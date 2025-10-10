Samsung Launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘No Shake’ OIS Camera Starting at INR 11,999

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17 5G in India, bringing together camera stability, performance, and durability in an affordable 5G package. The main talking point is its 50MP “No Shake” OIS camera, which physically stabilizes the lens to minimize motion blur. It helps produce clearer photos and steadier videos, especially when shooting on the move or in dim light. The rear setup also includes an ultra-wide and a macro lens, giving users a versatile photography experience.

Key Takeaways

Main Camera: The Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dubbed the “No Shake Camera,” designed to reduce blur and improve photo and video clarity.

The Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), dubbed the “No Shake Camera,” designed to reduce blur and improve photo and video clarity. Pricing: The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models cost ₹13,499 and ₹14,999, respectively.

The base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at ₹11,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM models cost ₹13,499 and ₹14,999, respectively. Display: A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1100 nits ensures sharp visuals and outdoor readability.

A 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1100 nits ensures sharp visuals and outdoor readability. Performance: Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and a 5000mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging. Durability: Equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Software: Runs Android 15 with One UI 7 and promises six generations of OS upgrades plus six years of security updates.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that reaches up to 1100 nits of brightness, making it well-suited for outdoor use. Its slim 7.5mm profile gives it a refined, modern feel, and it’s available in two elegant shades: Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black. The addition of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus offers better protection from scratches and drops, while the IP54 rating keeps it safe from light splashes and dust.

Under the hood, the Galaxy M17 5G runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It should handle everyday tasks, apps, and multitasking efficiently. The large 5000mAh battery paired with 25W fast charging ensures a full day’s use with ease.

On the software side, the phone launches with Android 15 and One UI 7 out of the box. Samsung has committed to six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security patches, which is rare in this price range. The software also brings smart AI features created in collaboration with Google. Among them are ‘Circle to Search,’ which lets users quickly search for objects by circling them on-screen, and ‘Gemini Live,’ which supports real-time visual AI interactions.

Overall, the Galaxy M17 5G stands out as a well-rounded, reliable choice for users who want strong performance, camera stability, and long-term support without spending too much. It may not be a top-tier flagship, but it carries just enough polish and practicality to make it feel like one in day-to-day use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G?

A. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G starts at ₹11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The 6GB/128GB model costs ₹13,499, and the 8GB/128GB model is priced at ₹14,999.

Q. What are the main camera features of the Galaxy M17 5G?

A. The main camera is a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to help take blur-free photos and shake-free videos. It also has an ultra-wide and a macro camera, along with a 13MP front camera.

Q. When will the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G be available for purchase?

A. The phone will go on sale starting October 13, 2025, on Amazon, Samsung.com, and at select retail stores.

Q. What processor does the Galaxy M17 5G use?

A. It is powered by the 6nm-based Exynos 1330 processor.

Q. How many years of software updates will the Galaxy M17 5G receive?

A. Samsung has promised six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G.

Q. Is the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G water-resistant?

A. The Galaxy M17 5G has an IP54 rating, which makes it resistant to dust and water splashes but not fully waterproof.