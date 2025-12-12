Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Sells Out in Minutes During South Korea Launch

Samsung Electronics officially launched its first dual-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, in South Korea, and the reaction from buyers was almost immediate. Within minutes of release, both online and offline retailers reported that stock had been completely cleared out. I think the sight of long queues outside Samsung stores in Seoul made it pretty clear that people were eager, perhaps even a little impatient, to get their hands on this new form factor.

The quick sell-out hints at something many of us suspected for a while. There is a growing interest in larger-screen devices that remain portable enough for daily use. The TriFold seems to strike that balance, at least in its first impression.

Key Takeaways

The Galaxy Z TriFold went on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025, and stocks ran out within minutes.

The device uses a dual-folding design that opens into a large 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Key specifications include the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 200MP main camera, and a 5,600mAh battery.

The phone integrates Google’s Gemini Live AI for voice and visual assistance.

The starting price in Korea is approximately 3.59 million won, which comes to around ₹2.2 lakh.

Display and Design Features

The main draw of the Galaxy Z TriFold is undoubtedly its display. When fully unfolded, the device opens into a 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. That size essentially brings it into tablet territory, which might appeal to users who often juggle work and entertainment on the go. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate to keep animations and scrolling smooth.

One of the more practical touches is the ability to run three portrait app windows at once. It feels like the sort of multitasking setup that could be genuinely useful if you tend to switch between reading documents, browsing the web, and chatting. Instead of bouncing between apps, you can simply keep them all visible.

When folded, the phone shifts back to a familiar 6.5-inch outer display. This cover screen handles regular tasks such as calls, messages, and browsing with ease. The dual-hinge structure folds inward to protect the main screen, which seems like a thoughtful decision considering how vulnerable larger folding panels can be.

AI Integration and Performance

Samsung has also emphasized software this time. The Galaxy Z TriFold ships with Gemini Live, Google’s multimodal AI tool. It allows voice interactions and lets users point their camera at objects or content to receive instant information. It is interesting because you can ask questions about something you are already watching, almost like having a conversational reference tool built directly into the device. I think this might become more useful than people initially expect.

Galaxy AI tools such as Photo Assist and Sketch to Image are included as well. Photo Assist simplifies edits like removing or repositioning objects in photos, while Sketch to Image can turn a rough doodle into something far more refined. Browsing Assist provides quick summaries of long articles, which might save a few minutes for anyone who reads news or research regularly.

Hardware Specifications

Inside, the Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, handling demanding apps and multitasking scenarios with relative ease. It pairs with 16GB of RAM and offers two storage options: 512GB or 1TB. With a device this size, battery life becomes a concern, so Samsung added a 5,600mAh battery with support for 45W fast wired charging.

The camera system includes a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. This arrangement aims to keep image and video quality consistent across different shooting situations.

Price and Availability

In South Korea, the Galaxy Z TriFold launched at a price of 3.59 million won. If converted, that comes to roughly ₹2.2 lakh for readers in India. The final price in India may vary based on taxes and import duties, so it could end up slightly higher. Samsung plans to expand availability to other regions, including China, Singapore, and the US, over the next few weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold in India?

A1: The official India price is not yet announced. However, based on the Korean price of 3.59 million won, it is estimated to be around ₹2.2 lakh or higher depending on taxes.

Q2: Does the Galaxy Z TriFold support Google apps?

A2: Yes, the Galaxy Z TriFold runs on Android with One UI and fully supports the Google Play Store and Google apps, including the new Gemini Live AI features.

Q3: How many times does the Galaxy Z TriFold fold?

A3: The device folds twice using two hinges. This dual-folding design allows it to expand from a standard phone size into a 10-inch tablet-like screen.

Q4: Is the Galaxy Z TriFold waterproof?

A4: The device has an IP48 rating. This means it offers protection against solid objects over 1mm and some water resistance, but it is not as resistant to dust and water as standard non-folding phones (IP68).

Q5: When will the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold launch in other countries?

A5: After the initial release in South Korea on December 12, 2025, the device is expected to reach other regions like the US and select Asian markets in late December or early 2026.