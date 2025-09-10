Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor in India

Samsung has launched a new variant of its popular Galaxy S24 smartphone in India, now featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. This new model arrives just before the country’s festive shopping season, offering consumers an alternative to the Exynos-powered version that was released earlier this year. The introduction of the Snapdragon model directly addresses feedback from a segment of Indian consumers who prefer Qualcomm’s chipsets for gaming and performance.

Key Takeaways

New Processor: The latest Galaxy S24 variant for India is equipped with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The latest Galaxy S24 variant for India is equipped with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. AI Features: All existing Galaxy AI functions, such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Generative Edit, are present in this model.

All existing Galaxy AI functions, such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Generative Edit, are present in this model. Core Specifications: The phone retains its 6.2-inch display with 2600 nits peak brightness, a 50MP triple camera setup, and long-term software support.

The phone retains its 6.2-inch display with 2600 nits peak brightness, a 50MP triple camera setup, and long-term software support. Availability: The device will be available for purchase before the festive season in four colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet.

Performance and AI Capabilities

The primary change in this new Galaxy S24 is the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. When the Galaxy S24 series first launched in India, the base model came with Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 processor. The Snapdragon chip is often favored by mobile gamers and power users for its graphics processing and sustained performance. This move gives Indian buyers a choice that was previously available only in certain other global markets.

The phone’s software experience is centered around Galaxy AI. Communication tools are a major focus. Live Translate offers real-time voice and text translation during phone calls directly within the native phone app. For face-to-face conversations, the Interpreter feature provides instant translation on a split-screen view and functions without needing an internet connection. Chat Assist helps users by translating messages and suggesting different writing tones inside messaging applications.

Productivity is another area where AI is used. Note Assist, within the Samsung Notes app, can automatically summarize text and help create organized notes using pre-made templates. For photo editing, Edit Suggestion recommends suitable adjustments for pictures, while Generative Edit allows users to fill in or remove parts of an image’s background using artificial intelligence.

Camera, Display, and Build

The camera system on the Galaxy S24 is a triple-lens setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor. The phone’s ProVisual Engine is a collection of AI-based tools intended to improve picture quality. Nightography capabilities are designed to produce clear photos and videos in low-light conditions, even when using the AI Zoom feature.

The device is built around a 6.2-inch display that can achieve a peak brightness of 2600 nits, making it easy to view outdoors. The phone has a unified design and is available in four distinct colors. For data protection, the device is secured by the Samsung Knox platform, which provides hardware-level security and threat detection. In line with its software policy, Samsung offers seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S24, allowing users to keep their device for a longer period.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the main difference in the new Galaxy S24 variant?

A. The main difference is the processor. This new variant uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the model launched earlier in India used the Samsung Exynos 2400.

Q. Are the AI features the same in the Snapdragon version?

A. Yes, all the Galaxy AI features, including Live Translate, Circle to Search, Note Assist, and Generative Edit, are available on the Snapdragon model.

Q. What are the color options for the Snapdragon S24 in India?

A. The phone will be sold in four colors: Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet.

Q. How long will the Samsung Galaxy S24 receive software updates?

A. Samsung provides seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the Galaxy S24.

Q. Does the Interpreter feature require an internet connection?

A. No, the Interpreter feature for live conversations works offline, without needing cellular data or Wi-Fi.