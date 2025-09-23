Samsung Launches ‘Big Bespoke AI Festival’ with Up to 47% Discount and INR 50,000 Cashback

Samsung India has rolled out what it calls its biggest festive sale yet, ‘The Big Bespoke AI Festival’. The campaign promises a mix of hefty discounts, generous cashback deals, and finance options designed to make premium AI-powered home appliances more affordable for buyers this season. Running through October 26, 2025, the sale covers refrigerators, washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioners. At its core, the idea seems to be about helping more households adopt connected and energy-efficient technology while festive shopping is at its peak.

Key Takeaways

Offer Period: Valid until October 26, 2025.

Valid until October 26, 2025. Major Discounts: Up to 47% off and cashback offers of as much as ₹50,000 on select Bespoke AI models.

Up to 47% off and cashback offers of as much as ₹50,000 on select Bespoke AI models. Finance Scheme: A 20/5 finance plan with zero down payment. Samsung also pays the first EMI for customers under this plan.

A 20/5 finance plan with zero down payment. Samsung also pays the first EMI for customers under this plan. AC Deals: Special offers on Bespoke AI air conditioners, valid from September 22 to November 10, 2025, with savings up to ₹21,000.

Special offers on Bespoke AI air conditioners, valid from September 22 to November 10, 2025, with savings up to ₹21,000. Extra Benefits: Free Borosil Kit with select microwaves and a 20-year warranty on key components.

The spotlight during this festival is clearly on Samsung’s Bespoke AI lineup. These appliances are built with personalization and efficiency in mind. For instance, the refrigerators can adjust cooling intelligently, while the washing machines pick wash cycles based on the type and size of the load. Both features are meant to cut down on unnecessary power usage, which in the long run could help reduce electricity bills.

To ease upfront costs, Samsung has introduced its 20/5 finance scheme on certain refrigerators and washing machines. Here, customers initially pay an amount equal to five EMIs at the time of purchase. Samsung then covers the first EMI, and the remaining payments are spread across 20 months as no-cost EMIs. The approach lowers the entry barrier for people wanting to switch to AI-powered appliances without a heavy one-time expense.

“With ‘The Big Bespoke AI Festival’, we are bringing Samsung’s most advanced, consumer-first creations to Indian homes,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President of Digital Appliances at Samsung India. He added that the initiative reflects Samsung’s intent to celebrate the festive season by making smart technology more widely accessible through exclusive offers.

Alongside the main campaign, Samsung is also running a separate promotion for its Bespoke AI air conditioners. From September 22 to November 10, 2025, buyers can enjoy benefits adding up to ₹21,000. This includes GST reduction, extended warranty, free installation, and cashback options, depending on the model.

The festival also has smaller perks tucked in, such as a complimentary Borosil Kit with certain microwave ovens. On the reliability side, Samsung continues to back its appliances with long-term coverage. Customers get a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor in refrigerators and the Digital Inverter Motor in washing machines. These components adjust performance according to usage, making the appliances quieter and longer lasting.

All these festive deals are being offered at Samsung’s retail outlets, leading e-commerce platforms, and its official online store, Samsung.com.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the last date for the Samsung Big Bespoke AI Festival?

A. The main offers for the festival are valid until October 26, 2025. However, the special deals on Bespoke AI air conditioners continue until November 10, 2025.

Q. How does Samsung’s 20/5 finance scheme work?

A. Under the 20/5 scheme, you pay an advance amount equal to five EMIs when you buy the product. Samsung pays your first official EMI. The remaining balance is then converted into a 20-month, no-cost EMI plan.

Q. What does the 20-year warranty from Samsung cover?

A. The 20-year warranty covers specific parts: the Digital Inverter Compressor in refrigerators and the Digital Inverter Motor in washing machines. It does not cover the entire appliance.

Q. Can I get these offers if I buy from Amazon or Flipkart?

A. Yes, the festive offers are available across Samsung retail outlets, leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and on the official Samsung India website.

Q. What is a Samsung Bespoke AI appliance?

A. Samsung’s Bespoke AI appliances are smart home devices that use artificial intelligence to automate and personalize tasks. For instance, an AI washing machine can detect fabric type to set the right wash cycle, while an AI refrigerator can manage its cooling based on usage patterns to save energy.