Samsung Launches Galaxy Book4 Edge AI Laptop with Snapdragon X Processor in India

Samsung has launched its new AI-powered laptop, the Galaxy Book4 Edge, in India. The device, which is designed for AI-driven tasks, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor and integrates Microsoft’s Copilot+ features. The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available for purchase starting today, with an introductory net effective price of INR 59990.

Key Takeaways

New AI Laptop: Samsung has released the Galaxy Book4 Edge in India, a personal computer with on-device AI capabilities.

Samsung has released the Galaxy Book4 Edge in India, a personal computer with on-device AI capabilities. Processor and Performance: It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, featuring a 45 TOPS NPU for fast AI processing.

It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, featuring a 45 TOPS NPU for fast AI processing. Price and Availability: The laptop has a net effective launch price of INR 59990, which includes a cashback offer, and is available through Samsung’s official channels, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

The laptop has a net effective launch price of INR 59990, which includes a cashback offer, and is available through Samsung’s official channels, Flipkart, and select retail stores. Battery and Display: The device features a battery life of up to 27 hours and comes with an antiglare display.

The device features a battery life of up to 27 hours and comes with an antiglare display. AI Features: It includes Microsoft Copilot+ and Galaxy AI features like Live Translate and Chat Assist directly on the PC.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is part of Samsung’s broader Galaxy AI ecosystem, allowing for connectivity between the user’s smartphone and the PC. Features like Link to Windows enable users to mirror their phone screens on the laptop. Popular Galaxy AI functions such as Chat Assist and Live Translate are now also available on the PC.

Engineered for the current AI trend, the laptop’s Snapdragon X processor facilitates rapid on-device AI functions. It includes Qualcomm’s Adreno graphics. A feature called Cocreator allows users to generate artwork from text and sketches. For video calls, Windows Studio Effects, which runs on the device’s AI, offers filters, background blur, and eye contact correction.

The laptop maintains a lightweight and portable design. It is available in an Arctic Blue color and has a 15-inch screen. The body is constructed using various recycled materials, including plastics, glass, and aluminum. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and has a 1080p HD camera.

Security for the Galaxy Book4 Edge is handled by Samsung Knox, which provides multi-layered protection. As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, it offers firmware protection. AI features like Recall operate locally on the device, ensuring user data privacy. Users have controls to manage or delete their stored data.

The launch offer includes a bank cashback of INR 5000 on the launch price of INR 64990, bringing the net effective price to INR 59990. The Galaxy Book4 Edge can be purchased from Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, Flipkart, Samsung Experience Stores, and other selected retail outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge in India?

A1: The launch price of the Galaxy Book4 Edge is INR 64990. With a bank cashback offer of INR 5000 , the net effective price is INR 59990.

Q2: What processor does the Galaxy Book4 Edge use?

A2: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor, which has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) delivering 45 TOPS of performance.

Q3: What are the main AI features of the Galaxy Book4 Edge?

A3: The laptop comes with Microsoft Copilot+ and on-device Galaxy AI features. These include creative tools like Cocreator , communication aids like Live Translate and Chat Assist , and video enhancement tools like Windows Studio Effects. The AI feature Recall operates locally on the device for privacy.

Q4: What is the battery life of the Galaxy Book4 Edge?

A4: The battery of the Galaxy Book4 Edge lasts up to 27 hours.

Q5: Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge?

A5: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available for purchase on www.samsung.com, Flipkart.com, the Samsung Shop App, Samsung Experience Stores and select retail outlets across the country.

Q6: What are the connectivity options on the Galaxy Book4 Edge?

A6: The device is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It also allows for seamless continuity with smartphones through features like Link to Windows.