Samsung Launches Made in India Smart WindFree Cassette ACs Starting at INR 65,000

Samsung has launched its new lineup of Smart WindFree Cassette Air Conditioners in India. These ACs are proudly made in India and combine advanced smart features with an eco-conscious design, suitable for both commercial and residential spaces. The range, which focuses on comfort through draft-free cooling and app-based control, is available from October 14, 2025, with prices starting at ₹65,000 (excluding GST).

Key Takeaways











Comfortable Cooling Without Drafts

At the heart of this lineup is Samsung’s signature WindFree Cooling technology. Instead of blasting cold air from large vents, the system distributes it through thousands of tiny micro-holes, gently spreading cool air across the room. This creates what Samsung describes as a “Still Air” environment, cool, calm, and comfortable, without that sudden chill you often get from traditional ACs.

It’s particularly ideal for offices, hotels, and wellness centers where maintaining consistent comfort matters more than a quick temperature drop. The overall experience feels smoother and more natural, which many users might find easier to adapt to, especially during long working hours.

Smart Control from Anywhere

Every model in the new series includes built-in Wi-Fi, which means there’s no need for additional hardware to connect to Samsung’s SmartThings app. Once linked, users can control temperature settings, modes, and schedules directly from their smartphones, whether they’re at home or away.

The SmartThings app offers several thoughtful features. It supports voice commands through Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. The “Welcome Cooling” option uses your phone’s GPS to pre-cool the room before you arrive. There’s also a “Good Sleep Mode,” which automatically adjusts cooling levels through the night to balance comfort and energy use, potentially saving up to 48% energy. Another handy feature, “Comfort Humidity Control,” helps regulate humidity through built-in sensors, reducing power consumption by up to 19% in dry mode.

Environmental and Health Focus

Samsung’s design approach here clearly leans toward sustainability. By using R32 refrigerant, these ACs reduce their global warming potential compared to older gases. Customers can also choose to add a PM 1.0 filtration system, capable of capturing ultra-fine dust particles, helping keep indoor air cleaner and healthier.

It’s a combination that seems to reflect the growing demand for products that are not only efficient but also responsible in how they treat the environment and the air we breathe.

Models and Pricing Information

The lineup caters to different room sizes and usage needs:

1-Way Cassette: Available in 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0-ton capacities, designed for smaller to medium-sized spaces.

4-Way Cassette: Offered in 1.5, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0-ton variants, ideal for balanced cooling in medium to large rooms.

360 Cassette: Designed for large, open-plan areas, this model comes in 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0-ton capacities, distributing air evenly in all directions.

The new Smart Cassette ACs are now available across India through Samsung’s authorized commercial AC partners. The pricing and model range suggest Samsung is aiming to balance technology, comfort, and sustainability, all while keeping the product rooted in local manufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Samsung WindFree cooling?

A. It is a cooling method that uses thousands of tiny holes to disperse cool air gently, avoiding direct, cold drafts.

Q. What is the starting price of the new Samsung Cassette AC?

A. The starting price is ₹65,000, excluding GST.

Q. Are these ACs smart?

A. Yes, they have built-in Wi-Fi and connect to the Samsung SmartThings app for remote control, voice commands, and other smart features.

Q. What refrigerant do these ACs use?

A. They use the eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, which has a lower impact on global warming.

Q. Where can I buy the new Samsung Cassette AC?

A. They are available for purchase through Samsung’s network of authorized commercial AC partners throughout India.