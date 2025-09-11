Samsung Launches Galaxy F17 5G with 50MP Camera and Slim Design

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has launched the Galaxy F17 5G, expanding its Galaxy F series lineup. The new phone is designed to give users a stronger overall experience with several segment-first features. Built with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for added protection and measuring just 7.5 mm in thickness, the Galaxy F17 5G combines durability with a sleek and modern look. It also carries a 50MP triple camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), alongside advanced AI tools such as Circle to Search and Gemini Live.

Key Takeaways

Galaxy F17 5G is only 7.5 mm thin, making it the slimmest phone in its category.

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus adds durability to the display.

Equipped with a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Features a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor with a 5000mAh battery.

Promises six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

Includes AI features such as Circle to Search with Google and Gemini Live.

Available in Violet Pop and Neo Black.

Design and Durability

The Galaxy F17 5G is designed to feel both lightweight and stylish. At just 7.5 mm, it stands out as the slimmest smartphone in its category, which might appeal to users who value comfort in hand. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, making it more resistant to scratches and drops. It also has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. Buyers can choose between two colour options: Violet Pop and Neo Black.

Camera Features

The highlight here is the 50MP main camera with OIS, which allows for clear, steady photos and videos. The triple camera setup also includes an ultra-wide lens for wide shots and a macro lens for close-up photography. For selfies, there is a 13MP front camera that handles both portraits and video calls smoothly.

AI and Other Features

Samsung has built in AI-powered tools to make daily usage more intuitive. Circle to Search with Google lets users quickly find details about images, text, or even music. Gemini Live allows for real-time conversations with AI to assist with tasks. The phone runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 processor, ensuring smooth performance, and is supported by a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Another highlight is software support, with Samsung committing to six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. There is also a locally developed feature called on-device Voice Mail, created by Indian engineers to improve calling experiences in India. Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay is included for convenient payments.

Display and Pricing

The Galaxy F17 5G sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that delivers vibrant visuals, even outdoors in bright sunlight. It comes in three storage variants:

4GB+128GB at INR 13,999

6GB+128GB at INR 15,499

8GB+128GB at INR 16,999

As part of launch offers, Samsung is giving customers an INR 500 cashback on HDFC Bank and UPI transactions, along with no-cost EMI options for up to six months. The phone is now available through retail stores, Samsung.com, and Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G in India?

A. The Samsung Galaxy F17 5G starts at an introductory price of INR 13,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. The 6GB+128GB variant is INR 15,499, and the 8GB+128GB model is INR 16,999.

Q. What kind of display does the Galaxy F17 5G have?

A. The Galaxy F17 5G features a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is known for its clear and vibrant visuals.

Q. What is Circle to Search with Google?

A. Circle to Search with Google is an AI feature that allows Galaxy users to search for images, text, and music by simply circling them on the screen.

Q. Does the Galaxy F17 5G have a headphone jack?

A. The provided document does not mention whether the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G has a headphone jack.

Q. How is the battery life of the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G?

A. The Galaxy F17 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging, designed to keep the phone powered throughout the day.