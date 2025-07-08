Samsung India Introduces New AI-Powered Smart Monitors

Samsung, a leading name in India’s consumer electronics space, has rolled out its latest Smart Monitor series. The new lineup brings together the flagship M9 (M90SF) model—now infused with AI capabilities—and fresh versions of the M8 (M80SF) and M7 (M70F). These displays are designed to offer a more personalized, adaptive experience, whether you’re working, streaming, or simply multitasking.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung’s new Smart Monitor family in India includes the M9, M8, and M7 models.

The flagship M9 introduces QD-OLED technology alongside AI-based picture and sound optimization.

All three monitors blend AI capabilities with versatile connectivity to support both work and entertainment.

Launch perks, including discounts up to INR 3,000, are valid from July 7 to July 20, 2025.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Enterprise Business at Samsung India, noted that the M9 goes beyond a typical monitor. With Samsung’s 4K QD-OLED visuals and intuitive vision AI, he described it as “a clearer, smarter, and more engaging experience,” offering real-time optimization for both visuals and audio, along with a compact design and easy access to both streaming and productivity tools.

Flagship M9: A Look at Display Features

The M9 is the first in Samsung’s Smart Monitor line to incorporate QD-OLED technology. It’s a 32-inch display built to deliver high contrast, vibrant colors, and immersive visuals—essentially merging premium TV-like quality with monitor functionality. Its all-metal, minimalist design attempts to strike a balance between aesthetics and practical appeal.

To preserve screen integrity over time, the M9 features OLED Safeguard+ along with a specialized cooling system aimed at reducing burn-in risk. Its Glare-Free display helps ensure comfortable viewing even under bright lighting.

From a performance standpoint, the M9 leverages several AI-enhanced technologies: AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) Pro. These systems collectively adjust image and sound quality in real-time, adapting to both content and the surrounding environment.

For entertainment enthusiasts, the M9 doesn’t skimp on features. It offers direct access to popular streaming platforms, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung Gaming Hub—enabling cloud gaming without the need for a separate console or PC. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, it’s clearly built for smooth, high-performance gaming and creative work alike.

M8 and M7: Reliable Everyday Displays

Meanwhile, the Smart Monitor M8 and M7 expand the lineup with their own practical strengths. Both models sport 32-inch 4K UHD screens and rely on advanced VA panel technology to provide strong contrast and detailed imagery. They also incorporate AI-driven tools like Click to Search and Tizen OS Home for streamlined content discovery and tailored suggestions.

All three models support Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem and feature Multi Control for seamless integration across Samsung devices. Multi View enables easy multitasking, while built-in access to Microsoft 365 allows users to work on documents directly from the monitor—no PC required.

Prices and Launch Offers

Samsung is sweetening the launch with a set of discounts available across all major sales channels from July 7 to July 20, 2025:

M90SF 32”: INR 125,999, with an instant discount of INR 3,000.

INR 125,999, with an instant discount of INR 3,000. M80SF 31”: INR 49,299, with an instant discount of INR 3,000.

INR 49,299, with an instant discount of INR 3,000. M70F 32” (Black): INR 30,699, with an instant discount of INR 1,500.

INR 30,699, with an instant discount of INR 1,500. M70F 32” (White): INR 31,199, with an instant discount of INR 1,500.

INR 31,199, with an instant discount of INR 1,500. M70F 43”: INR 34,299, with an instant discount of INR 1,500.

FAQs about Samsung Smart Monitors

Q1: What is QD-OLED technology in the M9 monitor?

A1: QD-OLED combines Quantum Dot and OLED tech to deliver sharper contrast, vibrant colors, and deeper blacks. The M9 is the first Samsung Smart Monitor to feature this advanced display technology.

Q2: Can I use the new Smart Monitors without a PC?

A2: Yes, absolutely. The M9, M8, and M7 support streaming apps, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming, and even Microsoft 365 for document creation—all without needing a separate PC.

Q3: What AI features are included in the M9 monitor?

A3: The M9 packs in AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and AVA Pro. These features automatically refine picture and sound quality based on content type and your environment.

Q4: What is OLED Safeguard+?

A4: It’s a Samsung-exclusive feature designed to extend screen life. OLED Safeguard+ uses a dedicated cooling system to help reduce the risk of screen burn-in.

Q5: What are the launch offers for the new Smart Monitors?

A5: Customers can get up to INR 3,000 off instantly when purchasing any of the new Smart Monitor models between July 7 and July 20, 2025.