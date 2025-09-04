Samsung Holds Galaxy Event Today: Watch Time and What to Expect

Samsung’s next big Galaxy Event is here today, September 4, 2025. The company is expected to pull the curtain back on new devices, with most of the buzz around a fresh Galaxy S series release and the latest tablets. Like recent launches, this one is a virtual event, streamed worldwide for anyone who wants to tune in.

The event begins at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and can be watched on Samsung’s official website as well as its YouTube channel.

Key Takeaways

Event Date & Time: September 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST

September 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM IST Where to Watch: Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel

Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel Expected Products: Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 series, Galaxy Ring, and new Galaxy Watch models

What to Expect at the Galaxy Event

At the heart of the lineup is likely the Galaxy S25 FE. The Fan Edition phones usually aim to strike a balance, giving users some of the core flagship features without the premium price tag. This year’s model is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the market, it could be powered by either the Exynos 2400 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9400. The camera system may include a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor, with a 4,900mAh battery keeping things running.

Next in line is the Galaxy Tab S11 series. Samsung is expected to launch both a standard Galaxy Tab S11 and a larger Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Reports suggest these tablets could come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB. The Tab S11 Ultra might feature a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, paired with an 11,600mAh battery. Both models are also expected to support the S Pen, continuing Samsung’s tradition of catering to productivity and creative users.

Another highlight could be the Galaxy Ring. This titanium-built wearable has been in development for a while and is designed as a health tracker that prioritizes convenience. It can track sleep, heart rate, and daily activity using built-in sensors, and it is said to last up to seven days on a single charge. The Galaxy Ring will connect to the Samsung Health app, giving users deeper health and fitness insights.

Samsung may also provide more details on the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which was announced earlier. These watches come with a new 3nm processor, an upgraded BioActive Sensor for better health tracking, and dual-frequency GPS for improved navigation accuracy. They are available in multiple sizes and finishes, with both Bluetooth-only and cellular variants.

Altogether, today’s event is set to be one of Samsung’s biggest moments in the second half of the year. It comes after the July Galaxy Unpacked event that showcased the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Z Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch main display alongside a 6.3-inch cover display, while the Z Flip 6 carries a 6.7-inch main screen and a 3.4-inch cover screen. Both devices run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, keeping Samsung in line with the competition in the premium smartphone segment.

Whether or not there are surprises in store, today’s Galaxy Event looks set to make a big impact heading into the final stretch of 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Galaxy S25 FE?

A1. The Galaxy S25 FE (Fan Edition) is a more affordable version of the flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone. It offers many of the premium features but at a lower price point.

Q2. Can I watch the event live?

A2. Yes, the event will be live streamed on Samsung’s official website and its YouTube channel.

Q3. What is the Galaxy Ring?

A3. The Galaxy Ring is a smart ring designed for health tracking. It is a wearable device that tracks health metrics like sleep, heart rate, and activity, and connects with the Samsung Health app on a smartphone.

Q4. Are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 being announced today?

A4. No, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were already announced at a previous Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2025. Today’s event is expected to focus on new products.