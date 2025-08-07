Samsung Launches 2025 AI Soundbar Range in India Starting at INR 14,990

Samsung, the largest player in India’s consumer electronics space, has officially unveiled its 2025 soundbar lineup for the Indian market. The latest models, including the flagship HW-Q990F and the adaptable HW-QS700F, bring smarter sound, sleeker design, and tighter smart home integration. The lineup is now on sale, starting at ₹14,990.

Key Takeaways

New Models : The 2025 lineup is led by the flagship HW-Q990F and the flexible HW-QS700F.

: The 2025 lineup is led by the flagship HW-Q990F and the flexible HW-QS700F. AI Audio Engine : Automatically adjusts sound based on content, room acoustics, and background noise.

: Automatically adjusts sound based on content, room acoustics, and background noise. Immersive Sound : Features Wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony Pro for synchronized surround sound with compatible Samsung TVs.

: Features Wireless Dolby Atmos and Q-Symphony Pro for synchronized surround sound with compatible Samsung TVs. Smaller Subwoofer : Compact wireless subwoofer is 58% smaller without compromising bass performance.

: Compact wireless subwoofer is 58% smaller without compromising bass performance. Smart Features : Integrates with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and is Roon Ready.

: Integrates with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and is Roon Ready. Price and Availability: Priced between ₹14,990 and ₹92,990. Available on Samsung.com and at leading retailers.

At the core of these new soundbars is a significantly upgraded AI Sound Engine. It constantly processes what’s being played and adjusts the sound accordingly. So whether you’re watching an action film, catching the evening news, or just streaming a playlist, the audio is tuned in real time to match the mood and environment.

Two companion features take this a step further. Active Voice Amplifier Pro helps bring dialogue to the forefront, especially in noisy rooms. It detects background noise and enhances human speech from the content, making conversations more audible. Then there’s Dynamic Bass Control, designed to deliver rich low-end sound without the typical distortion you get when pushing the volume.

“Samsung’s new soundbars complement our premium TV ecosystem that now comes with Vision AI,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung India. “This range is a masterclass in precision sound engineering, offering unmatched versatility in an ultra-slim form.”

Design tweaks also stand out this year. The Convertible Fit Design features a built-in Gyro Sensor that senses how the soundbar is positioned, whether flat on a tabletop or mounted on a wall. It then adjusts the direction of the audio output to best suit the setup.

A big design win is the new wireless subwoofer, now just 6.5 inches in size. At 58% smaller than the previous model, it’s surprisingly discreet yet still packs powerful bass.

When paired with a compatible Samsung TV, the soundbars can take advantage of Q-Symphony Pro, a feature that synchronizes the TV speakers and the soundbar for a layered and more immersive audio experience. And thanks to Wireless Dolby Atmos support, users can enjoy cinematic 3D sound without needing extra HDMI cables, simplifying both setup and cable management.

On the smart side, the soundbars are ready to fit into a connected ecosystem. They support SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and are Roon Ready for those who care about high-fidelity streaming.

The 2025 soundbar series is now available in India. Prices range from ₹14,990 for entry-level models to ₹92,990 for the top-tier HW-Q990F. Customers can find them on Samsung’s official website, leading online platforms, and major offline electronics stores across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is Q-Symphony Pro?

A: Q-Symphony Pro is a Samsung technology that combines and synchronizes the speakers of the soundbar with the speakers of a compatible Samsung TV. This creates a more expansive and immersive sound experience than using either the TV speakers or the soundbar alone.

Q: Do I need a Samsung TV to use these soundbars?

A: No, you can use these soundbars with any TV that has standard audio outputs like HDMI or Optical. However, features like Q-Symphony Pro and Wireless Dolby Atmos require a compatible Samsung TV to function.

Q: What is Wireless Dolby Atmos?

A: Wireless Dolby Atmos allows the soundbar to receive a Dolby Atmos 3D audio signal from a compatible TV over a Wi-Fi connection, eliminating the need for an HDMI cable. This simplifies the setup process while maintaining high-quality, object-based surround sound.

Q: How does AI Sound Optimization work?

A: AI Sound Optimization uses the soundbar’s processor to analyze the audio signal of the content you are watching in real time. It identifies the type of content (e.g., movie, sports, news, music) and automatically adjusts the equalizer and sound settings to provide the best audio for that specific content.

Q: What is the price of the Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar in India?

A: The flagship Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar is priced at ₹92,990 in India.