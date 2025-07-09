Samsung Introduces Galaxy Z Flip7 with Advanced AI and Redesigned FlexWindow

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip7, a compact AI-powered smartphone that blends sleek design with advanced intelligence. It features an edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship-level camera, and an ultra-portable build. According to TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics, the “Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor.”

Key Takeaways:

4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow and 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display

Slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet: 188 grams, 13.7mm folded

4,300mAh battery: Up to 31 hours of video playback

Powered by Exynos2500 3nm processor customized for Galaxy

Samsung DeX now available on the Galaxy Z Flip7

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE variant also introduced

The Galaxy Z Flip7 offers Samsung’s brightest FlexWindow to date, pushing the visual experience further with a vivid and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The edge-to-edge 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow enables users to interact more directly with the cover screen. It pairs with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display, both boasting peak brightness levels of 2,600 nits, enhanced by Vision Booster for better outdoor readability.

Compact yet robust, the Flip7 is crafted for portability without compromising durability. At just 188 grams and 13.7mm when folded, it slips easily into any pocket. Its build quality is reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, a restructured Armor FlexHinge, and a sturdy Armor Aluminum Frame for added resilience.

Despite the smaller form factor, the device houses the largest battery ever in the Flip lineup, allowing users to binge an extra movie on a single charge. It packs a 4,300mAh battery and is driven by the latest Exynos2500 processor. The upgraded 3nm chip brings a performance boost across the CPU, GPU, and NPU. For the first time, Samsung DeX is available on a Galaxy Z Flip, transforming the phone into a functional mini workstation.

Thanks to One UI 8 and Android 16, the Flip7 introduces an elevated software experience. Its multimodal AI supports voice commands and touch gestures directly from the cover screen. Gemini Live, now integrated into the FlexWindow, enables real-time voice interactions, hands-free task execution, and smarter travel features like accessing flight details or finding restaurants. The Now Bar shows app activity and alerts, while Now Brief delivers personal updates like traffic and calendar events.

On the photography front, the Flip7 comes equipped with a 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-Wide dual rear camera system. Enhanced Nightography ensures better low-light shots, and 10-bit HDR enriches video with deeper colors and contrast. Real-Time Filters, a new Zoom Slider, and Dual Preview via FlexWindow improve the shooting experience. Portrait Studio in Photo Assist adds a creative flair to photos, including pet portraits.

Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, a more accessible version with a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam. It brings essential features like Flex Mode and Now Brief, and is available in Black and White color options.

For security, Samsung is ramping up protections for on-device AI, expanding threat detection across devices, and introducing quantum-resistant encryption via Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP). One UI 8 also advances Samsung’s Knox Matrix for broader ecosystem security, including post-quantum cryptography support in Secure Wi-Fi.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 is available for pre-order starting July 9, with full availability from July 25. It comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral-red, and Mint (online exclusive). The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE will be available in Black and White. Buyers of either device can join the New Galaxy Club, gaining six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage at no additional cost.

FAQs About the Galaxy Z Flip7

Q1. When will the Galaxy Z Flip7 be released?

A1. The Galaxy Z Flip7 is available for pre-order starting July 9. If you’re not pre-ordering, it’ll hit store shelves and go on general sale from July 25.

Q2. What are the screen sizes on the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A2. The main display measures 6.9 inches—pretty generous for a foldable. The cover screen, which is what you’ll see when it’s folded, comes in at 4.1 inches.

Q3. How big is the battery in the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A3. It packs a 4,300mAh dual battery, which should offer a noticeable bump in stamina compared to previous models.

Q4. Which processor is inside the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A4. The Galaxy Z Flip7 runs on the Exynos2500 processor—Samsung’s own next-gen chip, designed to balance power and efficiency.

Q5. Is Samsung DeX supported on the Galaxy Z Flip7?

A5. Yes, and this is actually a first—Samsung DeX is now supported on a Galaxy Z Flip device, making multitasking on the go a whole lot easier.