality to achieve the thinner design. For those who heavily relied on the S Pen for notetaking or drawing, this will be a sacrifice. It suggests Samsung is positioning the Fold series more as a tablet-phone hybrid focused on raw productivity and less as a creative tool akin to their Note or S Ultra series.

Watching videos and multitasking on the main display is a treat. The larger screen allows for comfortable split-screen usage, enabling me to have two apps open side-by-side with ample space for each. For instance, I could comfortably watch a YouTube video on one half while responding to emails on the other.

Performance: Powerhouse in Your Pocket

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. This is a custom-tuned version of the latest flagship chipset with a slightly higher clock speeds compared to the chip available for other brands. It delivers exceptional performance and specifically optimized for AI tasks. My review unit, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, handled everything I threw at it with ease.

Daily tasks like browsing, social media, messaging, and managing emails are executed without a hint of lag. App launches are instant, and switching between applications is fluid. Where the Snapdragon 8 Elite truly shines is in demanding scenarios. Gaming on the Z Fold7 is a console-like experience on the large internal display. Graphics-intensive titles run smoothly at high frame rates, and the phone maintains performance even during extended gaming sessions.

Multitasking is a core strength of the Z Fold7, and the powerful processor complements the bigger display perfectly. Opening multiple applications, running them in split-screen, or using pop-up windows did not cause any noticeable slowdowns. I should point this out that Samsung replaced the vapour chamber (which was available in the Fold6) to a high-density graphene sheet in the Fold7. The area of the graphene sheet has more than doubled compared to the Fold 6’s vapour chamber. Samsung again, like the removal of SPen digitizer, did this to achieve that crazy thin profile. While the phone does get warm under heavy load, such as intense gaming or 4K video recording, it never reached uncomfortable levels, nor did I observe significant thermal throttling that would impact performance of day-to-day life tasks. However, benchmarking tests showed CPU throttling kicked in earlier in the Fold7 compared to the Fold6.

The 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage in our variant provides fast read and write speeds, contributing to quick app loading and file transfers. While 256GB might feel a bit limiting for power users given the lack of expandable storage, the 512GB and 1TB options are there for those who need more space. While UFS 4.0 is crazy fast but specs geek inside me wants UFS 4.1 here because phones like iQOO 13 or POCO F7 comes with UFS 4.1 storage! And this got me into the research mode why Samsung’s top-end phones are still using the 4.0 and not the latest 4.1, and the only reason I found is because Samsung Semiconductor haven’t announced the UFS 4.1 eStorage chips and there’s no information on it either yet.

Camera System: 200 MP Flagship Sensor Baby!

For many, the camera has been an area where foldables, including previous Z Fold models, lagged behind their conventional flagship counterparts. The Galaxy Z Fold7 changes this narrative with a substantial camera upgrade, bringing it closer to the imaging prowess of Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra series.

The rear camera setup includes:

200MP Main Wide-Angle Camera: This is the headline feature and a major step up from previous generations’ 50MP sensors. Fold7 features 200 MP ISOCELL HP2 f/1.7, 24mm (wide) primary sensor, this is the same sensor Galaxy S25 Edge have. This large sensor captures incredible detail, even when zoomed in. Images are sharp, with good dynamic range and color reproduction is accurate as well. In good lighting, photos are vibrant and detailed. The 2x optical quality zoom, enabled by the adaptive pixel sensor, also provides versatility.

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera: This sensor (Sony IMX 564, f/2.2, 13mm AF) captures a wider field of view, suitable for landscapes or group shots. Images from the ultra-wide lens are decent, though they naturally show less detail than the main sensor, particularly in challenging light. While the UW sensor is old, this time it gets the Autofocus, which means now it can take crisp close-up macro shots. So, I did exactly that to test, and the results for all of you to check and judge!

10MP Telephoto Camera: Offering 3x optical zoom, this lens (Samsung ISOCELL 3K1, f/2.4, 69mm) is useful for bringing distant subjects closer without losing quality. The zoom capabilities are solid for everyday use but nothing special either. The lens performs pretty good in the day lighting conditions but as the light fluctuates, and it reflects on the shots taken too. 3x telephoto can take some good portraits though.

The camera system handles various lighting conditions well. Nightography, Samsung’s low-light imaging technology, works effectively, producing bright and reasonably detailed images in dim environments. The ProVisual Engine further enhances image processing, resulting in clearer photos and videos with improved color and detail.

For selfies and video calls, the Z Fold7 offers two front-facing cameras:

10MP Cover Selfie Camera: This is (Sony IMX 374 f/2.2, 23mm, fixed focus) punch-hole camera on the external display. It provides clear and sharp selfies for quick shots and video calls when the phone is folded. It has an 85-degree field of view. Here are some samples:

10MP Front Camera (Main Screen): Samsung has moved away from the under-display camera (UDC) on the main screen in favor of a punch-hole design for this 10MP (Sony IMX 374, f/2.2, 18mm, fixed focus) sensor. This decision significantly improves the quality of photos and video calls taken on the main display, addressing a common criticism of previous Fold models. It offers a wider 100-degree field of view, making it suitable for group selfies or fitting more into the frame during video conferences. While it introduces a visible punch-hole, the improvement in image quality is a worthwhile trade-off for many users.

Video recording capabilities are strong, with support for UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) at 30fps and 60fps, and various slow-motion options. The addition of Night Video mode and 10-bit HDR further improves video quality by reducing noise and increasing color depth.

Here are the camera samples:

Software and User Experience: One UI 8 and Galaxy AI

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16. This software experience is tailored to the unique foldable form factor, providing a very user-friendly interface which is optimized for both outer and inner displays. Samsung has consistently refined One UI for its foldables, and this version feels polished and intuitive.

Multitasking is where One UI 8 truly shines on the Z Fold7. The advanced multi-window support allows for seamless management of multiple applications. You can easily drag and drop content between apps, resize windows, and save app pairs for quick access. Flex Mode, which optimizes apps when the device is partially folded, continues to be a useful feature for various scenarios, such as watching videos with controls on the bottom screen or taking hands-free video calls.

A major focus for Samsung with the Z Fold7 is its integration of Galaxy AI features, powered by Google’s Gemini Live. This multimodal AI understands what users see, say, and do, offering contextual assistance. For instance, using Gemini Live, you can share your screen in real time and ask the AI assistant questions about what is visible. If you see an unfamiliar dish in a photo, Gemini can analyze the image, identify it, and suggest nearby restaurants serving similar food. This feature becomes even more practical on the large foldable display, allowing for side-by-side comparison and interaction.

Battery Life and Charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 packs a 4400 mAh dual-cell battery. With mixed usage, I generally managed to get through a full day on a single charge. However, on heavier days, particularly with extended gaming or multitasking, I needed a top-up by late evening. User opinions on battery life are varied; some find it sufficient, while others, particularly those coming from traditional slab phones with larger batteries, might find it just adequate.

The Z Fold7 shows some efficiency gains compared to previous models, likely due to the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s 3nm process. The device supports 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. A full charge from empty takes about an hour & half. The charger is sold separately.

Connectivity and Other Features

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is equipped with the latest connectivity options. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, USB-C 3.2 Gen1, UWB, and Bluetooth 5.4. And NFC is also present for mobile payments and quick pairing. For location & positioning systems, it features GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, & QZSS but India’s NavIC is missing from the list.

For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, which is quick and reliable. Facial recognition is also available for convenient unlocking.

Audio is delivered through stereo speakers, providing a good sound experience for media consumption and calls. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack, a common omission in flagship smartphones, requiring users to rely on USB-C headphones or wireless earbuds.

Key Product Specifications

Dimensions: Unfolded – 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2 mm, folded – 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy (Octa-Core, up to 4.47GHz)

OS: Android 16 with One UI 8

Main Display: 8-inch, 2184 x 1968 (QXGA+), 120Hz

Cover Display: 6.5-inch, 2520 x 1080 (FHD+), 120Hz

Rear Cameras: 200MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto

Front Cameras: 10MP cover, 10MP punch-hole main screen

Battery: 4400 mAh, 25W wired QC 2.0, 15W wireless, 4.5w reverse charging

Weight: 215g

Security: Fingerprint sensor, facial recognition

Water Resistance: IPX8

Variants: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB

Colours: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Silver Shadow, Mint

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 represents Samsung’s most accomplished foldable smartphone to date. It is a genuine step forward in making the foldable form factor more practical and appealing for everyday use. The design improvements, particularly the thinner profile and wider cover screen, address some of the most consistent criticisms of previous generations. This phone feels less like an experiment and more like a fully realized vision of a foldable future.

The performance, driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, is exemplary, handling everything from intensive gaming to complex multitasking without breaking a sweat. The camera system, with its 200MP main sensor, is a welcome and significant upgrade, finally putting the Fold series on par with other top-tier flagships in terms of imaging capability. The decision to switch the internal camera from UDC to a punch-hole has also resulted in a noticeable improvement in selfie and video call quality on the main screen, a pragmatic choice for better user experience. One UI 8, coupled with the new Galaxy AI features, truly leverages the unique dual-screen setup for productivity and intelligent assistance.

However, this refinement comes with some trade-offs. The absence of S Pen support on the main display will be a deal-breaker for those who rely on it. While battery life is optimized, it isn’t groundbreaking, and heavy users will still need to manage their power consumption. And, of course, the price remains a substantial barrier for many, positioning the Z Fold7 as a luxury device for early adopters and those seeking the absolute cutting-edge in mobile technology.

Considering market sentiments and user opinions, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is a premium device that excels in bringing a tablet-like experience into a pocketable form. If you are looking for a device that offers unparalleled multitasking capabilities, a fantastic display for media consumption, and a top-tier camera in a foldable package, and if the price and the lack of S Pen support are not deterrents, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is a compelling choice. It’s a statement device that delivers on its promises of a refined foldable experience.

Official Website.

FAQs

Q1: What is the main display size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7?

A1: The main foldable display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 measures 8 inches diagonally.

Q2: Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 support the S Pen?

A2: No, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 does not support the S Pen on its main foldable display in this generation.

Q3: What is the Indian price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 12GB + 256GB variant?

A3: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 1,74,999 in India.

Q4: What processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7?

A4: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Q5: Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 water resistant?

A5: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 has an IPX8 water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand submersion in fresh water. It does not have dust resistance.

Q6: How much RAM and storage does the top-end variant of the Galaxy Z Fold7 have?

A6: The top-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Q7: What is the resolution of the main camera on the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A7: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features a 200MP main wide-angle camera.

Q8: What are the available color options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 in India?

A8: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is available in Blue Shadow and Jet Black color options in India.

Q9: What operating system does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 run?

A9: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 runs on One UI 8, which is based on Android 16.

Q10: What kind of front camera is on the main display of the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A10: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 has a 10MP punch-hole front camera on its main foldable display.