Samsung Holds 5th Spot in Global Brand Rankings for Sixth Straight Year

Samsung Electronics has once again been recognized as one of the world’s most valuable brands, holding the 5th position for the sixth consecutive year, according to global brand consultancy Interbrand. The company’s brand value climbed to $90.5 billion this year, making it the only Asian company to remain in the top five since 2020. Interbrand’s annual “Best Global Brands” list is widely regarded as a key benchmark for assessing brand strength and influence across industries.

Interbrand highlighted several reasons behind Samsung’s continued high valuation. Among them were its growing competitiveness in Artificial Intelligence across divisions such as mobile, home appliances, and semiconductors. The consultancy also pointed to Samsung’s ability to enhance customer experience by ensuring that its products integrate seamlessly, as well as its focus on AI-related semiconductor investments and a brand strategy built around customer needs.

Samsung has been actively working to make AI more accessible to consumers. A major example of this initiative is Galaxy AI, which the company expects to expand to 400 million mobile devices within the year. The idea is to make AI an everyday utility for users rather than just a premium feature. In its consumer electronics business, Samsung has also introduced AI features tailored to each product type, including Vision AI for its TVs and Bespoke AI for its home appliances.

Its semiconductor arm has been playing an equally vital role. The company continues to produce advanced components such as HBM and high-capacity memory chips to meet the increasing demand driven by AI applications. At the same time, Samsung has been emphasizing sustainability and ease of use through its SmartThings platform, allowing users to manage and connect their home devices efficiently while reducing energy consumption.

“Through AI innovation and open collaboration, Samsung has worked to ensure that more customers can experience AI in their daily lives,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Global Marketing Office at Samsung Electronics.

Interbrand’s ranking process takes into account a company’s financial performance, its impact on consumer purchasing decisions, and its overall brand competitiveness. Factors such as trust, customer engagement, and strategic direction all play a part in determining the final brand value.

Samsung’s steady presence in the top tier reflects both its technological progress and its consistent effort to align innovation with consumer expectations. It’s a position the company seems determined to keep, perhaps by continuing to push AI even further into the fabric of everyday life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” list?

A. Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” is an annual report that ranks the world’s top 100 brands based on their financial value. It is considered a credible and long-standing brand valuation ranking.

Q. What were the main reasons for Samsung’s high ranking?

A. According to Interbrand, Samsung’s high ranking was due to its stronger AI capabilities, improved customer experiences through connected products, heavy investment in AI semiconductors, and a customer-focused brand strategy.

Q. What is Galaxy AI?

A. Galaxy AI is a suite of Artificial Intelligence features built into Samsung’s Galaxy mobile devices. Samsung is actively expanding its availability and aims to have it on 400 million devices this year to popularize mobile AI.

Q. How does Samsung use AI in its other products?

A. Samsung uses specialized AI in various products. For example, its Visual Display division uses Vision AI to improve viewing on its TVs , and its Digital Appliances feature Bespoke AI for better performance and energy efficiency in products like refrigerators and washing machines.