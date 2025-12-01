Samsung Launches Galaxy Tab A11+ in India with AI Features and 11-Inch Screen

Samsung India has added a new device to its tablet lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+. It feels like a product designed for people who want something dependable for everyday work or studies without stretching their budget too far. Samsung seems to be positioning this tablet as a mix of practicality and a bit of ambition, offering a large 11-inch display, a sturdy metal build, and integrated AI tools that you typically see on higher tier devices. The tablet is already on sale across online platforms and retail stores, coming in at a starting effective price of ₹19,999.

Key Takeaways

Price: The base WiFi model (6GB/128GB) starts at ₹19,999 after bank cashback.

Display: Features an 11-inch screen capable of 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Processor: Powered by a 4nm MediaTek MT8775 chipset.

Battery: Packs a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

AI Tools: Includes Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Math Assist.

AI Features Enter the Budget Segment

Perhaps the most interesting part of this release is Samsung’s decision to bring premium software experiences into a more affordable device. The inclusion of Google Gemini suggests that artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming a baseline expectation rather than an add on. Gemini works as a conversational assistant that can help with writing tasks or quick explanations, which I think will appeal a lot to students who rely on their tablets for research or drafting assignments.

Samsung’s “Circle to Search” is present as well. It lets users circle anything on their screen and instantly trigger a Google search. It’s a small feature in theory, but in practice it could save time, especially when someone is trying to identify an unfamiliar object or translate something they came across while browsing.

The tablet also includes “Solve Math on Samsung Notes”, a tool that gives step by step guidance for both handwritten and typed equations. It covers basic arithmetic and more complex scientific problems. This feels like the kind of feature that quietly becomes a daily convenience for students working through homework or preparing for exams.

Hardware and Performance Specifications

Inside the metal frame, the Galaxy Tab A11+ runs on the MediaTek MT8775 processor built using a 4nm process. This combination should help the tablet deliver both efficiency and enough performance for typical multitasking. Samsung is offering two memory variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Both support storage expansion up to 2TB through a microSD card, which is useful when you need space for large video lectures or offline documents.

The tablet weighs 480g for the WiFi model and 491g for the 5G version. Its thickness of 6.9mm makes it reasonably portable, even for someone commuting daily. The 11-inch display pairs with quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos, which should make watching movies or attending online classes feel a little more immersive. Samsung has also decided to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack, a small but appreciated detail for people who still prefer wired earphones.

A 7,040mAh battery keeps the tablet running, and it supports 25W fast charging. Samsung indicates that the battery is meant to last through a full day, although real usage always varies. On the camera side, the tablet includes an 8MP rear camera mainly suited for scanning documents, and a 5MP front camera for video calls.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is available starting December 1, 2025, through Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores. It comes in Grey and Silver color options. Samsung has also included a ₹3,000 bank cashback on all variants, bringing their effective prices to the following:

WiFi (6GB+128GB): ₹19,999

5G (6GB+128GB): ₹23,999

WiFi (8GB+256GB): ₹25,999

5G (8GB+256GB): ₹29,999

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ in India?

A1: The tablet starts at an effective price of ₹19,999 for the 6GB/128GB WiFi model, which includes a ₹3,000 bank cashback offer.

Q2: Does the Galaxy Tab A11+ support a SIM card?

A2: Yes, specific 5G variants of the Galaxy Tab A11+ support SIM cards for cellular connectivity. The WiFi-only models do not have a SIM slot.

Q3: Is the Galaxy Tab A11+ good for students?

A3: The tablet suits students well due to its large 11-inch display for reading, the “Math on Samsung Notes” feature for solving equations, and Google Gemini integration for research.

Q4: Does the box include a charger?

A4: Samsung typically ships a USB-C cable in the box, but the 25W power adapter is usually sold separately. You should check the specific box contents at the time of purchase.

Q5: Can I increase the storage on the Galaxy Tab A11+?

A5: Yes, the tablet supports storage expansion up to 2TB using a microSD card.