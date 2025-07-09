Samsung Introduces Galaxy Z Fold7 with Advanced AI and Camera Features

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold7, the latest in its foldable smartphone lineup. This new model blends cutting-edge Galaxy design, camera upgrades, and smart AI integration into what is now the thinnest and lightest Fold yet. It’s a device that merges premium smartphone features with increased efficiency and productivity, thanks largely to its expansive unfolded display. Running on One UI 8, the Fold7 introduces intelligent, multimodal agents tailored for the foldable format.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung’s thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold to date at 215 grams.

Features an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, significantly boosting performance.

First Galaxy Z model to feature a 200MP wide-angle camera.

New AI tools like Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and Audio Eraser streamline editing tasks.

One UI 8 based on Android 16 delivers enhanced AI capabilities including Gemini Live and Circle to Search.

Pre-orders began July 9, 2025, with general availability from July 25.

The Fold7 is built for users looking for that balance—the simplicity of a standard smartphone when closed, and the productivity boost of a large tablet-like screen when open. When folded, its slim, lightweight body and the newly widened cover screen make for a surprisingly familiar phone feel—ideal for quick browsing or messaging. Folded, it’s just 8.9mm thick; unfolded, an ultra-slim 4.2mm. The 6.5-inch outer display sports a 21:9 aspect ratio for comfortable one-handed use.

Open it up, and the Galaxy Z Fold7 reveals a spacious 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display—11% larger than its predecessor. This generous screen makes multitasking and creative work far more convenient. And with Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, visibility stays strong even under direct sunlight.

Durability was clearly a major design focus. Samsung equipped the Fold7 with a reengineered Armor FlexHinge using a water droplet-style design and a new multi-rail structure, which improves strength while minimizing visible creases. The cover screen is now protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a new material that embeds crystals for added durability. Meanwhile, the frame and hinge housing utilize Advanced Armor Aluminum, increasing structural strength by 10%. As for the main screen, it’s bolstered with a Titanium plate and a 50% thicker layer of Ultra-Thin Glass.

At the core of the Fold7 is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy—a processor customized specifically for Galaxy devices. It’s built to handle advanced on-device AI tasks, such as live translation and generative edits, and offers a notable jump in performance: 41% faster NPU, 38% faster CPU, and 26% improved GPU compared to the previous model.

The camera system is also taking a leap forward. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the first in the series to include a 200MP wide-angle main camera—capturing four times the detail and producing images that are 44% brighter. A 10MP, 100-degree ultra-wide camera on the main display makes it easier to capture wider selfies and group shots. The ProVisual Engine has been upgraded as well, accelerating image processing for sharper, more vibrant output. Night Video and 10-bit HDR features ensure better results across a range of lighting conditions.

Editing is where the Fold7 really flexes its AI muscles. Tools like Photo Assist let you move, erase, or resize objects and intelligently fill in backgrounds. Generative Edit has a new feature called “Suggest Erases,” which detects and recommends removing passersby. And Audio Eraser? It’s now smart enough to pinpoint and eliminate ambient noise from your videos.

With Android 16 and One UI 8, the Fold7 feels more responsive and personalized. Gemini Live now understands not just what you say, but what you see and do—allowing for contextual, in-the-moment interactions without switching apps. Circle to Search gives you instant info by circling anything on the screen. There’s also AI Results View, which displays AI findings in split or floating views to keep your original content in sight. For creatives, Drag & Drop AI-generated elements and features like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist make the process smoother and more intuitive.

Security hasn’t been overlooked. One UI 8 debuts Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP), a new layer of app-specific, encrypted storage. Samsung’s also improved Knox Matrix for proactive, multi-device protection and is now implementing post-quantum cryptography into Secure Wi-Fi for added safety on public networks.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold7 began on July 9, 2025, and the device becomes widely available on July 25. Color choices include Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and a web-exclusive Mint. Samsung Care+ is available for accidental damage protection, and each purchase comes with six months of Google AI Pro access and 2TB of cloud storage—at no extra cost.

Specifications: Main Screen: 8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2184 x 1968), 368ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1120Hz) Cover Screen: 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2520 x 1080, 21:9), 422ppi, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1120Hz) Folded Dimensions: 72.8 x 158.4 x 8.9mm Unfolded Dimensions: 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.2mm Weight: 215g

Cameras: Cover Camera: 10MP Selfie Camera, F2.2 Front Camera: 10MP Main Camera, F2.2 Rear Triple Camera: 200MP Wide-angle (F1.7), 12MP Ultra-Wide (F2.2), 10MP Telephoto (F2.4, 3X optical zoom)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Memory & Storage: 16GB RAM with 1TB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB or 256GB storage Battery: 4,400mAh (typical) dual battery Charging: Wired (50% in ~30 min with 25W Adapter), Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance: IP48 Glass/Metal: Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 (Cover), Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (Back), Advanced Armor Aluminum (Frame) OS: Android 16, One UI 8 Network & Connectivity: 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 SIM Card: Supports two Nano SIMs and Multi eSIM Colors: Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, Mint (online exclusive)

FAQs:

Q1: What are the key improvements in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 compared to previous models?

A1: The Galaxy Z Fold7 is lighter and thinner, boasts an 11% larger main display, introduces the first 200MP wide-angle camera in the Z series, and is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. It also debuts One UI 8 with new AI enhancements.

Q2: When can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7?

A2: Pre-orders opened July 9, 2025. The phone hits shelves on July 25, 2025.

Q3: What AI features are available on the Galaxy Z Fold7?

A3: It comes with Gemini Live for real-time contextual responses, Circle to Search for fast info lookups, Photo Assist and Generative Edit for smarter photo tweaks, and Audio Eraser for cleaner video sound. Drawing Assist and Writing Assist help with creative tasks.

Q4: How durable is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7?

A4: Quite durable. It has an upgraded Armor FlexHinge, new glass ceramic on the cover, strengthened frame and hinge housing, and a Titanium-reinforced main screen with thicker Ultra-Thin Glass.

Q5: What operating system does the Galaxy Z Fold7 use?

A5: The Fold7 launches with One UI 8, built on Android 16.