Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Sold Out in India as Demand Surges

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold7, has sold out in several regions across India following an overwhelming consumer response. The company received a record-breaking 210,000 pre‑orders for its seventh-generation foldable lineup, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE, within the first 48 hours of availability.

In response to this strong start, Samsung is increasing production at its Noida manufacturing facility to help bridge the current gap between supply and demand stemming from both retail outlets and online platforms.

Key Highlights

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is currently unavailable in select Indian markets due to intense demand.

Samsung’s latest foldable series garnered 210,000 pre‑orders within 48 hours in India.

Production is being accelerated at the Noida plant to fulfill incoming orders.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President of the MX Business at Samsung India, acknowledged the strong market response: “We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand. We are working overtime to ensure adequate supplies of our most advanced smartphone.”

Retailers across India affirm the surge in demand. Nilesh Gupta of Vijay Sales noted that flagship outlets in major cities have run out of stock. Likewise, Sandeep Singh Jolly, COO at Electronics Mart India Ltd (Bajaj Electronics), described a similar scenario, stocks are depleting quickly at key points of sale. Uvaraj Natarajan, Founder and CEO of Poorvika Mobiles, added that inventory is sold out almost as soon as it arrives in stores.

Design & Build

At just 215 grams, this is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable yet, with a folded thickness of 8.9 mm. It’s available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Mint, and Jet Black. Durability has improved thanks to the multi‑rail Armor FlexHinge, which minimizes creasing. The cover display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, and the frame is built with Advanced Armor Aluminum, offering 10% greater strength. Beneath the main display sits a Titanium plate plus 50% thicker Ultra‑Thin Glass, enhancing toughness.

Performance & Features

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the device delivers a 41% NPU performance boost, 38% faster CPU, and 26% stronger GPU compared to its predecessor. It debuts a 200 MP wide‑angle camera, able to capture four times more detail and produce images that are 44% brighter.

On the software side, One UI 8 brings integration with Google’s Gemini Live, allowing real-time screen sharing with the AI assistant to provide contextual help. For enhanced security, it introduces Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), which offers secure, app‑specific storage for sensitive data.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Why is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 out of stock in India?

A1. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is out of stock in some Indian markets due to very high consumer demand. The new foldable series, including the Z Fold7, received 210,000 pre-orders within 48 hours of its launch in the country.

Q2. What is Samsung doing to address the stock shortage?

A2. Samsung is taking necessary steps at its manufacturing factory in Noida to increase production and meet the high demand for the Galaxy Z Fold7.

Q3. What are the key specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A3. The Galaxy Z Fold7 weighs 215 grams, features a 200MP wide-angle camera, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. It runs on One UI 8 with integrated AI features like Google’s Gemini Live.

Q4. What are the new durability features in the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A4. The phone includes an Armor FlexHinge to reduce creasing, a cover display made of Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a frame with 10% stronger Armor Aluminum, and a main display with a Titanium plate layer and 50% thicker Ultra-Thin Glass.

Q5. What processor does the Galaxy Z Fold7 use?

A5. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which offers performance improvements of 41% in NPU, 38% in CPU, and 26% in GPU compared to the previous generation.