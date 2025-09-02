Samsung Holds September Event Before iPhone 17 Launch

Samsung has confirmed September 4 for its next big showcase, and the timing seems quite intentional. Just a few days before Apple is widely expected to introduce the iPhone 17, Samsung will present its own lineup in a live-streamed event. The move is clearly meant to draw attention ahead of Apple’s spotlight moment, giving Samsung a chance to frame the conversation with its new devices and software updates first.

This upcoming event follows Samsung’s July Unpacked, where the company revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, the focus shifts toward more mainstream releases, such as Fan Edition smartphones and tablets, along with new wearables and accessories.

Key Takeaways

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone, designed to deliver flagship-level features at a more approachable price.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is expected, including both a standard model and the larger Tab S11 Ultra.

Wearables should feature prominently, with the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Buds 4 likely making their debut.

Expanded Galaxy AI capabilities are expected, bringing more personalization and stronger on-device intelligence.

The event’s timing, just before Apple’s iPhone 17 reveal, highlights Samsung’s strategic positioning.

Five Big Reveals You Should Watch For

Galaxy S25 FE Smartphone

The Galaxy S25 FE is likely to be the main highlight. Samsung’s Fan Edition models are usually designed to balance premium performance with a more accessible price tag, and this one looks to follow the same path. Reports suggest it will feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the Exynos 2400 processor and 8GB of RAM. The rear camera system is expected to include a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. A 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging is also rumored. Galaxy Tab S11 Series

Samsung is also expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S11 series. The lineup will likely include a standard Tab S11 with an 11-inch AMOLED display and a Tab S11 Ultra with a massive 14.6-inch screen. Both tablets may offer 120Hz refresh rates and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Plus chipset. Battery sizes could vary, with 8,400mAh for the standard version and up to 11,600mAh for the Ultra model. Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Buds 4

Wearables are expected to get an upgrade. The Galaxy Watch 8 may come with a slimmer design, the new Exynos W1000 chip, a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, and a 435mAh battery. It is set to run Wear OS 6. Alongside it, the Galaxy Buds 4 could arrive with better active noise cancellation, improved battery performance, and Bluetooth 5.3 for smooth connectivity across Galaxy devices. New Galaxy AI Features

AI continues to be at the center of Samsung’s strategy. After July’s showcase of advanced features on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, including enhanced photo editing and support for Google Gemini, the September event is expected to highlight broader Galaxy AI integration. These updates will likely be available across the S25 FE, tablets, and wearables, signaling Samsung’s goal of embedding AI into its full device ecosystem. Strategic Launch Timing

The choice of date is not coincidental. By holding its event right before Apple’s iPhone 17 reveal, Samsung gains a critical chance to shape the narrative and capture headlines before the industry conversation shifts. For customers, it creates a direct comparison between what Samsung introduces and what Apple is about to unveil.

FAQs

Q: When is the Samsung September event?

A: Samsung’s event is scheduled for September 4, 2025.

Q: What is the Galaxy S25 FE?

A: The Galaxy S25 FE is a Fan Edition smartphone from Samsung that aims to provide a mix of high-end features from the main Galaxy S25 series at a lower price.

Q: Are there any other products expected at the event?

A: Besides the Galaxy S25 FE and Tab S11 series, new wearable devices like the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Buds 4 are also expected to be revealed.