Samsung India and Startup India Partner to Boost Youth Innovation

Samsung India, the country’s largest consumer electronics brand, has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup India, a flagship initiative under the Government of India. This partnership essentially fuses Samsung’s wide-reaching “Solve for Tomorrow” competition with Startup India’s deep-rooted ecosystem of incubation and mentorship. The idea is simple but ambitious: spot and nurture young innovators, especially those from Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns, who often have the ideas but not the access.

The key details? Well, here’s what stands out:

Samsung India and Startup India have officially joined forces on the Solve for Tomorrow program.

Their main focus is on helping youth innovators outside of metro areas.

Participants will be provided with not just infrastructure but also expert mentoring and chances to access funding.

The four top teams will share a grant worth ₹1 crore, tied to a full-fledged incubation initiative.

The MoU, inked in New Delhi, creates a formal public-private channel to back grassroots-level innovation. Through Solve for Tomorrow, Samsung plans to engage directly with students via educational and creative problem-solving challenges. Meanwhile, Startup India, which operates under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), will bring to the table its national framework of incubators, accelerators, and startup-friendly policy support. It’s an integrated model, aiming to place innovation squarely within both the education and entrepreneurial landscapes.

“By bringing together Samsung Solve for Tomorrow’s vision and Startup India’s expansive network, we will develop the next generation of change makers from the remote corners of India,” said SP Chun, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Southwest Asia. He also pointed out how the collaboration echoes the broader goals of government-led initiatives like Skill India and Digital India.

From the government’s side, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary at DPIIT, highlighted the bigger picture. “Innovation is the key to growth. Through this joint effort between Startup India and Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, we are building an inclusive, innovation-led ecosystem,” he stated. “This will not only encourage youth from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to ideate and innovate but also aligns closely with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

For context, Solve for Tomorrow is Samsung’s global education and innovation initiative that encourages young people to tackle real-world challenges through technology and design thinking. It started back in 2010 in the United States, and today it’s running in 68 countries with more than 3 million young participants having been involved worldwide.

The 2025 edition of the Indian program is shaping up to offer serious support. The four top-performing teams will be selected for an incubation program, receiving a combined grant of ₹1 crore. Beyond that, the top 20 teams will split a prize pool of ₹20 lakh, and another ₹8 lakh has been set aside for the next 20 teams.

This year, the competition revolves around four main themes: Artificial Intelligence, Health and Hygiene, Social Change through Sports and Tech, and Environmental Sustainability. What’s interesting is how the program is already surfacing talent from places like Samastipur in Bihar, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir, and Cachar in Assam, underscoring its growing footprint well beyond the big cities.

In a landscape often dominated by urban-centric innovation, this collaboration could help rebalance the scales a bit. And maybe, just maybe, the next big idea won’t come from a metro hub, but from a small classroom in a place most of us wouldn’t have thought to look.

