News

Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000

Samsung introduces its new Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs featuring draft-free cooling, SmartThings app control, and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant.

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000

Samsung has launched its new lineup of Smart WindFree Cassette Air Conditioners in India. These ACs are proudly made in India and combine advanced smart features with an eco-conscious design, suitable for both commercial and residential spaces. The range, which focuses on comfort through draft-free cooling and app-based control, is available from October 14, 2025, with prices starting at ₹65,000 (excluding GST).

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • New Product: Samsung has introduced its Smart WindFree Cassette ACs in the Indian market.
  • Made in India: The entire range is manufactured locally, keeping Indian climate and usage patterns in mind.
  • Core Technology: These ACs use WindFree Cooling for gentle, even comfort without direct cold drafts. They also feature built-in Wi-Fi for SmartThings app connectivity.
  • Price and Availability: Prices start at ₹65,000 (plus GST), available through Samsung’s authorized commercial partners across India.
  • Eco-Friendly: The series uses R32 refrigerant, which has a lower environmental impact compared to older refrigerants.

Comfortable Cooling Without Drafts

At the heart of this lineup is Samsung’s signature WindFree Cooling technology. Instead of blasting cold air from large vents, the system distributes it through thousands of tiny micro-holes, gently spreading cool air across the room. This creates what Samsung describes as a “Still Air” environment, cool, calm, and comfortable, without that sudden chill you often get from traditional ACs.

It’s particularly ideal for offices, hotels, and wellness centers where maintaining consistent comfort matters more than a quick temperature drop. The overall experience feels smoother and more natural, which many users might find easier to adapt to, especially during long working hours.

Smart Control from Anywhere

Every model in the new series includes built-in Wi-Fi, which means there’s no need for additional hardware to connect to Samsung’s SmartThings app. Once linked, users can control temperature settings, modes, and schedules directly from their smartphones, whether they’re at home or away.

The SmartThings app offers several thoughtful features. It supports voice commands through Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. The “Welcome Cooling” option uses your phone’s GPS to pre-cool the room before you arrive. There’s also a “Good Sleep Mode,” which automatically adjusts cooling levels through the night to balance comfort and energy use, potentially saving up to 48% energy. Another handy feature, “Comfort Humidity Control,” helps regulate humidity through built-in sensors, reducing power consumption by up to 19% in dry mode.

Environmental and Health Focus

Samsung’s design approach here clearly leans toward sustainability. By using R32 refrigerant, these ACs reduce their global warming potential compared to older gases. Customers can also choose to add a PM 1.0 filtration system, capable of capturing ultra-fine dust particles, helping keep indoor air cleaner and healthier.

It’s a combination that seems to reflect the growing demand for products that are not only efficient but also responsible in how they treat the environment and the air we breathe.

Models and Pricing Information

The lineup caters to different room sizes and usage needs:

1-Way Cassette: Available in 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0-ton capacities, designed for smaller to medium-sized spaces.

4-Way Cassette: Offered in 1.5, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0-ton variants, ideal for balanced cooling in medium to large rooms.

360 Cassette: Designed for large, open-plan areas, this model comes in 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0-ton capacities, distributing air evenly in all directions.

The new Smart Cassette ACs are now available across India through Samsung’s authorized commercial AC partners. The pricing and model range suggest Samsung is aiming to balance technology, comfort, and sustainability, all while keeping the product rooted in local manufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Samsung WindFree cooling?

A. It is a cooling method that uses thousands of tiny holes to disperse cool air gently, avoiding direct, cold drafts.

Q. What is the starting price of the new Samsung Cassette AC?

A. The starting price is ₹65,000, excluding GST.

Q. Are these ACs smart?

A. Yes, they have built-in Wi-Fi and connect to the Samsung SmartThings app for remote control, voice commands, and other smart features.

Q. What refrigerant do these ACs use?

A. They use the eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, which has a lower impact on global warming.

Q. Where can I buy the new Samsung Cassette AC?

A. They are available for purchase through Samsung’s network of authorized commercial AC partners throughout India.

Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India
Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi on Google’s Major AI Hub in India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Tests Made-In-India Mappls Navigation App
Microsoft Rolls Out First In-house AI Image Model to Rival Google and OpenAI
Rural India Emerges as a Hub for Training Global AI
TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySwayam Malhotra
Follow:
Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
Previous Article Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi on Google's Major AI Hub in India Sundar Pichai Briefs PM Modi on Google’s Major AI Hub in India
Next Article Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India Adivaa Launches HydroBeast Hydrogen Water Bottle for Athletes in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Asus Zenbook S16 Review
Asus Zenbook S16 Review: A Powerful AI Laptop in a Slim Body
Cannon Printer
A Hands-On Review of the Canon Pixma Ink Efficient G3770 Printer
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review
OPPO F31 Pro 5G Review: A Durable Phone with a Huge Battery
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review
ASUS ExpertBook B3 Review: A Secure and Powerful Business Laptop
Infinix GT 30 Review
Infinix GT 30 Review: A Budget Gaming Phone That Gets the Job Done

Latest News

ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India
By Gauri
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
Mahindra Scorpio N Leads SUV Sales Charge in September
By Swayam Malhotra
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
Government Rules Out Increasing Its Stake in Vodafone Idea
By Aditi Sharma
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
PM Modi Tells Top Officials to Develop Desi Digital and Social Media Platforms
By Swayam Malhotra
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
Garena Free Fire Max Releases New Redeem Codes for October 11, 2025
By Mahak Aggarwal
Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas
Zupee Introduces Plus Membership for Ad-Free Gaming and Dramas
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like