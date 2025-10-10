News

Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999

Samsung debuts the Galaxy M17 5G in India, featuring a 50MP “No Shake” OIS camera, Exynos 1330 chip, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, and six years of updates, starting at ₹11,999.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with 'No Shake' OIS Camera Starting at ₹11,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G in India, bringing together camera stability, performance, and durability in an affordable 5G package. The main talking point is its 50MP “No Shake” OIS camera, which physically stabilizes the lens to minimize motion blur. It helps produce clearer photos and steadier videos, especially when shooting on the move or in dim light. The rear setup also includes an ultra-wide and a macro lens, giving users a versatile photography experience.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Main Camera: The Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dubbed the “No Shake Camera,” designed to reduce blur and improve photo and video clarity.
  • Pricing: The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models cost ₹13,499 and ₹14,999, respectively.
  • Display: A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1100 nits ensures sharp visuals and outdoor readability.
  • Performance: Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.
  • Durability: Equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
  • Software: Runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and promises six generations of OS upgrades plus six years of security updates.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that reaches up to 1100 nits of brightness, making it well-suited for outdoor use. Its slim 7.5mm profile gives it a refined, modern feel, and it’s available in two elegant shades: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black. The addition of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus offers better protection from scratches and drops, while the IP54 rating keeps it safe from light splashes and dust.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M17 5G runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It should handle everyday tasks, apps, and multitasking efficiently. The large 5000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging ensures a full day’s use with ease.

On the software side, the phone launches with Android 15 and One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has committed to six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security patches, which is rare in this price range. The software also brings smart AI features created in collaboration with Google. Among them are ‘Circle to Search,’ which lets users quickly search for objects by circling them on-screen, and ‘Gemini Live,’ which supports real-time visual AI interactions.

Overall, the Galaxy M17 5G stands out as a well-rounded, reliable choice for users who want strong performance, camera stability, and long-term support without spending too much. It may not be a top-tier flagship, but it carries just enough polish and practicality to make it feel like one in day-to-day use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G?

A. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G starts at ₹11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB model costs ₹13,499, and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at ₹14,999.

Q. What are the main camera features of the Galaxy M17 5G?

A. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to help take blur-free photos and shake-free videos. It also has an ultra-wide and a macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera.

Q. When will the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G be available for purchase?

A. The phone will go on sale starting October 13, 2025, on Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

Q. What processor does the Galaxy M17 5G use?

A. It is powered by the 6nm-based Exynos 1330 processor.

Q. How many years of software updates will the Galaxy M17 5G receive?

A. Samsung has promised six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G.

Q. Is the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G water-resistant?

A. The Galaxy M17 5G has an IP54 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes but not fully waterproof.

Meta Adds Hindi and Portuguese to AI Dubbing Tool for Instagram and Facebook Reels
TechBharat and Google Cloud Open India’s First AI Center for Public Good in Visakhapatnam
Realme Announces Diwali Sale with Big Discounts on Smartphones
Livpure Challenges Water Purifier Industry Norms with New Campaign
TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
Next Article TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services TCS Buys US Firm ListEngage to Grow its Salesforce and AI Services
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R
OnePlus Nord Buds 3R: A Solid Contender in the Budget Earbud Segment
moto g86 Power Review
moto g86 Power Review: A Long-Lasting Phone with a Clean Software

Latest News

Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
Qualcomm and Havells Partner to Advance Smart Appliances in India
By Gauri
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
Fujifilm X-E5 Launches in India with 40.2MP Sensor and IBIS
By Aditi Sharma
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
ASUS Offers ExpertBook P Laptops with up to INR 12,000 Off in Flipkart Diwali Sale
By Mahak Aggarwal
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India
URBAN Enters Lifestyle Tech Market with Nuvo Portable Blender Series in India
By Srishti Gulati
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
MakeMyTrip Teams Up with Google Cloud to Offer AI-Powered Travel Planning
By Shweta Bansal
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
India Mobile Congress Hosts First Satcom Summit to Boost Digital Connectivity
By Swayam Malhotra

You Might also Like