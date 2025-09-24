Samsung Launches AI Home Ecosystem in India with New Smart Appliances

Samsung has launched its AI Home ecosystem in India, unveiling a lineup of Wi-Fi-enabled smart appliances. The collection includes the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator, AI-powered air conditioners, and AI Ecobubble washing machines, all designed to work together through the SmartThings platform. The main idea is to create a connected home where appliances communicate with each other while offering users more convenience and better energy efficiency.

Key Takeaways

Samsung has introduced its new AI Home ecosystem in India.

The range includes AI-powered refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

Appliances can be controlled through the SmartThings app or the AI Home screen on the refrigerator.

AI Energy Mode is a central feature aimed at reducing electricity consumption.

The system uses artificial intelligence to learn user habits and optimize performance.

At the center of the ecosystem is the AI Home feature, built into the new Bespoke refrigerators. A 7-inch LCD screen acts as a control hub, allowing users to manage not only the refrigerator but also other connected Samsung appliances. This makes it easier to operate devices without always reaching for a smartphone.

The highlight of the launch is the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+. It comes with AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 types of fresh food items. It can generate a food list, track expiry dates, and even suggest recipes based on what is available inside. The feature is designed to make grocery management easier while also helping reduce food waste.

The new 2025 Samsung air conditioners feature an AI Cooling mode. This technology analyzes room conditions, outdoor temperatures, and user preferences to automatically adjust cooling and fan speeds. There is also a Welcome Cooling option, which allows users to cool their room remotely before arriving home using the SmartThings app.

The AI Ecobubble washing machine completes the lineup. It uses AI Wash technology with sensors that detect laundry weight and the level of soiling. Based on this data, the machine determines the right amount of detergent and water while selecting the most effective wash cycle. This approach aims to deliver strong cleaning results while saving resources.

For the Indian market, Samsung has placed a special focus on energy efficiency. The AI Energy Mode in the SmartThings app adapts appliance usage to help lower power consumption. For example, it optimizes compressor speed and defrost cycles in refrigerators and adjusts cooling patterns in air conditioners. Samsung says these adjustments can reduce electricity bills over time.

Users can monitor and control all functions remotely through the SmartThings app, available on both Android and iOS. The ecosystem also supports voice commands via Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, making it flexible and accessible for households.

Samsung’s AI Home ecosystem in India brings together advanced appliances into one connected platform, highlighting energy savings, convenience, and smarter ways of managing daily routines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Samsung AI Home?

A. Samsung AI Home is a connected system of smart home appliances that use artificial intelligence to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and allow for central control via the SmartThings app or a dedicated screen on the refrigerator.

Q. Which appliances are part of the new AI ecosystem?

A. The initial lineup in India includes the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+, AI-powered air conditioners, and AI Ecobubble fully automatic washing machines.

Q. How do I control these AI appliances?

A. You can control them using the SmartThings app on your smartphone, voice commands with Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant, or the 7-inch AI Home LCD screen on the new refrigerators.

Q. Can these appliances save electricity?

A. Yes, they feature an AI Energy Mode in the SmartThings app, which learns your usage patterns to optimize the performance of each appliance and help reduce power consumption.

Q. Do I need to buy all the appliances for the ecosystem to work?

A. No, you can start with a single AI-enabled appliance and add more to the ecosystem over time. Each device works individually but offers a more integrated experience when connected with others.

Q. Are these products available in India now?

A. Yes, the new range of Samsung AI Home appliances is available for purchase across major retail stores and online platforms in India starting today.