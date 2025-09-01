Samsung launches Galaxy A17 5G with AI features, Super AMOLED display

News

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy A17 5G in India, branding it as its most affordable AI-enabled smartphone in the Galaxy A series. This new release follows the popular Galaxy A16 5G, which performed impressively in the Indian market. With the A17 5G, Samsung appears to be pushing more flagship-level experiences into mid-range territory, hoping to reach users who want smart features without paying a flagship premium.

Key Takeaways:

• Galaxy A17 5G is Samsung’s slimmest phone in its segment at 7.5 mm
• Includes AI tools like Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live
• First Galaxy phone with on-device Voice Mail, made for Indian users
• 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (“No-Shake Cam”)
• 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus
• Powered by 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging
• Ships with One UI 7, 6 years of security updates, 6 generations of Android upgrades
• Supports up to 2TB expandable storage
• Available in three RAM and storage variants starting from INR 18,999

Right off the bat, what stands out is its slim profile. At just 7.5 mm, it’s the slimmest in its category. Then come the AI additions. Circle to Search and Gemini Live aren’t just headline grabbers, they seem genuinely useful. There’s also a uniquely local touch, on-device Voice Mail developed in India, designed to enhance missed call handling. Raju Pullan, Senior VP at Samsung India, emphasized that these AI features make the A17 5G the most affordable AI smartphone in the Galaxy A lineup so far.

AI Features for Everyday Use

The inclusion of Circle to Search, developed with Google, brings a touch of practicality. It allows users to draw a circle on-screen around anything, a photo, a word, even a snippet of a song, and instantly get search results. It’s the kind of feature that might seem like a gimmick until you’ve used it a few times.

Gemini Live adds another layer. It enables real-time AI conversations, meaning users can interact with a digital assistant visually and conversationally in ways that feel more natural and immediate.

As for Voice Mail, this is a new addition to Samsung’s Galaxy phones and a “Make for India” solution. When someone doesn’t pick up your call, you can now leave a message, a simple idea, but oddly absent from most smartphones until now.

Camera and Display Capabilities

Samsung hasn’t cut corners on optics either. The triple-lens setup includes a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dubbed the “No-Shake Cam” to emphasize its video clarity and motion handling. This is supported by a 5MP ultra-wide camera for wider shots and a macro lens for close-ups.

The front hosts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is designed for vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight. The phone’s front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and with an IP54 rating, it should hold up well against dust and the occasional splash.

Performance, Longevity, and Storage

Powering the Galaxy A17 5G is Samsung’s 5nm Exynos 1330 processor. It’s built for speed and energy efficiency and paired with a 5000mAh battery, the phone aims to deliver a full day’s use comfortably. It supports 25W fast charging too, which is always a welcome touch in this range.

Software-wise, the A17 5G runs One UI 7 out of the box and comes with a long-term commitment: six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security patches. For those needing more space, the phone allows up to 2TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

Pricing and Availability in India

The Galaxy A17 5G is available in three color options, Blue, Grey, and Black, and comes in the following configurations:

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 18,999
    • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 20,499
    • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: INR 23,499

It’s available at retail stores, Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com, and major online platforms. Samsung is offering a cashback of INR 1,000 for buyers using HDFC or SBI bank cards or making payments through UPI. There’s also a zero-interest EMI offer available for up to 10 months, with no down payment or processing fees.

The Galaxy A17 5G reflects Samsung’s shift toward making AI a standard rather than a luxury. For users looking to dip their toes into smart features like Circle to Search and visual AI tools without going premium, this might be a solid starting point. It’s not revolutionary, but it’s purposeful, and for many, that could be exactly what they’re looking for.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is Circle to Search with Google?

A. Circle to Search with Google is an AI feature that lets you circle an image, text, or even a video on your phone screen to instantly search for it without having to switch apps.

Q. What is the ‘No-Shake Cam’ on the Galaxy A17 5G?

A. The ‘No-Shake Cam’ is Samsung’s name for the Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) feature on the phone’s 50MP main camera. It helps reduce blur in photos and videos caused by hand movements, making your shots clearer.

Q. Does the Galaxy A17 5G support expandable storage?

A. Yes, the Galaxy A17 5G has a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 2TB. This allows you to add more space for your apps, photos, and media.

Q. How many Android and security updates will the Galaxy A17 5G receive?

A. The Galaxy A17 5G is set to receive six generations of Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates, ensuring it stays current with the latest software and security features.

Q. Is the Galaxy A17 5G waterproof?

A. The Galaxy A17 5G has an IP54 rating, which means it is resistant to dust and splashes of water, but it is not fully waterproof. It can handle light rain or splashes but should not be submerged in water.

